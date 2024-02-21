#221 Tyler Gibbs Equipment Breakdown for 2024 Arlington Supercross

Canadian #22 Tyler Gibbs from Abbotsford, BC is headed to race the 250 East (starting in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday) on his CREO KTM alongside his #estonian teammate Jörgen-Matthias Talviku. Team owner Jeff Crutcher sent over a rather in depth rundown on the equipment the team will be using. Check it out:

Pre-race report – Dallas:

Canadian Tyler Gibbs headed to Dallas for 250 East Supercross. | CREO KTM photo

I’m excited to welcome in our newest partners Rando and Jorgen of A. Le Coq, the Estonian bottler of RC Cola.

Additionally, this is a great time to welcome Brandon with B’s Moto Lab to the organization, as it will be the dealership’s first time officially fielding motorcycles in Supercross.

Our final new welcome today is Parker Miller of Pro Builders, a construction specialist in Central Illinois who will be our title sponsor for Nashville.

This weekend we will be featuring The Collective Experience and B’s Moto Lab with a rather factory-ish livery of OEM KTM orange, white, and factory blue.

Jorgen is number 108 and Tyler number 221. (Dawson will miss this weekend in Dallas to arrive better prepared for Daytona next week)

Our Skillz Racing gear is a semi-custom fit of #cowboys white and blue with full sublimation. We have new SX spec exhaust from Dubach Racing Development and a fresh tune from 405 Mods on our GET ecu’s controlling the ETS MX18 fuel delivery. Final drive is compliments of ProX with a 520 Gold chain spinning a 13/52 for Jorgen and 13/51 for Tyler. Controls and comfort by ODI and Guts, with DeVol managing our launch engagement. Bel-Ray Company Thumper oil will keep our engines lubricated, with BlueTac chain lube, and BelRay filter oil guarding the engine from particulates. Rider helmet goggle glove and boot are first class with Just1 while our underlayer protection is professionally finished by EVS.

The rubber meets the road with Rabaconda-mounted Hoosier IMX 25 front and rear tire on Excel A60 rims and Haan Hubs built by Dubya. JH2 suspension tackles the track and BRP top triple clamps dampen feedback. The whole production is held together by Bolt.

Tyler’s Estonian teammate Jorgen Talviku. | CREO KTM photo

The goal for the weekend is for the guys to make the fast 40 and learn the format of #supercross racing – which will be new for the both of them. I’m confident both riders will be able to execute this goal, take in the experience of Supercross, and have a weekend to remember forever. As they say, you never forget your first.

Jorgen’s mechanic Marek and Tyler’s mechanic Sean will also get their first SX experience this weekend. I’m excited to see these men bear the fruit of their sacrifice and commitment to forward progress both as individuals and teammates.

Good luck this weekend, team.