ENTER TO WIN and Support Kade Walker

Road 2 Recovery is excited to announce an incredible opportunity to support Kade Tinker-Walker‘s recovery, while also standing a chance to win big! From now till June 1st, you can enter to win and potentially win an impressive 2023 CRF 250r, designed to replicate Kade’s 2023 NGPC Pro II Championship-winning bike.



For $20 per entry, you could become the proud owner of the replica of Kade’s iconic 2023 NGPC Pro II Championship bike, donated by SLR Honda. Plus, here’s the best part – all proceeds from this raffle will go directly towards Kade’s ‘road 2 recovery,’ providing essential help for him as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury.



Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference and potentially win an extraordinary prize. Secure your entry today and join us in rallying behind Kade’s recovery efforts!



Go to tinklerwalkerraffle.com!