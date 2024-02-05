Daniel Elmore Announces 2024 Racing Plans

Career #377 Daniel Elmore from Telkwa, BC has announced his racing plans for the upcoming 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series. He will move to Yamaha on a YZ450F from Ken’s Marine in Terrace, BC and continue with support from Troy Lee Designs.

Daniel finished 5th in the 450 MX portion of the series, 4th in 250 AX, and 8th in 450 AX in 2023. He rode for the TLD SSR GasGas team until they closed their doors at the end of the season and was left looking for a ride until just this week. Here’s his announcement post on his Instagram page:

Good luck this season, Daniel.