Frid’Eh Update #16 | Cole Thompson | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

Week #16 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update belongs to Cole Thompson from Brigden, ON and is brought to you by RP Race Performance.

By Billy Rainford

Week #16 belongs to Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #16 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. It’s a soggy day here in Southwestern Ontario, but this weekend looks good and I’m sorry to miss the Nashville Supercross but excited to stay local and check out what should be a pretty telling weekend of racing at Round 1 of the 2024 TRUE NORTH FLEET AMO OPC/ANQ RD1 APRIL 20-21 at GOPHER DUNES.

Word on the street is that we’ll see riders from the MX101 Yamaha team, the WLTN Kawasaki team, and the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team on the track shaking things out in an early season battle in the sand at Gopher Dunes.

I just clicked the link and saw this new class alert:

NEW CLASS ALERT: VET B OPEN – 30/40/50+

***Rules: No Jumping Major Jumps, Slow, Older, Fat, Fun. Never have been to a gym. Never drinks water, just beer. SATURDAY RACE Class***

I think that’s something I could be interested in!

Speaking of Vet racers…

If you’re old, I’m sure you’ve checked these Gary Bailey videos out, but look at this one from the 1981 Trans USA at Rio Bravo. It’s not often you see David Bailey fighting for a top 10:

Where was I? Oh ya, I heard that young American hot shot Tiger Wood would be making an appearance for this race, and I just spoke to team owner Derek Schuster and he confirmed that Tiger and his dad are in fact here and he’ll be racing this weekend. He’s a solid kid and will be very popular up here in Canada, I think. His podium speeches good.

Tracks are opening up across the country with provincial race series and ANQ’s for the TransCan at Walton Raceway kicking off. Let’s have a look across the country:

2024 ANQ Schedule

BC

April 20/21 Kamloops,BC

May 4/5 Quesnel, BC

May 18/19 Kelowna, BC

Alberta

May 18/19 Calgary, AB

July 6/7 Taber, AB

Saskatchewan

May 5 Saskatoon, SK

May 26 Weyburn, SK

June 23 Regina, SK

Manitoba

May 11 Brandon, MB

May 26 Grunthal,MB

June 23 Altona, MB

South Western

April 20/21 Gopher Dunes

May 4/5 Auburn Hills

May 25/26 Gopher Dunes

June 1/2 Walton Raceway

Eastern Ontario

May 18/19 Sand Del Lee

Northern Ontario

TBA

Quebec

May 18-19 GAS-Issoudun, QC

June 1-2 Ste-Julie, QC

June 22-23 Tring – Jonction, QC

Atlantic

May 4-5 Clyde River MX, NB

May 14/15 Mill Hill MX, NB

Jue 1-2 Riverglade MX, NB

Good luck to everyone racing this weekend. It’s always fun to show up and see racers on their new bikes in their new gear in bigger bike classes. To quote Captain Miller, I’ll “see you on the beach!“

Cole Thompson. | Bigwave photo

Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario, is our featured rider this week. Cole has been #16 up here for as long as some of you reading this have been alive! Nah, anyone under 30 probably doesn’t even read this much anymore, do they? I remember chasing Cole around at the big US Amateur Nationals like the Mini O’s, Lake Whitney, and Oak Hill back in 2007 on the #16.

Cole Thompson at the TransCan in 2007. | Bigwave photo

Cole is one of the most naturally-gifted and smooth riders we’ve ever produced here in Canada. Could you argue Ryan Millar (I’ve been told Ryan has been booted off Instagram, so I can’t tag him. Classic.) was on the same page? When you watch Cole ride, immediate comparisons to Kevin Windham come to mind. Yes, I realize that’s a pretty bold statement, but I stand by it.

And check out Cole’s latest post on his IG page. A textbook K-Dub transfer!

I used to pull up in the old Buick Electra Estate Wagon and park beside the Thompson’s fun mover and call it MX Forum or DMX WOrld HQ for the week. Momma T would be inside keeping the entire thing together while watching her cheesy shows on the W Network (RIP, Momma T). I was freshly back in Ontario from living in Vancouver for 11 years and the Thompsons quickly became my second family while I was at the races. Thank you for all those great memories.

