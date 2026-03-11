Canadian Results at the 2026 RCSX at Daytona International Speedway

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Callus Moto

Let’s have a look at how the Canadians did at the 2026 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.

#510 RYDER BARIBEAU
BROCKVILLE, ON

Sponsors
RB MX Parts, Fly Racing, MP1 Suspension, 100%, Habers MX Graphics, DCMX Tools, ML Professional

9th #510KTM21. Mini-E (4-8)
8th #510KTM23. 51cc (7-8) Limited
19th #510KTM24. 65cc (7-9)

#27 OLIVIER SYLVESTRE
ST-CUTHBERT, QC

Sponsors
Atelier Kustom, Hyundai Lanaudiere, Mécanique Philippe Lebrun, Volaille Giannone, Troy Lee Designs

19th #27GasGas25. 65cc (10-11)
8th #27GasGas26. 65cc (7-11)
GasGas28. 85cc (10-12)

#123 JR GIONETTE
BLIND RIVER, ON

5th #123Cobra25. 65cc (10-11)
24th #123Cobra26. 65cc (7-11)
KTM27. 85cc (10-12) Limited

#127 CARTER GIONETTE
BLIND RIVER, ON

22nd #127Cobra21. Mini-E (4-8)

#312 KADE DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB

16th #312Husqvarna25. 65cc (10-11)
17th #312Husqvarna26. 65cc (7-11)
27th #312Husqvarna27. 85cc (10-12) Limited

#98 JASON KUKIELKA
VANESSA, ON

Sponsors
OG Moto, Renegade Race Fuel, FXR, 6D, JJK Graphics and Design

19th #98Cobra26. 65cc (7-11)

#199 AUSTIN KUKIELKA
VANESSA, ON

Sponsors
OG Moto, Renegade Race Fuel, JJK Graphics and Design, FXR, 6D

21st #199KTM27. 85cc (10-12) Limited
27th #199KTM28. 85cc (10-12)

#18 PARKER HATT
CALGARY, AB

Sponsors
Husqvarna Canada, Fox Canada, BFD Moto, Hatt Automotive, Matrix, CJR Suspension

12th #18Husqvarna29. Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
5th #18Husqvarna30. Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
8th #18Husqvarna31. Supermini 1 (12-15)

#630 MASON MURDY
NORWOOD, ON

Sponsors
Lynks Racing, OGs, TCD Suspension, Nifty5, T-Rex Moto, Dirt Lab Concepts, Orange Motorsports, FMF, JPM Mechanical, Rock Products 2017 Limited, TNT, Twin Air

3rd #630KTM29. Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
2nd #630KTM30. Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
4th #630KTM31. Supermini 1 (12-15)

#45 BRANDY MCLARTY
ECHO BAY, ON

Sponsors
AVL Racing Team, OGS, TCD Suspension, PWR Graphics, Toys for Big Boys, 235 Racing, HMX

6th #45Husqvarna20. Women

#112 ROSALY SYLVESTRE
BERTHIERVILLE, QC

Sponsors
110 RACING, FMF, LYNK’S RACING, DUNLOP, FACTORY CONNECTIONS, MOTOSPORT ST-CESAIRE, DIRT CARE

9th #112Yamaha20. Women

#94 KIANA KURTZ
ARISS, ON

Sponsors
Zdeno Cycle, Brian Kurtz Trucking, HMX

16th #94Husqvarna04. 450 C
3rd #94Husqvarna20. Women

#52 RYKER KAYE
UTTERSON, ON

Sponsors
Valhalla Stoneworks

7th #52Yamaha11.125 C

#247 TEGAN KORTENBACH
WOLF CREEK, AB

Sponsors
Ktm Canada, Leatt, Kimpex, Riderz, 100%, Matrix Concepts, Slacker, Dubya, Devco ride dynamics, Seco, Astra, Dunlop, Visionbuilt Tracks

7th #247KTM02. 450 B
6th #247KTM06. 250 B
6th #247KTM35. Schoolboy 2 (12-17)

#5 JEFF FRATTAROLI
BELLE RIVER, ON

Sponsors
TCD Racing Suspension, Hudson Motorcycles

18th #5Honda17. Senior (40+) B/C
23rd #5Honda18. Senior (45+)

#88 RYAN KUKIELKA
VANESSA, ON

Sponsors
OG moto, Farmboyz Racing, R&A, Kukielka Farms

7th #88KTM17. Senior (40+) B/C

Congratulations to everyone who made the trip to The Speedway.

Full results HERE.

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