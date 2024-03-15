Frid’Eh Update #11 | Davey Fraser | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

By Billy Rainford

Week #11 belongs to Davey Fraser who now calls Langley, BC home. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #11 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. We’ve got so much going on at the house these days that I was unable to get to Indianapolis today for Media Day. I’ll leave when Emily gets home from work at 6 and get there sometime late tonight to and be there for all the action Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

We’re guaranteed a dry track with whoops this week! Of course, Indy is known for soft dirt that will likely rut up quite a bit, but it definitely won’t be a mudder.

I spent all week staring at the screen of my laptop as I went through all the stuff I’d accumulated from my drive home from Florida. I tried to stop in at as many practice tracks as I could where Canadians were training as I made my way up to the first-ever Supercross in Alabama.

I’ll post all the videos down below so you can check out what everyone has going on as we get closer to the start of another season here in Canada.

Davey Fraser is the rider we all think of up here when we think of #11. Davey is from Halifax, Nova Scotia, but he’s now a resident of Langley, British Columbia, and has set his roots there for the foreseeable future. Not only that but he’s a new dad! He and Brooke have a 1-year-old named Jack.

Davey only did the Kamloops National at Whispering Pines last summer. But fittingly, he finished 11-11 for 11th overall! If he never lines up again, that would be the perfect ending, wouldn’t it?!

It seems we keep thinking Davey has gone into full-time retirement and then he shows up at a race again. Will we see him again in 2024? I asked him…

Here’s what Davey had to say when we got in touch this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Davey. It’s another Week #11 for us. When did you first choose #11 as your career number and why did you choose it?

Davey Fraser: Hey, Billy! Good question – I earned a career number in 2018 which was one of the first years that career numbers were a thing. I wanted a lower number and I was a big Ezra Lusk fan growing up so it just kinda worked out I guess!

While we’re at it, what was your first number and how did you choose it?

Haha, my first number was 77 and I chose it for no other reason other than it was the easiest number for my dad to make out of duct tape and 11 was already taken.

That’s Davey at the Canadian MX National at River Glade way back in 2007. | Bigwave photo

You’ve been a Pro for a long long time. Looking back over all the years, can you pick a highlight?

Honestly, all of it has been a highlight. I’ve had the opportunity to travel across the country with so many rad people over the years and I’m super grateful I’ve been able to have those experiences all while doing what I love, racing my dirt bike.

You gave Supercross a shot, too. What advice would you give any young rider who would like to also try the indoor game down south?

Do it. If you have the opportunity, do it. It’s pretty awesome getting the chance to race at that level, on that stage. For myself, it was always a struggle finding the opportunity to actually train and practice on a proper SX track. But there are so many more options these days for riding and training on Supercross. So make the effort to practice and train, but get out there if you can.

I feel like we’ve asked you this that past couple years, but your run has to come to an end at some point, doesn’t it? What are your racing plans for this coming season?

Haha Yeah, you’ve been asking me for a while. Currently, I have no plans. I was pretty disappointed to not have a Kamloops round or even a B.C. round this year for the nationals as that’s one I wouldn’t miss. But who knows, I’ve still got a bike and I know where the throttle is so I could show up somewhere.

Davey has also tried his hand at Supercross. That’s him at Daytona. | Bigwave photo

You’re also a new dad. How has having a baby changed your attitude towards racing, if at all?

Fortunately, Jack came along around the same time racing started to seem a little less important to me. I’ve definitely been a lot more focused on life these days but I still enjoy riding my bike as fast as I can.

When he’s old enough to start looking into sports, what will your approach be? Will you join the ranks of Moto Dads or not?

Whatever they want to do! But my little guy started riding his Stryder before he could walk so I have a feeling he’s got an interest in 2 wheels.

What are you doing for work these days?

Still swinging the hammer! Also doing a little on the project management side as well!

I assume you’re doing more MTB than MX these days? What’s your riding style? XC? Downhill? Electric assist?

I’m all about the E-bike. Haha. More laps equals more fun!

If you’re looking for a lot of the “older” BC racers, your best chance is out on the MTB trails these days. That’s Kyle Springman, Kevin Lepp, Davey, and Parker Eales.

Who’s the best MTB rider out there in your rather large group of MX riding friends?

The best!? Haha I’d hurt too many feelings if I answered that! But I’ll give Kyle Springman some credit. He’s my guy when I need to follow someone off something big.

As someone who’s been around for such a long time, how do you feel our series is doing these days? Any suggestions?

It’s definitely changed a lot, but what hasn’t…

When and where was the last vacation you took?

The last real vacation would have been the Mexican COVID trip. Got stuck in Mexico. Canada wouldn’t let us come home but the US would let us in. So we went to Cali and watched A1. Great trip!

