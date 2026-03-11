Canadian Results at the 2026 RCSX at Daytona International Speedway
By Billy Rainford
Let’s have a look at how the Canadians did at the 2026 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.
#510 RYDER BARIBEAU
BROCKVILLE, ON
Sponsors
RB MX Parts, Fly Racing, MP1 Suspension, 100%, Habers MX Graphics, DCMX Tools, ML Professional
|9th #510
|21. Mini-E (4-8)
|8th #510
|23. 51cc (7-8) Limited
|19th #510
|24. 65cc (7-9)
#27 OLIVIER SYLVESTRE
ST-CUTHBERT, QC
Sponsors
Atelier Kustom, Hyundai Lanaudiere, Mécanique Philippe Lebrun, Volaille Giannone, Troy Lee Designs
|19th #27
|25. 65cc (10-11)
|8th #27
|26. 65cc (7-11)
|28. 85cc (10-12)
#123 JR GIONETTE
BLIND RIVER, ON
|5th #123
|25. 65cc (10-11)
|24th #123
|26. 65cc (7-11)
|27. 85cc (10-12) Limited
#127 CARTER GIONETTE
BLIND RIVER, ON
|22nd #127
|21. Mini-E (4-8)
#312 KADE DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB
|16th #312
|25. 65cc (10-11)
|17th #312
|26. 65cc (7-11)
|27th #312
|27. 85cc (10-12) Limited
#98 JASON KUKIELKA
VANESSA, ON
Sponsors
OG Moto, Renegade Race Fuel, FXR, 6D, JJK Graphics and Design
|19th #98
|26. 65cc (7-11)
#199 AUSTIN KUKIELKA
VANESSA, ON
Sponsors
OG Moto, Renegade Race Fuel, JJK Graphics and Design, FXR, 6D
|21st #199
|27. 85cc (10-12) Limited
|27th #199
|28. 85cc (10-12)
#18 PARKER HATT
CALGARY, AB
Sponsors
Husqvarna Canada, Fox Canada, BFD Moto, Hatt Automotive, Matrix, CJR Suspension
|12th #18
|29. Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
|5th #18
|30. Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
|8th #18
|31. Supermini 1 (12-15)
#630 MASON MURDY
NORWOOD, ON
Sponsors
Lynks Racing, OGs, TCD Suspension, Nifty5, T-Rex Moto, Dirt Lab Concepts, Orange Motorsports, FMF, JPM Mechanical, Rock Products 2017 Limited, TNT, Twin Air
|3rd #630
|29. Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
|2nd #630
|30. Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
|4th #630
|31. Supermini 1 (12-15)
#45 BRANDY MCLARTY
ECHO BAY, ON
Sponsors
AVL Racing Team, OGS, TCD Suspension, PWR Graphics, Toys for Big Boys, 235 Racing, HMX
|6th #45
|20. Women
#112 ROSALY SYLVESTRE
BERTHIERVILLE, QC
Sponsors
110 RACING, FMF, LYNK’S RACING, DUNLOP, FACTORY CONNECTIONS, MOTOSPORT ST-CESAIRE, DIRT CARE
|9th #112
|20. Women
#94 KIANA KURTZ
ARISS, ON
Sponsors
Zdeno Cycle, Brian Kurtz Trucking, HMX
#52 RYKER KAYE
UTTERSON, ON
Sponsors
Valhalla Stoneworks
|7th #52
|11.125 C
#247 TEGAN KORTENBACH
WOLF CREEK, AB
Sponsors
Ktm Canada, Leatt, Kimpex, Riderz, 100%, Matrix Concepts, Slacker, Dubya, Devco ride dynamics, Seco, Astra, Dunlop, Visionbuilt Tracks
|7th #247
|02. 450 B
|6th #247
|06. 250 B
|6th #247
|35. Schoolboy 2 (12-17)
#5 JEFF FRATTAROLI
BELLE RIVER, ON
Sponsors
TCD Racing Suspension, Hudson Motorcycles
|18th #5
|17. Senior (40+) B/C
|23rd #5
|18. Senior (45+)
#88 RYAN KUKIELKA
VANESSA, ON
Sponsors
OG moto, Farmboyz Racing, R&A, Kukielka Farms
|7th #88
|17. Senior (40+) B/C
Congratulations to everyone who made the trip to The Speedway.
Full results HERE.
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