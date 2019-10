Video | Ryan Gauld Joins Me to Go Over the 2019 Awards

Video | Ryan Gauld Joins Me to Go Over the 2019 Awards

By Billy Rainford

Ryan Gauld and I went Facebook Live after the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown awards to talk about who won what and go over some of the changes coming for the 2020 season.

(The external mic seems to have lost connection, so I apologize for the poor sound)