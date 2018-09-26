Yamaha Introduces the New 2019 WR450F

To meet the high standards of this country’s most demanding enduro riders, Yamaha Motor Canada introduces the completely revised 2019 WR450F. A pure off-road bike based on the latest-generation YZ450F motocross platform, the new WR450F transforms Yamaha’s outstanding MX bike into a high-performing off-road weapon.

Powering the new WR450F is the latest reverse-fed, mass-centralized 449 cc single from the potent YZ450F. While the overall design remains the same, modifications were made to the intake and exhaust systems and mapping to provide the fast enduro rider with stronger and longer-lasting pulling power at high rpm.

Also carried over from the YZ450F is a new bilateral beam frame that’s been tuned for optimal balance between flex and rigidity, while proven KYB suspension components have been tuned specifically for off-road riding. The result is excellent stability, feedback, response and light handling, which translates to peak off-road performance in both difficult technical areas and high-speed flat dirt sections.

Additional updates to the 2019 Yamaha WR450F include:

larger 7.9-litre fuel tank

better-flowing air filter

tougher clutch

wide-ratio five-speed transmission (from the YZ450FX)

<new, lightweight starter system

redesigned sidestand (for better clearance)

new skid plate

restyled headlight cowl

new lightweight front-wheel speed sensor

Carried over from the previous model are a standard headlight and LED taillight, large-capacity radiator and LED instrument panel (including speedometer, warning lights and more).It all adds up to linear, tractable power, pinpoint handling and proven Yamaha reliability in a package that makes the new WR450F a wise choice for today’s top off-road racers and experienced recreational enthusiasts alike.

Yamaha also announces the return of the WR250F, as well as the road-legal WR250R. Yamaha’s trail lineup returns as well, from the timeless and trusted PW50 right up to the full-size TT-R230.