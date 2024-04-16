2024 Canadian Amateur Nationals Qualifying Schedule and FAQ

2024 Canadian Amateur Nationals Qualifying Schedule and FAQ

Here’s the qualification schedule for the 2024 TransCan at Walton Raceway along with answers to frequently asked questions.

Canadian Amateur Motocross Nationals

2024 Western Canada Amateur National Motocross Championships (WCAN)

Temple Hill

Raymond, Alberta

June 5-8.2024

2024 Eastern Canada Amateur National Motocross Championships (ECAN)

Deschambault, QC

July 24-27.2024

2024 Walton TransCan Amateur Grand National Motocross Championships.

Walton, Ontario

August 7-11.2024

MRC Canadian Amateur Motocross Amateur National Qualifiers 2024

Walton, ON – There will be thirty Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) races spread across all Motorsports Racing Canada (MRC) regions in Canada.

Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2024 Walton TransCan Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion. Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the entry procedures:

2024 Walton TransCan Amateur GNC

August 7-11, 2024

Monday, August 5, 2024 – Walton TransCan Early Move In

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Walton TransCan General Move In

August 7-10, 2024 – Amateur GNC

Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Triple Crown Series MXTour Final Round

Address: Walton Raceway: 42932 Walton Road, Walton, Ontario N0K1Z0

2024 ANQ Schedule

BC

April 20/21 Kamloops,BC

May 4/5 Quesnel, BC

May 18/19 Kelowna, BC

Alberta

May 18/19 Calgary, AB

July 6/7 Taber, AB

Saskatchewan

May 5 Saskatoon, SK

May 26 Weyburn, SK

June 23 Regina, SK

Manitoba

May 11 Brandon, MB

May 26 Grunthal,MB

June 23 Altona, MB

South Western

April 20/21 Gopher Dunes

May 4/5 Auburn Hills

May 25/26 Gopher Dunes

June 1/2 Walton Raceway

Eastern Ontario

May 18/19 Sand Del Lee

Northern Ontario

TBA

Quebec

May 18-19 GAS-Issoudun, QC

June 1-2 Ste-Julie, QC

June 22-23 Tring – Jonction, QC

Atlantic

May 4-5 Clyde River MX, NB

May 14/15 Mill Hill MX, NB

Jue 1-2 Riverglade MX, NB

Frequently Ask Questions

If I only want to read one thing, what is it?

Pre-Enter today.

What is the deadline to register and retain my qualified gate position?

Gate positions are held for ANQ qualified riders ONLY until June 24th – if you have not registered for your desired classes prior to June 24th your gate position is not held regardless of your finish position. We DO NOT hold your ANQ gate position in the hopes you will show up at the line.

The Basics:

This is a limited entry event. Riders are encouraged to participate in at least one Amateur National Qualifier event (ANQ) in addition to pre-entering. Entry priority is determined by the Regional ANQ series’ results and regional entry allocation. Additional regional entries and entries for lower qualified riders will be accepted if allocated positions are not filled. Entry timestamps do come into play in the case of a “0” points tie after full regional allocations have taken place. The bracketed number (x) below is the minimum number of guaranteed pre-entry gate positions allocated per region for each ANQ Championship.

The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.

Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 24th they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions.

Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.

Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class, you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry. Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.

Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 24th for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.

What if my region doesn’t have an ANQ

If your region does not have an ANQ, you can ride ANQs in as many regions and in as many classes as you like and then pick the results which give you the best entry position. Better yet, sign up today! The earlier you register, the better your odds of receiving a gate position once the ANQ series is complete.

If your qualifier series position is lower than your region’s allocated positions, you may still get a starting position based on riders that qualified in your region but did not enter the GNC. If other regions’ entries do not fill their allocated positions, these will be filled based on the date an entry is received.

I’ve heard of Waitlist Entries (also called Standby Entries) – what are they?

When the gate is full for a given class, we maintain a list of riders who want to ride in that particular class. If there are cancellations or no-shows, the gate will be filled from the waitlist in the order entries are ranked.