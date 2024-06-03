2024 Calgary MX National Post-Race MTB Loop

I tried to ride the track on my MTB after round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Wild Rose MX in Calgary. It did not go well…

By Billy Rainford

OK, this one got embarrassing in a hurry! I tried to ride the track on my Scott Spark mountain bike after round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta.

The goal is to do my best to clean the loop and to illustrate just how tough the track gets on Pro Day. This one proved the point immediately.

Sunday, June 2, 2024.