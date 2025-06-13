Frid’Eh Update #24 | Dylan Rempel | Brought to You by Dirt Care
Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update belongs to Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, ON and is brought to you by Dirt Care.
By Billy Rainford
Welcome to Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by Dirt Care. I made it home from the west yet again in the DMX Van. If anyone ever asks if a Dodge Caravan is a good buy, you can use me as an example and say YES without hesitation.
The older I get the longer that drive feels. Also, as I was making my way across the top of Lake Superior, I wanted to make as much time as I could into the night, but then I saw a young moose at the side of the road and then the fog hit. I wouldn’t have been able to see anything in front of me until it was 10 feet away. It was just too dangerous and going 60kph didn’t seem like I was gaining anything, so I pulled over into a lookout parking lot.
Getting from Kenora to Southwestern Ontario takes a day and a half. It’s crazy. It didn’t help that I was making stops at bicycle and motorcycle shops spreading the good word about Dirt Care, but it broke it up a bit at least.
I’m actually going to line up for an Ontario Cup mountain bike race on Sunday here at Boler Mountain. I went and pre-rode the course and it looks great. Wish me luck!
Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario, is #24 for the 2025 season. It seems like Dylan has been a Pro rider for a long time, and he has, but we can’t forget he was really young when he hit that level. He’s not the sole rider on the Red Bull KTM Canada team.
So far he’s looked great and is money off the starts. He’s really trying hard to be that “next rider” behind Ryder McNabb and Preston Kilroy who look to be in a class of their own.
He’ll have to be on his toes though because Dylan Walsh is stepping up his game and getting back to feeling good and Sebastien Racine is also right there knocking on the door.
We grabbed him this week to get his thoughts on it all. Here’s what he had to say.
Direct Motocross: Hey, Dylan. First off, let’s talk about getting the Factory treatment from KTM Canada. How has it been so far? You have access to some pretty “trick” parts.
Dylan Rempel: It’s been really good, loving the bike and team.
Have you got the 250 dialled in perfectly yet? Does it feel like the tightest bike you’ve ever raced?
Bike feels comfortable and fast, only problem now is just the guy riding it. Lol
But you’re the only rider on the team this season. What’s that like? Does it feel like added pressure or no?
I honestly haven’t thought much of it. It doesn’t bother me.
You’re off to a solid start to the season. It looks like you’re sort of the next guy behind McNabb, Kilroy, and Walsh. Is that how it feels to you?
If I could just ride like I’ve been practicing I can be doing better.
You’ve been getting great starts. Is that the bike or are you doing something different?
I’ve always been somewhat up near the top 5 on the starts, but for sure helps with that bike. Haha
You sit 4th in points with 2 4ths overall. Are you happy with that? What will you work on mostly during the break?
Not really. I’ll just work on my breathing points. I keep forgetting to breathe in the races and it’s costing me.
Classic. Will you do any races over this off time?
Yes, I’m doing a local one next weekend in Quebec.
Do you have any plans to race in the USA if time allows?
Not too sure yet, I’m just focused on the Canadian series as of now.
It might be a touchy subject with KTM after Jess Pettis got hurt, but do you guys talk about Supercross at all?
Not much but I would love to do it again.
Is SX where you want to be?
Yes, but for now I am focused on outdoors.
Were you at all tempted to try that quad in Cold Lake? Did you know Noah Viney and Dylan Walsh tried it?
I knew Walsh was doing it but honestly didn’t seem much faster to just land on top and I don’t know if it was possible to make the whole thing on a 250.
Do you think you’ll be stronger in the east? Did you like the 2 western tracks?
Usually I ride better on east coast because it’s just where I ride and live, but yeah the west coast tracks are decent I just struggle more on that type of soil.
What’s your favourite off-bike training you do? What’s your least favourite?
Don’t really got an opinion. I just do whatever I gotta do.
That sort of sounds like you hate all of it! Lol OK, maybe I’ll see you on the bike somewhere on the break. Good luck and who would you like to thank?
Thank you, Billy, sounds good. I’d like to thank the whole KTM Canada Red Bull Fly Racing Team, Guenther trucking, Dunlop, Renthal, Alpinestars, Oakley, M7 Desings, my mechanic Nico, my family, and everyone else, thank you, I appreciate it!