Cole is in the middle of his 250 West Supercross campaign but has been gracious with his time and given me interviews whenever I’ve asked. He’s been training in the Carolinas and is racing Nashville this weekend in the 250 East/West Showdown at Nissan Stadium right in the heart of the city alongside the Cumberland River.

Here’s what Cole had to say this week when we contacted him:

Cole Thompson in St Louis this season. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Cole. We spoke not too long ago but this is your week. We didn’t talk after the St Louis round of 250 West at the end of March. It was a Triple Crown and you finished 21, 14, 13 for 15th overall. How did that one go for you and do you like or dislike that format?

Cole Thompson: I had a big crash in the first main event. I was lucky not to get hurt. I was feeling pretty sore the the rest of the night so I was just thankful to finish out the last two main events.

I’ll just say the format is better for watching than racing.

I don’t even enjoy watching it! Lol Now we’re heading into an East/West Showdown this week in Nashville. Are you looking forward to testing yourself against the entire 250 field or are those days of trying to prove yourself behind you? Last year, you were 21st in the Showdown in East Rutherford.

I’m hoping for better weather this year. Last year in New Jersey it was a complete mudder. Other than weather I’m always looking forward to racing, no matter who it’s against.

Speaking of Nashville, are you a big country guy? Will you and Chloe take some time to enjoy the city?

I’m not big into country, Chloe loves it. We might do some exploring.

Cole at the 2010 TransCan. | Bigwace photo

The west has been off for a couple weeks. What have you been doing with the time?

I’ve still been riding and training. Not much!

Did you know that your best ever finish in AMA Supercross was in Toronto in 2014 when you took 5th in the Main? I can’t believe that was over 10 years ago! Is that still the highlight of your indoor career?

Yes, I definitely peaked in Toronto 2014. It’s a special race, considering I’m from Canada and grew up watching the event as a kid.

Your best overall in the series was the year before that in 2013 when you finished 6th in 250 East. Was that bike? Age? Team? What was the key that season?

I honestly went into the season with low expectations, just wanted to gain more experience racing Supercross. It was a privateer effort with my parents supporting me, and my brother spinning the wrenches, but we somehow made it my best overall season.

Cole is easily one of the best to ever race Supercross from Canada, but did you know he also finished 7th overall at the 2012 Red Bud National? | Brown Dog Wilson photo

People may not remember this, but you finished 7th overall in an AMA Pro Motocross National at RedBud back in 2012! Do you remember that day? Is that your AMA MX highlight?

Yes, I remember seeing James Stewart ahead of me in moto 1 and feeling like I’ve officially lived out my childhood dream. Haha

You’re sitting 14th in 250 West points right now with 3 rounds left to go. You’re in a very tight race for 10th with DiFrancesco, Nicoletti, and Yoder. Have you looked at the points sheet and is your goal to leap frog these guys and crack that top 10?

Top 10 is a realistic goal but honestly I just want to finish off the season with strong rides. I felt like I’ve made big improvements this season but haven’t showed it on the results sheet.

You’ve finished 11, 14, 11, 14, 12, 9, 14 so far this season. Does this speak to the depth or what’s keeping you from cracking that top 10 more often this season? The weather has certainly been strange!

On paper it hasn’t been the best season. I’ve got one top 10. I feel like my riding is getting better so I’m headed in the right direction.

And when the series is over, what’s next for you? Any outdoors stuff? What about World Supercross this season?

I’m honestly not sure. I haven’t heard much talk of World Supercross but I’m sure I’ll find something to fill my summer.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Cole to race the Canadian Nationals. He’ll take the spectator role this summer instead. | Bigwave photo

What about coming north and racing Kaven Benoit and Tyler Medaglia for the 250 title up here this summer?! It should be an interesting year for Vet-aged riders in the 250 class!

It’ll be interesting but I have no plans in joining. I’ll take the spectator role. Haha

How many more years of this do you have left in you? Better question, what will you do when your racing days are done?

I don’t have any plans to quit racing anytime soon, keep going for as long as possible. Once I’m done I’ll figure out the next chapter.

OK, Cole, thanks for doing another one of these Frid’Eh Update interviews with us. Good luck this weekend and the rest of the season and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to think my team: Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha and everyone else who supports me.

