Canadian Results at the 2026 RCSX at Daytona International Speedway

Canadian Results at the 2026 RCSX at Daytona International Speedway

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Callus Moto

Let’s have a look at how the Canadians did at the 2026 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.

#510 RYDER BARIBEAU

BROCKVILLE, ON

Sponsors

RB MX Parts, Fly Racing, MP1 Suspension, 100%, Habers MX Graphics, DCMX Tools, ML Professional

#27 OLIVIER SYLVESTRE

ST-CUTHBERT, QC

Sponsors

Atelier Kustom, Hyundai Lanaudiere, Mécanique Philippe Lebrun, Volaille Giannone, Troy Lee Designs

#123 JR GIONETTE

BLIND RIVER, ON

#127 CARTER GIONETTE

BLIND RIVER, ON

#312 KADE DUPUIS

CALGARY, AB

#98 JASON KUKIELKA

VANESSA, ON

Sponsors

OG Moto, Renegade Race Fuel, FXR, 6D, JJK Graphics and Design

#199 AUSTIN KUKIELKA

VANESSA, ON

Sponsors

OG Moto, Renegade Race Fuel, JJK Graphics and Design, FXR, 6D

#18 PARKER HATT

CALGARY, AB

Sponsors

Husqvarna Canada, Fox Canada, BFD Moto, Hatt Automotive, Matrix, CJR Suspension

#630 MASON MURDY

NORWOOD, ON

Sponsors

Lynks Racing, OGs, TCD Suspension, Nifty5, T-Rex Moto, Dirt Lab Concepts, Orange Motorsports, FMF, JPM Mechanical, Rock Products 2017 Limited, TNT, Twin Air

#45 BRANDY MCLARTY

ECHO BAY, ON

Sponsors

AVL Racing Team, OGS, TCD Suspension, PWR Graphics, Toys for Big Boys, 235 Racing, HMX

#112 ROSALY SYLVESTRE

BERTHIERVILLE, QC

Sponsors

110 RACING, FMF, LYNK’S RACING, DUNLOP, FACTORY CONNECTIONS, MOTOSPORT ST-CESAIRE, DIRT CARE

#94 KIANA KURTZ

ARISS, ON

Sponsors

Zdeno Cycle, Brian Kurtz Trucking, HMX

#52 RYKER KAYE

UTTERSON, ON

Sponsors

Valhalla Stoneworks

#247 TEGAN KORTENBACH

WOLF CREEK, AB

Sponsors

Ktm Canada, Leatt, Kimpex, Riderz, 100%, Matrix Concepts, Slacker, Dubya, Devco ride dynamics, Seco, Astra, Dunlop, Visionbuilt Tracks

#5 JEFF FRATTAROLI

BELLE RIVER, ON

Sponsors

TCD Racing Suspension, Hudson Motorcycles

#88 RYAN KUKIELKA

VANESSA, ON

Sponsors

OG moto, Farmboyz Racing, R&A, Kukielka Farms

Congratulations to everyone who made the trip to The Speedway.

Full results HERE.