With no round in BC this year, we may not see Davey on the line in 2024, but don’t hold your breath! | Bigwave photo

Is anyone going to be able to dethrone Dylan Wright up here?

Can’t see it.

And the 250 class may be a battle between Kaven Benoit and Tyler Medaglia! How do you see the 250 class going?

Awesome to see those guys still battling at the top taking the top rides.

OK, Davey, thanks for taking some time with us again this week. See you somewhere soon and would you like to thank anyone?

Yeah, you bet! Thanks for having me on the site.

Indianapolis Supercross | Triple Crown

450SX Class: Indianapolis Historical Facts

History Lesson: The first 450SX Class round held in Indianapolis was on March 21, 1992 in the

RCA Dome, and Jeff Stanton won on a Honda. It was the ninth of 16 rounds in what was turning

into an exciting title chase. Going into Indy, Damon Bradshaw comfortably led the Honda duo of

J.M. Bayle (-16) and Stanton (-19) in the points, but disaster struck Bradshaw late in the Main

Event. Running in podium position, Bradshaw landed on a lapper causing him to finish 19th.



Stanton and Bayle left Indy tied for the points lead with Bradshaw in third. Stanton would

eventually take the Championship by only three points over Bradshaw with his third win in the

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum finale.

“MC”A Dome: Jeremy McGrath would win Indianapolis during his Rookie season title run in

1993 aboard a Honda. He would win Indy and the title from 1993-1996 and again in 1998 and 2000.

1999 is the only season he didn’t win Indy and the title during his seven Championships in

eight seasons. The Hall of Fame trio of Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and Chad Reed would

finish out racing in the RCA Dome from 2001-2008 with victories in six of the last eight rounds.

David Vuillemin and local hero/ironman Mike LaRocco each tacked on victories before the

location was demolished.

Top Winners in Indianapolis

1) Jeremy McGrath: 6 (‘93-’96, ’98, ’00)

2) Ricky Carmichael: 4 (’01, ’03, ’05-’06)

2) Ryan Villopoto: 4 (’10-’13)*

2) Ken Roczen: 4 (’21 x3 & ‘23)*

5) Ryan Dungey: 3 (’14-’16)

*Winningest riders in Lucas Oil Stadium

#18 Jett Lawrence leads 450 points. | Bigwave photo

250SX Class: Indianapolis Historical Facts

History Lesson: The first 250SX Class race held in Indianapolis was on March 21, 1992 in the

RCA Dome, and Jimmy Button won on a Yamaha. He would eventually lose the Eastern Regional

title to Brian Swink but was the only Eastern Regional athlete to beat Swink and finished second

in the points. In 1993 Indy was the Eastern Regional finale and Doug Henry, already having

wrapped up the title, took his seventh win.

Same History: 250SX Class racing shares the same history in Indy as the 450SX Class. Ryan

Dungey won the last 250SX Class race in the RCA Dome in 2007 and Trey Canard won Lucas Oil

Stadium’s first the following season. 2024 will be the 34th time 250SX Class racing will take off in

Indianapolis, 17th time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indy’s Champ: The winner of the 250SX Class Indianapolis Supercross has gone onto win their

250SX Class Regional Championship in 18/34 races. This includes Jett and Hunter Lawrence the

previous two seasons.

199 and 22 in Indy: Travis Pastrana made his professional racing debut in Indianapolis on

February 12, 2000 finishing fourth in the 250SX Class. Pastrana would go on to earn one of his

14 career professional victories in Indianapolis on February 10th, 2001 (250SX Class). The next

season in Indy Pastrana would finish eighth in the 450SX Class for one of his eight career 450SX

Class top-10 finishes. Chad Reed began his historic career of victories in 2002 with his first

250SX Class win.

Top Winners in Indianapolis

1) Mickael Pichon: 2 (’95-’96)

1) Davi Millsaps: 2 (’05-’06)

1) Marvin Musquin: 2 (’13, ’15)

1) Colt Nichols: 2 (‘21 x2)

#16 Tom Vialle leads 250 East points. | Bigwave photo

We’ve got #4 Jack Robidoux from Quebec in the KJSX this week at Indy.

Down South Interviews

I’ve still got the #23 Josiah Natzke video to get up on our YouTube channel, so watch for that one a little later.

New Electric Balance Bikes Coming to Canada

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ORION MOTO Canada Unleashes the Future of Riding with eSeries Electric Balance Bikes

[VANCOUVER, MARCH 8, 2024] – ORION MOTO Canada, an extension of the flourishing ORION

USA brand, is set to redefine the riding experience with the launch of their revolutionary eSeries

electric balance bikes. Building on the success of the recent eSeries release in the United States,

the Canadian division is primed to introduce these state-of-the-art bikes, setting a new industry

standard for performance, quality, and safety.

