2024 Team Canada MXON VIP Passes

The Ultimate VIP Pass

Come into the Team Canada VIP Pit Area, don’t be stuck out in the elements with nowhere to sit or put your bags. For the first time ever, it will be open to you for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Matterley Basin in England, October 6! From opening ceremonies on Friday to the last checkered flag on Sunday, you will feel like you are right in the heart of the action.

We will have 2 chefs on hand creating culinary delights, snacks, and refreshments. Wine and spirits will be provided as well as soft drinks and still and sparkling water.

Coffee and Tea provided all weekend.

There will also be a lounge area with comfortable seating so you can put your feet up. Anyone who has been to an MXON knows how much walking is involved and we want to ensure we have a space for you to rest between motos. Umbrellas, noise makers and flags will be provided if needed as well.

WIFI will be provided. We have our Starlink ready so you can connect with home or post to your socials at all times.

Champagne toast Saturday and Sunday with the entire team.

Breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday at the team truck.

We are limited for space as the venue limits us, so these passes will only be offered in a small quantity and it will be first come first serve.

Weekend pass plus paddock pass is included. We will have a Team Canada welcome dinner that you will also be exclusively invited to attend, where the riders will have special signature items for you on your arrival.

This level of hospitality truly is once in a lifetime, you do not want to miss out!

Click HERE for details.