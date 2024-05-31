Frid’Eh Update #22 | Tyler Gibbs | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

Frid’Eh Update #22 | Tyler Gibbs | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

Week #22 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update belongs to Tyler Gibbs from Abbotsford, BC and is brought to you by RP Race Performance.

By Billy Rainford

Week #22 belongs to Tyler Gibbs from Abbotsford, BC. | Bigwave photo

(Thumbnail photo by Motivated Visuals)

Direct Motocross: Hello again, Tyler. We spoke recently in a podcast about your Arenacross experience this past winter so we won’t talk about that again. I do want to pick your brain a little because you’re one of the fast guys in Canada without major support for this upcoming racing season. What do you see as the main problem with getting riders in the 5-10 range of the results full-time rides up here?

Tyler Gibbs: Comes down to money. I feel like the teams in Canada just don’t have the funds to have multiple 250 and 450 riders and it’s lame. All the teams work so hard just to get what they have right now. Wish there was more money in Canada for Motocross so we could see these teams have more riders and some more new teams.

We talked about the fact that you’ll only do select rounds of the Nationals this summer. Will we see you in Calgary for Round 1?

I will not be there at round 1 this summer. Good luck to everyone.

I know you’d like to find some money races across the border. What ones do you plan on hitting?

I have to find some! If anyone knows of any good ones, let me know. Thanks.

Tyler raced the Arena Motocross series and then a couple AMA Supercross rounds. | Bigwave photo

I have to assume you’ll do the Manitoba round though, right?

That’s what I’m planning on doing.

Will you race with a bit of a chip on your shoulder or will it be just for fun?

I’m doing it for fun. Racing dirt bikes has always been about fun for me. I really like riding.

Have you decided which other rounds you’d like to race?

Pilot Mound, Sand Del Lee, Deschambault, and Walton. I’m also looking for some gas and sign-up support for these rounds…anything helps.

What’s it like for a BC mountain guy to be living in Manitoba, anyway? That’s a huge change.

It’s definitely different for me but I really like it. There’s lots of tracks to ride so that definitely very nice. No hills makes my van better on gas. It’s nice. I enjoy it. Maybe not the mosquitoes and the flies, but I enjoy the really nice sunsets and be able to see as far as I want.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing Tyler at all the Canadian MX Nationals this summer, but he will be at a few. | Bigwave photo

What’s the local racing scene like there?

Really laid back. They have a super fun series and I’m super pumped to be racing in it. There are some good riders.

What have you been doing with your time these days? Working?

I work full-time at Capitol Motosports. I’m in parts and accessories and sometimes work on bikes in the back. I also do riding schools. I’m very busy most days which is nice.

Is your goal to find some support to keep chasing Supercross in the USA?

Yes. I want to race more Supercross. I have some great sponsors right now that I would like to continue into Supercross.

What would you like to do for work when this whole thing comes to an end?

Dirt bikes as long as possible. Open a training place or be a suspension guy or full race mechanic. Or factory rider on a team. I want to be in motocross industry, I really enjoy it.

Can anyone beat Dylan Wright this summer?

Yeah, anyone can beat him, we just have to see who wants to the most. Dylan is so fast and is going to do everything he can to not get beat.

Assuming he’s the one to beat, who do you see ending taking runner-up position when all is said and done?

I really want Jess Pettis to win this year. I think he is on track to beat Dylan and maybe get his first 450 Championship.

Good luck this summer, Tyler. | Bigwave photo

Do you give Ciel (Ferguson) any advice or does she give you any? How do you two help each other?

Yes, she helps me a lot with the mental side and she is always there to help me to get better as a rider and also a person. She supports me so much in my racing and I love that about her. I just try as much as I can to help her on the bike as well as getting better at bike work. There’s a lot more that I try to help or give her advice with.

OK, thanks for talking with us again, Tyler. Wish we were going to see you in Alberta. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thanks, Billy. I’d like to thank: Yamaha Canada, S.A.R Capitol Motosports, Parts Canada, Thor, Alpinestars, 100 Percent, Ryno Power Canada, Reynard Suspension and Training, Seco Seat Cover, Works Connection, Renthal, LimeNine, Matrix Concepts Canada, Mom and Dad, and The Ferguson Family.

We got hit with a couple very serious injuries this week in our sport. Here are the stories:

Marc-Olivier “Marco” Giguère Injured in Bicycle Crash

Marco Giguère. | Kate Kowalchuk photo

If you know Marco or have even just seen him at the races, you know there isn’t a more positive person out there. Unfortunately, he was injured in a bicycle accident about 1 1/2 weeks ago and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Marco was all set to be his long-time GF Eve Brodeur‘s mechanic at Red Bull KTM Canada for her next championship, but that will be on hold for the time being.

From Eve Brodeur:

“He had a bike accident while riding home on the bike path with his friend. He fractured his cheekbone, his upper jaw, and multiple vertebrae. His spinal cord was compressed in the accident so he is currently paralyzed from the waist down, but the surgery to decompress was a success and we are hoping that this has a positive impact on his outcome. We are taking it one day at a time, and simply taking in all the love and positive vibes that we can moving forward!

“As we move into round 1, I just want to take the time to ask that you be mindful of when you approach me on the subject. It’ll be my pleasure to tell you more about the situation and brag about how strong my better half is, but not if I’m in my moto gear or getting ready for my motos on race days. I want to prioritize my mental and physical health by focusing on my races, but any other time you can come and chat!“

We’re all thinking about you, Marco. No matter the outcome, I know you’ll continue to “Get ‘Giggy’ with it!“

Ontario racer Tristan Dares has been beaten up badly and is still in the hospital.

Here’s the news report:

When we have more information we’ll be sure to let everyone know. We’re thinking about you, Tristan.

Thinking about Tristan Dares (Left).

Erzberg Rodeo

You can watch the live stream of the 2024 Erzberg Rodeo from Austria Sunday, June 2nd starting at 6:30am Eastern on Red Bull TV.

Live Timing

AMA Pro Motocross Heads to Hangtown

I’m going to have to take the lazy way out this week as I’m about to head over to The Commons in downtown Calgary for the Press Conference and then the Team Canada MXON Mixer.

Superstars Shine!After the first Pro Motocross round of the 2024 SuperMotocross season, two of the biggest stars, Jett Lawrence (450) and Haiden Deegan (250) lead going into the next round at Hangtown. Catch the gate drop live from California.

5:00 PM

RACE DAY LIVEJun 01 WATCH HERE

8:00 PM

GATE DROPJun 01 WATCH HERE

8:00 PM

EN ESPAÑOLJun 01 WATCH HERE

Times shown are UTC (-5 for Eastern)

Triple Crown Series Returns this Sunday!

Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals starts this weekend in Calgary, Alberta. Be sure to tune in on RydeTV to catch all the action live.

Canada’s premiere motocross racing circuit will start its 2024 season this weekend in Calgary, Alberta. Be sure to tune in on RydeTV to catch all the action live. Day day starts off with the WMX and Premix motos. After a short break, the 250 and 450 pro classes will battle it out on the track.

WMX & Premix: 12:15 p.m. EDT

450 & 250: 3:00 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN THIS SUNDAY JUNE 2!

OK, I ran out of time and have to get myself across Calgary as we head into the rush.

Watch the Press Conference LIVE from Calgary for FREE at 4:00pm MT/6:00pm Eastern HERE.

Stopped in at Temple Hill MX on way to Calgary this morning:

See you at the races…