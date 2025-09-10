2006 “Too Trick” Al Dyck Interview I Found

2006 “Too Trick” Al Dyck Interview I Found

By Billy Rainford

Back when I still lived in Vancouver, BC, I was a contributor for Racer X Canada. In 2006, I went out to Mission Raceway in Mission, BC to check out some local racing and saw none other than former Canadian National Champion Al Dyck racing again.

I recorded an interview with him using an old mini voice recorder. I recently found the book I transcribed some of these things into and so I just typed this one out to bring it back to life. Here it is.

The outdoor season started this weekend in BC so I went out to the national track in Mission to check out the action. There were lots of local fast guys, including Colton Facciotti and Brady Sheren, but who was the guy on the track with the familiar “elbows up” style?

Could it actually be…yes, it was – ex-national champ “Too Trick” Al Dyck racing again! This guy has seen and done it all in our sport, so I had to sit down with him to see what’s up with his sudden return to competition.

“Too Trick” Al Dyck at Mission Raceway back in 2006. | Bigwave photo

RXC: So Al, what are you doing out here?

Al Dyck: Well, I just got a divorce. It’s been about 3 years since I’ve even ridden a little bit. I figured I’d comet here, give it a shot, and have some fun. I’m not going to be too serious, just come out once in a while.

What class were you riding?

(Laughs) It’s kind of embarrassing but I’m trying the Intermediate class. I can race the +40 – I’m 41 now – and I’ve got a Suzuki because they pay. So I came here today and you have to have 8 guys and that was the only class. I figured if I’m gonna come ride it’s be nice to have someone pay for it, so… I’m going tog to ride 5 maybe 6 races this year.

Will you only ride races in the Lower Mainland or what are you thinking?

Well, I’m getting married in April and my fiancé lives in Kelowna so WE’re going to go there, do Kamloops once or twice, and then just tracks around here.

So let’s have a little recap. When was your last year of competitive racing and what have you been up to since?

I raced 1 national in 1996. It was the CMA Nationals. Blair Morgan and Doug DeHaan were there. It was just a one day thing. I ended up winning the 125 title. Before that I hadn’t really done anything seriously since about 1992 so it’s been about 12 years since I’ve done anything serious. Now I’m riding only when I test so at the beginning of the year I’ll get out a few times on a bike and that’s about it.

Who do you test for?

Well, I was wrenching for Blair for a while but he wasn’t doing too well last year so they needed a change and they let me go. That was the Yamaha team for a year and a half and before that I was with Blackfoot. Now I don’t so any of that stuff…Unless someone comes calling.

I’ve got my kids on the weekends now so I won’t be doing and weekend stuff unless they can come with me.

I can see that you really haven’t been out riding long enough to toughen your hands up. You’ve got the tell-tale tape all over your thumbs.

(Laughs) That’s actually preventative. I’ve always had that. If I don’t wear those it gets pretty ugly. I remember when I was in Italy in 1988 at the MXON, the first moto I did pretty well in the 125 class and the second moto my hands were getting really bad with the calluses ripped about an inch down and they just hurt so bad. I think I went 6th in the first moto and then the second moto I was like 13th because I had really bad arm pump and my hands were a mess.

So how did you feel out there today? You looked like you were really flying.

Well, I just got this bike 2 days ago and I’ve got about a 1/2 hour on it so I got pretty tight right away.

Tell us what you were riding?

125 Intermediate on a Suzuki RMZ250F. The bike works really good so it’s just me. A couple more rides and I’ll be right back there. I’m sure if I got serious I could jump right back to the Pro class.

Do you know what your lap time were compared to those guys? (Colton Facciotti and Brady Sheren were there)

Um, I’m sure I was quite a bit off the top guys, but…

Well, Facciotti won the first moto by 1:03 so…

Ya, I was probably 5 seconds a lap slower than him, especially with my arm pump.

Did your arms pump up right away?

Oh ya! The second lap when I came by the start right here I shook my arms out and was like “Uh oh…” but it won’t take too long and it’ll be gone. It’ll be good.

What are you doing 9-5 these days?

I’m working installing kitchens and bathrooms with a friend who does it. I’m learning that and doing the odd suspension too.