Team Canada ISDE Announced for Italy
AMA Pro Motocross Heads to High Point
|250 Entry List: 81
|#
|BRAND
|RIDER
|HOMETOWN
|TEAM
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda HRC Progressive
|16
|Tom Vialle
|France
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph Racing Factory Team
|22
|Jalek Swoll
|Senoia GA
|Triumph Factory Racing
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|Redbull KTM Factory Racing
|25
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
|26
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda HRC Progressive
|36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|40
|Casey Cochran
|Clermont, FL
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
|41
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|44
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine CA
|Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
|47
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|56
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|62
|Mark Fineis
|Indianapolis, IN
|Tilube Honda Racing
|63
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Racing
|65
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team
|75
|Gage Linville
|Lake Park, GA
|The Dirt Bike Depot
|83
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|Triumph Factory Racing
|85
|Max Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|Host Grindstone Friesen group
|92
|Maximus Vohland
|Temecula, CA
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
|93
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol CA
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|98
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga Tennessee
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|99
|Brock Bennett
|Bakersfield, CA
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|104
|Barend Du Toit
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Mcginley private support program
|106
|Kayden Minear
|Perth, Australia
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|107
|Mikkel Haarup
|Silkeborg, Denmark
|Triumph Racing Factory Team
|111
|Larry Fortin
|Tolland CT
|Fortin Racing
|115
|Gavin Towers
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Phenix Racing Honda
|134
|Avery Long
|New London, MN
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing
|137
|Ayden Shive
|Dade City, FL
|HBI Racing
|140
|Russell BUCCHERI
|DUXBURY
|3D Racing/KTM
|142
|Crockett Myers
|Navasota, TX
|The Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing
|155
|Dylan Cunha
|Norcal Modesto, CA
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|164
|Evan Johnson
|Hollywood, MD
|J4 racing
|172
|Hayden Hoover
|Lexington, Ohio
|Hoover Racing
|186
|Reid taylor
|Talarm, nsw
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
|188
|Hamden Hudson
|Danville, VA
|Wildcat Race Team
|191
|CARSON MAINQUIST
|Haslet, TX
|Mainquist Racing
|192
|Jack Chambers
|Auburndale, FL
|Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX
|195
|Lance Kobusch
|New Florence, MO
|SPR
|197
|Brian Saunier
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
|235
|Patrick Murphy
|Clinton, IA
|TiLube Honda
|251
|Kyle Czworkowski
|Medina , OH
|McGinley Support Program Team
|252
|Zachary Lahman
|Shepherdstown, West Virginia
|Lahman Racing
|274
|Ashton Bloxom
|Terrell Tx
|Bloxom Racing
|281
|Cory Carsten
|Bayville, NJ
|Carsten Racing
|301
|Jordan Jarvis
|Leesburg, FL
|Jordan Jarvis Racing
|302
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
|320
|Cooper Geppert
|Grantville PA
|Geppert Racing
|351
|Jack Rogers
|Brookeville, MD
|Jack Rogers Racing
|361
|Chase Yentzer
|Carlisle pa
|367
|Christian McCauley
|Morgantown wv
|McCauley racing
|378
|Kyle Wise
|Modesto, CA
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
|443
|Cole Timboe
|Calimesa, CA
|Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha
|451
|Dalton Venter
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Bar Avation
|470
|Ethan Day
|Twin Lake, MI
|US27 Motorsports / Woolf Aircraft
|505
|Nick Peccarelli
|Nutley, NJ
|507
|Tj Lanphear
|Preston CT
|Dirt Care USA
|511
|Jace Kessler
|Eagle, MI
|The Dirt Bike Depot Racing WMR KTM
|518
|Matthew Mowery
|St. Petersburg Florida
|HBI Racing
|537
|Travis Mecking
|Middletown NY
|Privateer
|540
|M Wittkopp
|Longview, WA
|Procaliber K&M Rebar
|565
|Stav Orland
|Netanya, Israel
|Bar Aviation Racing
|568
|Justin Hushon
|Bradford, PA
|DHI Rocket Valley KTM
|605
|Blake Broderick
