Gage Linville Joins Partzilla PRMX for Canadian MX Nationals

Gage Linville Joins Partzilla PRMX for Canadian MX Nationals

Gage Linville.

Press Release:

Partzilla PRMX Racing is thrilled to announce that #402 Gage Linville will be joining us for the Canadian Triple Crown Series. The rider from Lake Park, Georgia, has his eyes set on the top step of the box in the 250 class.

Welcome to the team!

Special thanks to Mike Vizer for the great shot the same day we tested. Thanks, Mike.