2024 Parts Canada Amateur Open | Calgary
A look at some of the racing action from the 2024 Parts Canada Amateur Open at Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary, Alberta.
By Billy Rainford
The summer racing season is now officially started as we are through 1 round of Parts Canada Amateur Open events into the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. The action was in downtown Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday and the weather cooperated giving us great racing conditions all day long.
The Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, even came out to see what all the fuss was about. Check this out from the Triple Crown IG page:
All the rigs are parked and you’d be very impressed with the number of American license plates there are in them! It’s a great sign that we are once again attracting riders from outside our borders. One entire corner of the pits is filled with Texas and Washington tags. Names I hadn’t heard of before but one with gold rims on a Kawasaki, so he’s definitely welcome! Hello, 1982.
Team managers gathered to discuss anything and everything as we head into the first round of the series. They were sat in the WLTN Kawasaki pits and when I wandered by to casually eavesdrop, Brett Lee offered me a chicken wrap, which I accepted.
It sort of reminded me of a darker time when “Wrapgate” happened in Nanaimo, but that’s another story…
Pro riders showed up and it really looks like we’re in for some good racing this season. I know we say that every year, but this year it’s true! Really!
But today was about the amateur riders, so let’s get to some of their action before I get carried away. (We’ll go in the order they appear on the results page which you can find HERE)
