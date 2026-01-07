Yamaha Financial Services Announce 2025 Stay Outdoors Grant Recipients

Toronto, ON (January 6, 2026) – Yamaha Financial Services is pleased to announce the 2025 Stay Outdoors Program grant recipients. This year$103,250 will be distributed to six not-for-profit organizations from across the country in support of their conservation, education, access and/or sustainable use initiatives. Since the launch of this program in 2022, Yamaha Financial Services has awarded nearly $400,000 to twenty-two organizations across the country!

“Whether on land, snow, or water, the groups we’re supporting this year reflect the very best of what outdoor recreation can offer”, said David Bezerra, President of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation – Canada.

“From maintaining trail networks to protecting waterways and supporting children’s well- being, their commitment has a lasting impact across Canada. We’re honoured to collaborate with such dedicated partners in enriching the communities and outdoor spaces Canadians rely on.”

The grants for 2025 have been awarded to six applicants:

• Blue Fish Canada (ON) – to provide safe, inclusive boating experiences for guests unable to use human-powered watercraft and improve accessibility.

• Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club (BC) – to keep trails safe and accessible year-round for snowmobile and summer users by clearing overgrown sections on Holm and Skwum trails.

• Chaleur ATV Club (NB) – to build a strategic link between eight ATV clubs, improving accessibility and safety for over 5,000 combined members.

• Kootenay Rockies ATV Club (BC) – to revitalize two trail sections connecting three mountain ranges, promoting safe ATV use and enhancing tourism opportunities across the East Kootenay region.

• Variety– The Children’s Charity of BC (BC) – to implement a secure, centralized digital registration system for Boat for Hope, improving safety, coordination, and participant experience at the event.

• Watersheds Canada (ON) – to restore fish habitats along Ontario lakes and rivers, countering development impacts and supporting recreational fishing activities for Yamaha dealers.

The 2026 Stay Outdoors grant program will open in early Summer. Clubs, associations and other eligible groups are encouraged to work together with their local Yamaha dealer to identify projects and apply for support.

To learn more about the Yamaha Financial Services Stay Outdoors Grant Program or to submit a request for information, visit the Yamaha Motor Canada website.