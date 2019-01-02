During a routine practice day, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s, Zach Osborne, sustained an injury to his collarbone. The injury requires surgery, which will take place tomorrow and has a four to six week recovery time. Only a few days away from the opening round of AMA Supercross, Osborne was due to make is 450SX class debut aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

Zach Osborne: “I am extremely bummed at the timing of this injury. I feel that I have reached a level of riding that I never had in my career, on a bike that I’m so very comfortable with. I know that everything happens for a reason and I’ll be back as soon as possible!”

We wish Zach a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the bike to finish out the remainder of the season.