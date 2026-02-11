Flash Update: What Will Al Dyck Do in 2026?

Al Dyck‘s place as a legend in Canadian Motocross will never be up for debate. He is one of the top riders we have ever produced and did it in a time when we had a long list of top riders. He was respected as a someone who could win on any given day and could even beat the top riders from the USA if the conditions were right; he was almost unbeatable in the mud.

Get this, Al started racing in 1979 and in just 3 years was able to finish 2nd to THE Ross Pederson in the 1982 125 National Championship.

He was even able to pull off one of only two “Triple Crowns” in Canadian Motocross history when he won the 125, 250, and 500 national titles in 1989 – the other, of course, being Pederson.

After stepping away from the sport in the 1990’s, he dabbled with a bit of racing but got on with normal life, more or less.

I actually interviewed him at Mission Raceway in BC in 2005 when he made a sort of comeback to racing. You can read that interview HERE.

Fast forward to 2018 and Al was back in the racing scene up to his eyeballs, only this time as a team owner.