Feld Motor Sports, Inc. Collaborates with Sony Pictures’ Upcoming Release Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. Collaborates with Sony Pictures’ Upcoming Release Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Team activate to promote the legacy franchise’s newest addition

ELLENTON, Fla., (March 22, 2024) As the latest installment in the Ghostbusters series, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, gears up for its theatrical release this Friday, March 22, Feld Motor Sports, Inc. and the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Team have joined forces with the upcoming film from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. With a range of in-stadium activations and specially designed Troy Lee Designs race gear, this collaboration has already brought the Ghostbusters excitement to two race markets this season (Anaheim and Indianapolis), with a third and fourth stop scheduled for Seattle and St. Louis.

The famous Ghostbusters mobile Ecto-1 took to the track at Anaheim 2 on Saturday, January 27 with Troy Lee Design’s Red Bull GASGAS’ Justin Barcia behind the wheel. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

This unique collaboration debuted at Round 4 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, marking its inception in Sony Pictures’ hometown of Los Angeles, CA. The collaboration encompasses various live event components and innovative activations seamlessly integrated into the Peacock broadcast. In January, fans at Angel Stadium were treated to the sight of Justin Barcia driving the iconic Ecto-1 mobile during his opening ceremonies introduction. The Ghostbusters Holeshot, featured across all four markets, includes Frozen Empire-themed LED Holeshot pylons positioned on each side of the Holeshot stripe along the racetrack (the Holeshot is a term used in Supercross to describe or reference the first racer to get through the apex of the first turn). Furthermore, each round identifies a Ghostbusters Holeshot winner, who is presented with a custom Frozen Empire trophy as a token of their achievement.

Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton secures the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Holeshot at Round 4 in Anaheim, CA. Photo Credit; Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Viewers at home can also witness the Ghostbusters Holeshot on the Peacock broadcast. As racers come across the Holeshot stripe, animated Ghostbusters graphics fill the lower part of the screen signifying the winner of the Holeshot. In Anaheim, the broadcast also welcomed the director of the film, Gil Kenan, to the booth for a discussion about the highly anticipated film and Gil’s first experience at Supercross.

The Ghostbusters Holeshot featured on the Peacock broadcast of Round 4 from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“The collaboration with Sony Pictures is highly unique to Supercross, a lot of thought and creativity went into bringing this activation to life. It’s an honor being tied to a major studio like Sony Pictures and play a small role in helping promote Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and a legacy franchise like Ghostbusters,” said Dave Muye, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

The Troy Lee Designs (TLD) Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team has a longstanding collaboration with Sony Pictures and this year decided to take things to another level with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Known for their ability to assemble one-of-a-kind race gear and bike graphic kits, the TLD GASGAS team assembled a custom race kit in Anaheim with colors and designs inspired by the movie. Race Mechanics and team personnel also sported the famous Ghostbusters Jumpsuit throughout the day, fully embracing the theme.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Catch the adventure in theatres nationwide on Friday, March 22.

“This dynamic, adrenaline-pumping collaboration has brought Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to fans across the country, whether they’re watching from a stadium or from a couch. We are so impressed by the creativity and originality the team at Feld Motor Sports, Inc., has delivered for this activation,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures.

Click below to watch the official trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Supercross heads back West this weekend for Round 11 of 450SX Class racing and Round 6 of the Western Regional 250SX Class at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Fans can keep an eye out on the Peacock broadcast and in stadium at Lumen Field for more Ghostbusters collaboration over the next two weeks in Seattle and St. Louis, tickets can be purchased at supercrosslive.com