|Rapid City SD
|Na
|630
|Matt Jackson
|Troy, PA
|FFPS Triumph
|672
|Brandon Pederson
|Los Fresnos, TX
|Stan Benson
|689
|Tony Usko
|Doylestown, OH
|Usko Racing
|722
|Josh Carson
|Pittsburgh Pa
|Josh Carson privateer
|734
|Dayton Briggs
|Riverside, CA
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|775
|CJ Benard
|Peoria, AZ
|AEO KTM Powersports Racing
|784
|Alex Fedortsov
|Chesterfield, SC
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
|800
|Preston Masciangelo
|Brantford, Canada
|AJE/GasGas/Gas Monkey
|809
|Brayden Ehlermann
|Westtown, NY
|817
|Max Darling
|Green Cove Springs, FL
|Max Darling Racing
|900
|Keegan Rowley
|Chesterfield, SC
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
|924
|Gage Hulsey
|Park Hills, MO
|Hulsey Racing
|951
|Jadyn Serles
|Granite Falls, WA
|Trinity Motorsports
|959
|Axel Neff
|Slippery Rock, PA
250 POINTS
Rider Name Mfr Points Point Adj 05/24 05/31 06/07
1 1 Haiden Deegan 144 50 50 44
2 30 Jo Shimoda 119 44 44 31
3 36 Garrett Marchbanks 99 33 32 34
4 10 Chance Hymas 95 36 9 50
5 47 Levi Kitchen 86 12 40 34
6 16 Tom Vialle 85 38 14 33
7 23 Julien Beaumer 80 35 32 13
8 26 Ty Masterpool 70 22 24 24
9 40 Casey Cochran 64 19 20 25
10 92 Maximus Vohland 64 22 19 23
11 107 Mikkel Haarup 62 13 25 24
12 93 Michael Mosiman 62 25 22 15
13 98 Drew Adams 56 21 18 17
14 19 Jordon Smith 55 9 27 19
15 44 Dilan Schwartz 55 9 22 24
16 56 Seth Hammaker 45 29 16 N/A
17 25 Ryder Difrancesco 42 18 9 15
18 302 Parker Ross 34 16 18 0
19 83 Austin Forkner 28 0 15 13
20 106 Kayden Minear 14 N/A N/A 14
|450 Entry List: 80
|#
|BRAND
|RIDER
|HOMETOWN
|TEAM
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Redbull KTM Factory Racing
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|Quadlock Honda Racing
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda HRC Progressive
|21
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|Monster Energy Kawasaki
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|33
|Freddie Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|ISRT/MX4Christ Kawasaki
|37
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
|42
|Harri Kullas
|Tallinn, Estonia
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|43
|Grant Harlan
|Paso Robles, CA
|Gizmo Mods RockRiver Yamaha
|45
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance
|51
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe NY
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
|53
|Romain Pape
|Morlaix, France
|VHR
|57
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|Factory Liqui Moly Beta Racing
|58
|Derek Kelley
|Boise, ID
|Mx6 Racing Yamaha
|68
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua Ohio
|Valley Motorsports
|70
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|Monster Energy Kawasaki Factory Racing
|74
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Valencia, Venezuela
|Wildcat Race Team
|78
|Cade Clason
|Medina OH
|Partzilla B’laster Power PRMX Racing
|80
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo
|Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
|81
|Matti Jorgensen
|Hillerod, Denmark
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|86
|Mitchell Harrison
|Brighton, MI
|Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing
|96
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda HRC Progressive
|97
|Bryce Shelly
|Telford, PA
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
|102
|Benoit Paturel
|Lyon, France
|Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance
|103
|Scotty Verhaeghe
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|VHR RACING TEAM
|112
|Trevin Nelson
|Stokesdale, NC
|148
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick MD
|Rodbell Racing
|165
|Jack Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|178
|Justin Kurtz
|Linwood, NC
|Trinity Motorsports
|199
|John Short IV
|Pilot Point, TX
|IQ Racing Team
|208
|Logan Leitzel
|Dillsburg Pennsylvania
|ISRT / MX4CHRIST Kawasaki
|233
|Joshua Boaz
|Eagan, MN
|Club57 K2 homes racing
|257
|Joey Deneen
|Bedford, PA
|SloJoe Racing
|266
|Brett Greenley
|New Memphis, IL
|Honda of the Ozarks
|297
|Vincent Harrison
|Morgantown, WV
|Harrison Racing
|299
|Konnor Visger
|Bellevue, MI
|US 27 Motorsports
|314
|Tyler Stepek
|Mount Airy, MD
|Mx6 Racing
|315
|Cody Groves
|Goldsboro Md
|Moto Nation Kwikset Suzuki
|328
|Brayden Gibson
|Palm City, FL
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|330
|Trevor Paine
