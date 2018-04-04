Young Canadian #43 Noah Viney Will Require Shoulder Surgery

By Billy Rainford

Tough news out of Morgan Hill, California, today. Young Canadian ripper, #43 Noah Viney from Ottawa, ON, will require surgery on the shoulder he injured recently. This procedure will keep him off the bike until August and will take him out of the big amateur nationals. Get well soon, Noah.

From Ulf Viney:

“Noah Viney got some really bad news today regarding his shoulder – he will require surgery on a tendon in his shoulder that is torn – this means he cannot race or train on his bike until August – he is going to work hard and be stronger than ever – we are especially sorry for the sponsors who are supporting Noah.”