You Can Buy Limited Edition FXR #29 Shawn Maffenbeier Jersey and Support Team Canada

Team Canada #29 Maffenbeier Jersey

FXR Racing is proud to be supporting Team Canada’s Shawn Maffenbeier in his effort at the 2017 Motocross of Nations event being held in the U.K. next weekend. As a Canadian company FXR is honoured to design a custom kit for Shawn to compete in on the world stage.

As an added bonus we plan to offer a special limited edition Canada jersey to the public. We will custom build 10 more jerseys that will be available on our website shortly at fxrracing.com/moto.html. All proceeds will be donated to Team Canada.

Let’s go Canada!