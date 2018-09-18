Yamaha Rider Appreciation Day Coming to Quebec’s SMX this Saturday

September 18, 2018 (Toronto, ON) – This coming Saturday, September 22, Yamaha Motor Canada is bringing its popular bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Day to the province of Quebec for the first time.

Any rider who shows up to Sanair Motocross (SMX) for Saturday’s open ride day with a PW, TT-R, WR or YZ motorcycle will have their entry fee waived and receive a ticket for a complimentary lunch. It’s Yamaha’s way of saying thanks to its loyal legion of motocross customers in Quebec.

Gates open at 10 a.m.