2024 Parts Canada Amateur Open | Calgary

A look at some of the racing action from the 2024 Parts Canada Amateur Open at Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

The summer racing season is now officially started as we are through 1 round of Parts Canada Amateur Open events into the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. The action was in downtown Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday and the weather cooperated giving us great racing conditions all day long.

The Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, even came out to see what all the fuss was about. Check this out from the Triple Crown IG page:

All the rigs are parked and you’d be very impressed with the number of American license plates there are in them! It’s a great sign that we are once again attracting riders from outside our borders. One entire corner of the pits is filled with Texas and Washington tags. Names I hadn’t heard of before but one with gold rims on a Kawasaki, so he’s definitely welcome! Hello, 1982.

Team managers gathered to discuss anything and everything as we head into the first round of the series. They were sat in the WLTN Kawasaki pits and when I wandered by to casually eavesdrop, Brett Lee offered me a chicken wrap, which I accepted.

It sort of reminded me of a darker time when “Wrapgate” happened in Nanaimo, but that’s another story…

Pro riders showed up and it really looks like we’re in for some good racing this season. I know we say that every year, but this year it’s true! Really!

But today was about the amateur riders, so let’s get to some of their action before I get carried away. (We’ll go in the order they appear on the results page which you can find HERE)

#1 Eve Brodeur went 1-1 but don’t kid yourself, it was a battle!

#3 Kaylie Kayer is up for the challenge this year and was on Eve’s rear wheel at the flag.

It’ll be interesting to see what California rider #50 Viviana Contreras has for them when she unleashes her race bike tomorrow. Wait until you see her riding style. 👍

#2 Brock Hoyer had full control of the +30 class going 1-1.

#101 Ryan Lockhart had #120 Jim Frederickson to contend with early in both motos but pulled away for a nice 1-1 win. I’m pretty sure he turned out the lights at the Team Canada MXON Mixer, too, so…like…wow.

And don’t worry about how #247 Tegan Kortenbch is going to adjust to the big bike. Wow, he looks good on it. He went 6-for-6 in Schoolboy, 250 Junior, and Open Junior.

#97 Wyatt Hasil took the Under 30 class with 1-1 motos.

In a surprise to no one, #29 Blake Davies is the class of the Intermediate field.

#15 Dexter Seitz won the Supermini class 1-1 as he comes back from injury.

#312 Kade Dupuis took the 65 (7-9) class 1-1.

#308 Liam Bergeron won Open Beginner.

#315 Trey Schmucki went 1-1 in 85 (12-16).

#518 Parker Hatt got it done 1-1 in 85 (7-11).

#19 Deagan Gibney went 1-2 to take 65 Open when #52 Johneverett Pastureau from Texas had a bike issue in moto 1 finishing 16-1 for 6th.

#52 Patrick Pastureau took wins in 50 (7-8) and 50 Open.