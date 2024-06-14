Faces at the Races | Round 2 – Raymond

Faces at the Races | Round 2 – Raymond

Faces at the Races – A look at the people under and out of the helmets at Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals in Raymond, Alberta

By Billy Rainford

It’s time to have some fun with Faces at the Races from Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta.

We’ll start when we’re sure #192 Ethan Ouellette is relaxed and comfortable…

OK, we got the thumbs up from Trey and Clayton Schmucki.

#377 Daniel Elmore craning his neck to see if he made it in. He didn’t…

All the way from Austin, Texas, to take our little bike championships! Great week, Pastureau family.

Jason Burke raced here in 2004 and drove home with 2 broken wrists.

Max Filipek will take a bit more time off after ringing his bell. There’s no one on the phone, Max, that’s all in your head.

You won’t see that backdrop at anymore races this summer, I’m afraid.

Danny Robertson wore this helmet all week. Safety first!

Checking to see if they made Faces at the races, I’m sure.

Yes, Tegan, it says you achieved “Stud Status” in one of the Junior classes, at least.

It was all fun and games on top but getting up there and back down wasn’t exactly a piece of cake. Sign the waiver!!!

Classic mom shot.

#117 Jayden Debodt was on the track a ton last week. That’s what he looks like.

I’m pretty sure this is almost the same bike that my old buddy, Cary Hitchen, wouldn’t let me ride around the schoolyard.

The big winner at the WCAN, Asher Brown.

WCAN awards night.

You KNOW this is going to be a #throwbackthursday when the youngest Lockhart is a Pro champ in the future!

Ladies.

Schoolboy 2.

We’ve already gone here.

But not here! I told you I got you, Jenni.

Open Junior.

Quinn Amyotte and Tanner Ward handing out plaques. It was funny, the little kids smiled but the older kids acted like they couldn’t care less. Haha.

Sir Paul Kingsley at the riders meeting.

What does a yellow flag mean? Slow down. Whaaaaat dooooes a yelllooooooow flaaagg meeaaannnnn?

Someone wake up Drew Adams, I’m trying my hardest here!

The Kooch!

Arm pump at riders meeting. Not a good sign. Lol

Skippy Mobbs was running a strong campaign signing riders to next year’s World Vets at Glen Helen. Of course, Julian Cerny is in!

It’s been great to see The Peege back at the races as a moto dad and racer. (PJ Stratton, by the way)

Sorry, Keylan Meston. Do you want me to call you The Key?

D Spec working it with Josiah Natzke. With Dylan Wright out for a while, this could be a KTM showdown!

Who the heck would show up at a National with these grips?

Atta boy, Joey Parkes.

“And how much lunch money have you taken from these kids?”

Next time you see Alec Belyea, ask him the first thing that comes to your mind. He’s got all the answers. Hell yeah!

I didn’t flinch when #157 Cale Dekkoninck almost came through the fence on one of the starts.

I’m going to check and see if #6 Annalyse Lopushinsky wore out some rear tires practicing starts this week.

Hey Al Dyck, is this the biggest hat you can find for Kaylie Kayer?

A rather sinister smile from Jessica Longname. She knows stuff…

“It’s pronounced Viviana Contreras…” 🤣

I think Quinn could get used to hanging around the podium at the end of the day.

Proud dad moment.

TV time for Wyatt Kerr.

And also for Sebastien Racine. I think Seb should get used to this.

But can either of the youngsters knock the wily veteran off the top spot, is the question.

I’m just happy Donk has the correct amount of O’s here. Oh, Donk, it was the 8-year anniversary of Tofino today…

I like to read this, “Yo! U faster!”

KTM has ALL the buttons, apparently!

Joe Kremkow said this was one of his more G-rated pit boards. I’ll have a look this week. “See you at the races...”

And we’ll go out on that one, I guess. See you in a couple days in Pilot Mound, Manitoba, for Round 3. Unless I hear otherwise, it looks like I’ll have to go back to shooting a highlight video this week. Please, someone tell me they’re going to do one. I don’t want to do it! Anyone? Bueller?