Thanks for your time and good luck in Nashville, Cole (Shown with Dean Wilson and Justin Bogle at Loretta Lynn’s in 2010). | Bigwave photo

Familiar Names in Final Amsoil Snocross Standings

Check out some of the names in the final point standing of the 2023-24 Amsoil Snocross Championships.

Pro:

Rider Hometown Sled Points 1 Emil Harr Sorsele, AB Polaris 352 2 Jordan Lebel Chicoutimi, QC Ski-Doo 311 3 Francis Pelletier St Felicien, QC Ski-Doo 310 4 Jacob Yurk Rochester hills, MI Arctic Cat 281 5 Adam Peterson Medford, WI Polaris 265 6 Daniel Benham Deer River, MN Arctic Cat 261 7 Oskar Norum Bjurholm, AB Polaris 234 8 Kody Kamm Kansasville, WI Polaris 208 9 Marcus Ogemar Ostersund, Z Ski-Doo 188 10 Hunter Patenaude Hartland, VT Ski-Doo 185

Pro Lites:

Rider Hometown Sled Points 1 Crayden Dillon Zephyr, ON Ski-Doo 620 2 Nickolas Lorenz Kenosha, WI Ski-Doo 523 3 Anson Scheele North Branch, MN Ski-Doo 494 4 Evan Christian Finley, ND Polaris 490 5 Adam Ashline Hartland, VT Ski-Doo 482 6 Kenny Mandryk Neebing, ON Ski-Doo 463 7 Topi Posti Rovaniemi, 10 Ski-Doo 462 8 Eric Downs Jordan, MN Polaris 434 9 Trent Wittwer Bemidji, MN Arctic Cat 423 10 Baily Forst Thief River Falls, MN Polaris 397

Snow Bike:

Rider Hometown Sled Points 1 Yanick Boucher Hearst, ON Other 294 2 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Kawasaki 254 3 RJ Marnoch Coldwater, ON Kawasaki 240 4 Bobby Pagel Eau Claire, WI Yamaha 224 5 Janiece Brown Crandon, WI Yamaha 192 6 Kaila Lemmer Prior Lake, MN Other 188

It’s unfortunate but it looks like the whole Snow Bike thing is losing a bit of its lustre. After gaining so much momentum before the pandemic with it being at the X Games in Aspen, there’s a lack of participation that is showing in these results. Those 6 riders were the only names on the list. The other classes, I shortened to the top 10. Let’s see what happens in the future.

Full results HERE.

LASIK Eye Surgery for Austin Forkner

No more contacts falling out for Austin Forkner. | Bigwave photo

Canadian Triple Crown Series ‘Day in the Life’ Videos

I’ve been watching these ‘Day in the Life’ videos the Canadian Triple Crown Series has been posting on their Instagram page. I also think it’s funny that they’re getting the riders to do some of the recording! It’s like when I send out questions for the Frid’Eh Update interviews. Oftentimes, I have to email the questions to the riders and I feel like I’m handing out homework!

Check out the latest videos:

#14 Quinn Amyotte:

#84 Tanner Ward:

#15 Jess Pettis Ft. #23 Josiah Natzke:

Media Credentials Post Causes a Stir

We posted the latest improvement to the Triple Crown Series this week and it had to do with “us” getting an actual media tent to do our work and place all our audio/video equipment. Every professional series we attend has one of these and the post I made was to give the gang kudos for the improvement in the overall professionalism this will give our series.

Well, do you think people on the internet have opinions on the subject? You know damn well they do! It caused quite a stir and continues to gain attention from anyone and everyone with a keyboard. I’m looking at you Todd Kuli and Hammertime! Lol

They will also be vetting people requesting media credentials to be on the track (a good thing in my opinion) and well as enforcing a bit of a dress code (something EVERY OTHER series already does).

Here’s are the posts on Instagram and Facebook:

Feel free to chime in!

Tyler Gibbs will ride bLU cRU in 2024.

Tyler Gibbs to Ride for SAR Yamaha in Brandon

Tyler Gibbs announced on his Instagram page that he has signed a deal to ride Yamahas for SAR Brandon for the 2024 racing season.

SAR Keystone Sports and Recreation has locations in Brandon and Steinbach, Manitoba. Tyler is calling Manitoba home these days with GF Ciel Ferguson.

We gave Tyler a call to get a few details on what this means for his racing season.