What Sets the ORION eSeries Apart:

The ORION eSeries electric balance bikes boast cutting-edge technology, featuring a superior

battery and motor combination that not only delivers higher top speed but also extends ride

times for an unparalleled riding experience. Meticulously engineered, the bikes strike a balance

between precision and simplicity, making maintenance, repairs, and upgrades a seamless

process.

Safety is at the forefront, with headlights, taillights, Shimano brakes, and four different speed

modes ensuring a secure riding environment. Mac Roy, Director of Branding at ORION MOTO

Canada, confidently asserts, “We put these bikes up against any in the market and expect a

victory in every category. Usually, when you make a product this feature-rich, you have to

charge at a premium to the consumer. We’re super happy that we’re able to deliver the highest

quality product on the market while also offering an ultra-competitive price tag.”

Where and When to Get Yours:

Excitement is mounting as the ORION eSeries is set to ship out to dealers across Canada mid-

March 2024. Dealers eager to provide their customers with the latest in electric balance bike

technology can secure their inventory and join the ORION MOTO Canada movement.

Why ORION eSeries Matters:

Doug Saunders, the owner of ORION Moto Canada and a father of three, explains the driving

force behind the eSeries release, “I’ve seen firsthand with my kids the acceleration of

development balance bikes provide. Watching my 3-year-old crank on the throttle and seeing

the rush of joy and excitement on their face, and seeing them progress so quickly, every kid

should have that, whether you’re getting into moto or just want to rip around with friends.”

With a personal connection to the motocross scene through his three motocross enthusiast

children, Saunders brings a genuine passion for providing a transformative riding experience for

all children.

Family Roots and Familiar Faces

In a strategic move to bolster its motocross roots, ORION MOTO Canada proudly announces its

collaboration with Ryan “Newf” Lockhart, a prominent figure in Canadian Motocross. Newf, with

a storied career that spans over 12 years racing Canadian nationals and achieving a

remarkable 3rd place at the Toronto round of World Supercross in 2004, brings an unparalleled

depth of experience to the ORION MOTO Canada team.

As the General Manager of the Fox Canada GDR Honda race team and their riders, Newf is a

fixture in the Canadian motocross scene.

“We fell in love with electric balance bikes from the first ride; they really took the market by storm.

They were fun at first, but we got frustrated with the inconsistency and unreliability. Weak

batteries and dead motors are not something you want to be dealing with. After extensive

research, we had an ORION shipped up from the states, and the performance was exactly what

we were looking for. We’re going on a year-and-a-half with those bikes, and they’re still going

strong. That’s when I realized we need to get these to the Canadian Market ASAP. We’re very

excited about the launch of the eSeries,” expressed Newf.

With Newf’s endorsement and his firsthand experience with the reliability and performance of

ORION electric balance bikes, ORION MOTO Canada is poised to make a significant impact on

the Canadian market. The collaboration underscores the commitment to providing a

transformative riding experience for all children, aligning with the genuine passion shared by

anyone who has ever ridden an ORION.

Experience the Thrill! Enter ORION MOTO Canada’s eSeries Balance Bike Giveaway!

Ready to score your very own ORION eSeries Balance Bike? Look no further! ORION MOTO

Canada is excited to announce our official launch GIVEAWAY, where you have the chance to

take home a brand new e16x model.

How to Enter:

Visit our official launch GIVEAWAY on Instagram Instagram.com/orionmotocanada.

Follow the simple entry instructions.

Winner announced on May 1st, 2024.

This is your golden ticket to a revolutionary ride for your child. Enter now and get ready to roll

with ORION MOTO Canada! 🌟🚴‍♂️

MX101 Yamaha’s 450 Rider

MX101 Yamaha owner Kevin Tyler has been enjoying all the press his team has been getting as they continue to look for a 450 rider to replace retired racer Shawn Maffenbeier and to go after Dylan Wright.

Many names have been tossed around as potentials but to this date nothing has been confirmed.

I fired KT a text message this afternoon to see if he had any new information for us and he replied in the most KT manner possible:

“I went keto last week and hit the gym. Should be ready by June 1.”

Or,

“My 450 hire is racing this weekend on their current program.”

The problem is, you have to go pretty high up the factory rider list in the AMA to get to someone with the pedigree to challenge Dylan up here. And, of course, they come with a high price tag…higher than Canadian Moto is likely willing to pay.

But like I said, Kevin and the MX101 FXR Yamaha team have enjoyed being a conversation piece as we draw nearer to the start of our season.

I’ll keep my eye out for a rider competing this weekend…

Enjoy the racing this weekend, everyone. We’ve had a little blip in the weather here in southwestern Ontario, but it’s only going to last a few days. If you don’t mind riding with cut milk jugs covering your grips (am I dating myself???) go ahead and hit the tracks, but I think I’ll wait until we get back into the double digits.

Wish me luck…

“See you at the races…“