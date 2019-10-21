HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE IN NORTH AMERICA

ELECTRIC POWERED COMPETITION MINICYCLE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH PIONEERING DESIGN AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to launch the new EE 5 – an electric Minibike that continues the brand’s pioneering motocross journey and delivers a complete and fully adaptable, five-kilowatt machine. Perfect for pure beginners and experienced riders alike, the quick-charging EE 5 combines the latest high-quality components with bodywork specifically designed to give young riders an ergonomically effortless, all-electric riding experience.

The first-ever electric model from Husqvarna Motorcycles, the EE 5 offers youngsters an environmentally friendly way to learn, compete and have fun. Easily adaptable, the ride height can be simply adjusted to keep pace with an improving or growing rider. Delivering two hours of riding enjoyment for beginners and 25 minutes for faster riders, the supplied charger takes just 70 minutes to fully charge the lithium-ion battery.

Featuring the latest suspension technology, the EE 5 is fitted with 35 mm WP XACT forks that offer 205 mm of travel and combined with a fully-adjustable WP rear shock ensure exceptional damping characteristics. A high-strength chromoly frame, hydraulically operated brakes, lightweight wheels, tapered NEKEN handlebars and striking graphics complete Husqvarna Motorcycles pioneering, all-new EE 5 machine.

EE 5 TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

State-of-the-art electric motor with 5 kW peak performance

Six different ride modes, easy to select

907 Wh lithium-ion battery

Quick charging

High-end chassis with race proven technology

Modern, Swedish-inspired design

Ergonomic bodywork and adjustable seat height

WP suspension – XACT air fork and rear shock – for advanced performance and control

Accompanying the EE 5, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the KIDS RAILED GEAR – a range of off-road apparel and protective equipment that provides comfort while riding. Designed specifically with tomorrow’s champions in mind, premium materials are mixed to ensure stylish and functional garments. In addition, a lineup of TECHNICAL ACCESSORIES is available for the EE 5, which enhances performance and provides added protection.

The new Husqvarna EE 5 will be available Fall of 2019 onwards at authorized Canadian Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to Husqvarna-motorcycles.com.