I was promoting indoor motocross but the facility we were using in Red Deer, Alberta, was getting redone and I did some in Abbotsford, too.

Where are you living these days?

I live in Abbotsford still and as far as the race promoting goes, I probably won’t be doing that anymore, so it’s a total change.

Will you come out to watch the nationals?

Ya, I’ll still come out and watch. It’s right here so I might as well. The Mission Raceway track looks like no big deal from here but the ruts get really big. It looks easy but it’s not.

What do you think about the rumours that Ross Pederson was making a comeback?

Ya, I heard about it but I don’t know if it’s true. He’s gotta be 43!

Would that tempt you to make a comeback of your own?

You know, if I felt good I might maybe race Mission, but I’m not going to say I’m gonna do a comeback when I’ve only done an hour on a bike! I’m gonna just have fun for now and see how it goes.

What do you think of the new crop of kids coming up?

I think they’re really good. There’s a lot more money in the sport so any time there’s money in a sport the parents and kids see it as a career so the focus on it more. I was a little different from most of the guys. I didn’t party and stuff like that. I didn’t figure I needed an image but I think a lot of these kids kinda think they’re pretty cool.

It’s completely different now though with the internet and instant information on all the riders.

Ya, for sure. When I was racing we didn’t have all that stuff so more people see it and are pumped on it. I don’t know if that makes more people idolize them or what but in our day hardly anybody knew about it.

Some of the kids are really serious. I like some of them but some have attitudes and are going to have a tough go. I know a lot of them think they’re “King Shit on Turd Mountain” and they haven’t even won a BC race! They’re still not even the best here let alone national champion.

Look at Darcy Lange. He doesn’t have an ego. He’s not what I’m talking about. He is a good rider but he’s still not a Canadian champion. So the other guys have a long ways to go yet.

I think someone like (Dusty) Klatt is going to go a long way. He’s tough.

Al Dyck in 2025. | Bigwave photo

Do you still keep in touch with those guys?

Oh ya. Joe Skidd, he was my mechanic for years. Klatt’s down in California getting ready for the season and Beaton got hurt. He’s another good kid. His dad’s great. He’s old school. He doesn’t put all that stupid pressure on his kid. We’re going testing suspension for Kyle on the 4-stroke 250. I did a set up for him but then he cracked his wrist. He jumped way too far on a jump on a new track.

What happens is when your elbows are down…Elbows are up because you have more power to these joints (points to wrist, elbow, and shoulder) because they’re all in line. But if your elbows are down it can just snap your wrist.

I broke my wrist here in Mission years ago first time on a 250. I didn’t even crash, either, (like Beaton) but I flat-landed and argh! My wrist broke because my elbows came down. I still don’t think people know what “elbows up” means and why you should do it. They just figure it’s what you do so they do it.

I teach kids that if you can take a piece of plywood and it touches every joint, that’s the way you should ride, standing up or sitting down.

Have you done much coaching?

I’ve done a bit. I did it a couple years ago when I was promoting Arenacross, so it’s been a while.

So, what’s next for you?

Well, I’ve got 2 little boys, 6 and 7 years old, and they’re going to come to the races with me on the weekends the odd time. I don’t really know. We’ll have to just wait and see. I’ll just work 9-5 during the week and come out to the races on the weekends just like everybody else.

I have a little advantage because I can tune my bike a bit. I just want to have fun. I’ll be riding for Holeshot and obviously Too Trick Racing. I’ll be helping Kyle Beaton with his suspension…help set it up for him.

Is he the only guy you’re working with?

Ya, right now, yes.

So, you’ve got one race left this afternoon?

Oh ya, just one. (Laughs) It’s a 15-minute moto. The Pro/Am is 20, and I think I can last about 3!

Excellent. Thanks for talking with us. Good luck out there in the 2nd moto.

Thanks a lot. We’ll see how it goes.

[After the 2nd moto, I caught up with Al after a battle]

How did it go?

I rode a lot better that race, for sure, so I’m serious about wanting to race some more. And if I can get used to the bike and not stall it twice, I’ll have no problems.

NOTE: He was leading then stalled. He went from last up to the leader and stalled again. He ended up going 1-2 on the day and looked great out there. Good luck Al, and we’ll check in with you soon for another update.