|Berlin Center, Ohio
|334
|Brad West
|Dingo, Australia
|Toyota Redlands Bar X Yamaha
|349
|Kile Epperson
|Camas, WA
|K&M Rebar Legacy Honda
|366
|Blaze Cremaldi
|Rochester New york
|110 racing
|388
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|Raylentless Racing
|402
|Matt Karwat
|Mims Fl
|MK Excavation Racing
|420
|Jackson Gray
|Forsyth, GA
|McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
|437
|Vinny Luhovey
|Greensburg, PA
|Mosites Motorsports
|441
|Zayden Mason
|Hazleton, IN
|Big St Charles Motorsports
|445
|Noah Miesen
|St. Paul, MN
|GDOGG Racing Yamaha
|483
|Bryton Carroll
|Vineland, NJ
|Noowell All Balls Racing EBR Yamaha
|488
|TRAVIS RANDANELLA
|Marlton, NJ
|Randanella Racing
|489
|Ricci Randanella
|Marlton, NJ
|Randanella Racing
|529
|Brett Heidorn
|New Richmond, OH
|110 Racing
|544
|Noah Willbrandt
|Waterford, MI
|Snirt Racing
|566
|Jacob Rose
|Summersville, WV
|Trinity Motorsports
|574
|Ryan Lechien
|Johnsonburg pa
|Costanzos off-road
|584
|Cameron Durow
|Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
|Cameron Durow Racing
|588
|Eddie Norred
|Bristol, Wisconsin
|Trinity Motorsports
|620
|PJ Jackson
|Elizabeth City, NC
|None
|637
|Bobby Piazza
|Easton, PA
|Piazza Racing
|680
|Tj Squib
|Deer PA
|Tjsquibracing
|721
|Nathan Murphy
|Maryland
|AWOL Racing
|746
|TREVOR Schmidt
|Rochester, NY
|Hebelers Motorsports
|777
|James Harrington
|Hanover
|Tech Service Racing
|799
|Alex Reinke
|MI
|AR Motorsport
|808
|Zach Gareis
|Mars pa
|Lojaks cycles
|837
|Bryson Gardner
|Paso Robles
|Factory Liqui Moly Beta Racing
|841
|Jeff Walker
|Blissfield MI
|Walker Motorsports
|912
|Bryn Steffan
|Erie, Pa
|MVMT COMPANY, 3 Seas Recreation Beta
|921
|Gavin Brumfield
|Salt Rock Wv
|privateer
|933
|Dylan Moriarty
|Granby, Massachusetts
|Moriarty racing
|940
|Evan Talbott
|Danville, VA
|Trinity Motorsports
|955
|Jayden Shindel
|Boiling springs, PA
|988
|Gavin Mays
|Delaware, OH
|Gavin Mays Racing
|992
|Valentin Guillod
|Motier, Switzerland
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha Racing
|993
|Jake rassa
|Bel Air, MD
|Eastside Dogs
450 POINTS
Rider Name Mfr Points Point Adj 05/24 05/31 06/07
1 18 Jett Lawrence 145 50 45 50
2 3 Eli Tomac 120 40 38 42
3 7 Aaron Plessinger 118 37 42 39
4 32 Justin Cooper 113 36 40 37
5 96 Hunter Lawrence 109 38 35 36
6 24 R.J. Hampshire 87 26 30 31
7 2 Cooper Webb 76 15 30 31
8 70 Jorge Prado 72 31 27 14
9 21 Jason Anderson 69 30 29 10
10 17 Joey Savatgy 68 26 23 19
11 27 Malcolm Stewart 60 10 26 24
12 992 Valentin Guillod 52 21 9 22
13 102 Benoit Paturel 41 24 17 0
14 37 Coty Schock 41 7 21 13
15 45 Colt Nichols 34 9 12 13
16 42 Harri Kullas 27 7 3 17
17 43 Grant Harlan 27 19 8 N/A
18 58 Derek Kelley 26 6 12 8
19 80 Derek Drake 24 13 0 11
20 57 Benny Bloss 18 N/A 0 18
Canadian Triple Crown Series on Break until June 28-29
|
|
|
|
Here’s our recap video from Round 2:
Here’s the MTB loop at the end of the day:
And here are all the interviews at the end of the day included in the Race Tech Walk and Talk:
Ryno Power Privateer Performances of the Week | Cold Lake – Round 2
Danny Robertson Wins Dirt Care Award for Cold Lake
For being the only rider to hit the big, 150-foot quad on Amateur Day at Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals, Danny Robertson from Calgary, Alberta, wins our Dirt Care Award for the weekend.
Unfortunately, he broke the frame of his 450 and when he lined up on his 250 the wind had picked up and he mis-judged a triple on the track with a backwind and flat-landed it. The result was a fracture in one of his ankles that will take a few weeks to mend before we see him again.
Good luck to Preston at High Point and to everyone else racing a local series somewhere.
We didn’t see some of our faster riders in Cold Lake because they were down at Washougal for the Loretta Lynn’s Regional Qualifier there.
You can scan through the results of the event HERE.
I had some work done at Hatt Automotive between rounds 1 and 2 and didn’t see Brad or Parker Hatt because they were at that race. Thank you for taking care of me and getting the DMX Van through yet another drive to Alberta and all the way back! And it looks like Parker has punched his ticket to The Ranch in 85 (10-12) Ltd..
Have a great weekend, everyone. And good luck getting through this Friday the 13th safely! I fell way behind in my coverage of the Cold Lake races as I made my way back home, so I’ll sprinkle new stuff over the next few days.