He will be on Yamaha YZ450 F’s and he is contracted to race the Manitoba Provincial Championships. His plan is to also do select rounds of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. He said he’ll commit to 1 western round (obviously the Manitoba round in Pilot Mound) and 3 rounds in the east. He may also show up at Round 2 in Lethbridge, Alberta.

He’d also like to dip down into the USA to race as many money races as he can find south of Manitoba.

Congratulations to Tyler and the gang at SAR and Yamaha Motor Canada.

Here’s his post on Instagram:

2024 Wiseco 2-Stroke WOrld Championship at Glen Helen this Weekend

Watch it LIVE:

The 2024 2-Stroke World Championship will be hosted LIVE from Glen Helen by a full production crew giving you all the jam-packed action and coverage straight to your living room. The times are below:

Start time: 11:00 am PST

125 Pro Moto 1: 11:30 am PST

125 Pro Moto 2: 12:00 pm PST

Open Pro Moto 1: 1:00 pm PST

Open Pro Moto 2: 1:30 om PST

GNCC Racing Point Standings

Full results HERE.

Next Round: Round 6 – Hoosier

Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN

April 27-28

MXGP Point Standings

Next Round: MXGP of Portugal

Agueda

May 5

2019 450 Canadian Triple Crown Champion Phil Nicoletti has announced his retirement.

Phil Nicoletti Has Announced His Retirement

Club MX Yamaha rider #36 Phil Nicoletti has announced his retirement at the end of the 2024 SMX racing season. He made the announcement on his Instagram page below:

“I actually made this decision at Anaheim 1. I rode press day, then I called my dad and told him, ‘It’s over.’ Just a feeling I had. Main thing, I just don’t have it in me anymore to take the chances I need to during the week. It’s not even a results thing, really. On race day adrenaline takes over and I feel like I can continue to be a fifth-to-seventh guy. But this sport is so freaking gnarly, you have to push to your limit every day even in practice. I don’t want to go search for tenths [of a second] on a random Tuesday. It used to piss me off when one of the kids went faster than me but lately, I’ve found myself not giving…a care about it on some days. I’ve loved the grind, but I always said as soon as I don’t want to do that anymore, I’m outta here.” ~ Phil Nicoletti

Dylan Rempel and Preston Masciangelo | Supercross Futures in Foxborough

#138 Dylan Rempel – 11th

#800 Preston Masciangelo – 15th

Nashville Supercross | Round 14 / 250 East/West Showdown

LOVE MOTO STOP CANCER Race benefitting the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

2024 marks the eighth year of partnership with St. Jude and the Supercross community has raised more than $1,000,000 and we are inching towards $1.5M with this year’s array of initiatives.

Ken Roczen’s Kickstart for a Cause campaign

· Ken’s race bike from the 2024 season will be given away to one lucky fan who enters the sweepstakes HERE.

· The sweepstakes is FREE to enter, and the winner of the motorcycle will be announced at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship finale in Salt Lake City.

Rocky Mountain ATV MC LOVE MOTO STOP CANCER Golf Tournament benefitting the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – upcoming Thursday, May 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

LOVE MOTO STOP CANCER Supercross Auction – Fans can bid on the custom-designed St. Jude gear and bike graphics being used in Nashville. The St. Jude auction will run from Monday, April 29 through Monday, May 13.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our mission is clear: Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude FREELY SHARES discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Times are local = Central Time

Race Day Live: 1:30pm Eastern

Gate Drop: 7:00pm Eastern

#14 Dylan Ferrandis is back on the bike and the team says he’ll be back on the line next week in Philadelphia. | Bigwave photo

We’re still in home renovation hell here at DMX World HQ, but we’re starting to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s amazing what you learn when you take on some of the jobs yourselves. Of course, this “learning” comes with a lot of swearing and sore muscles! You don’t realize how many little decisions have to be made until you’ve got your home torn apart and it’s time to start the rebuilding process.

“Baseboards? I’ve never thought about bloody baseboards! Those look fine…no? OK, then THOSE ones look fine…that’s what I meant…“

Have a great weekend, everyone. Enjoy the races or practice tracks where you find yourself this week. It’s not going to be hot here, but it’s going to be sunny on Sunday, so we’ll take it!

Tune in throughout the weekend as we try to keep you updated on how everything is going. Lots of our top riders to keep our eyes on this week!