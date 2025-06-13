Frid’Eh Update #24 | Dylan Rempel | Brought to You by Dirt Care

Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update belongs to Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, ON and is brought to you by Dirt Care.

By Billy Rainford

Week #24 belongs to Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by Dirt Care. I made it home from the west yet again in the DMX Van. If anyone ever asks if a Dodge Caravan is a good buy, you can use me as an example and say YES without hesitation.

The older I get the longer that drive feels. Also, as I was making my way across the top of Lake Superior, I wanted to make as much time as I could into the night, but then I saw a young moose at the side of the road and then the fog hit. I wouldn’t have been able to see anything in front of me until it was 10 feet away. It was just too dangerous and going 60kph didn’t seem like I was gaining anything, so I pulled over into a lookout parking lot.

Getting from Kenora to Southwestern Ontario takes a day and a half. It’s crazy. It didn’t help that I was making stops at bicycle and motorcycle shops spreading the good word about Dirt Care, but it broke it up a bit at least.

I’m actually going to line up for an Ontario Cup mountain bike race on Sunday here at Boler Mountain. I went and pre-rode the course and it looks great. Wish me luck!

Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario, is #24 for the 2025 season. It seems like Dylan has been a Pro rider for a long time, and he has, but we can’t forget he was really young when he hit that level. He’s not the sole rider on the Red Bull KTM Canada team.

So far he’s looked great and is money off the starts. He’s really trying hard to be that “next rider” behind Ryder McNabb and Preston Kilroy who look to be in a class of their own.

He’ll have to be on his toes though because Dylan Walsh is stepping up his game and getting back to feeling good and Sebastien Racine is also right there knocking on the door.

We grabbed him this week to get his thoughts on it all. Here’s what he had to say.

Here’s what Dylan had to say when we contacted him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Dylan. First off, let’s talk about getting the Factory treatment from KTM Canada. How has it been so far? You have access to some pretty “trick” parts.

Dylan Rempel: It’s been really good, loving the bike and team.

Have you got the 250 dialled in perfectly yet? Does it feel like the tightest bike you’ve ever raced?

Bike feels comfortable and fast, only problem now is just the guy riding it. Lol

But you’re the only rider on the team this season. What’s that like? Does it feel like added pressure or no?

I honestly haven’t thought much of it. It doesn’t bother me.

Dylan is the only rider under the KTM Canada tent this summer, but he says it doesn’t add any pressure on him. | Bigwave photo

You’re off to a solid start to the season. It looks like you’re sort of the next guy behind McNabb, Kilroy, and Walsh. Is that how it feels to you?

If I could just ride like I’ve been practicing I can be doing better.

You’ve been getting great starts. Is that the bike or are you doing something different?

I’ve always been somewhat up near the top 5 on the starts, but for sure helps with that bike. Haha

He’s been getting consistently good starts so far. | Bigwave photo

You sit 4th in points with 2 4ths overall. Are you happy with that? What will you work on mostly during the break?

Not really. I’ll just work on my breathing points. I keep forgetting to breathe in the races and it’s costing me.

Classic. Will you do any races over this off time?

Yes, I’m doing a local one next weekend in Quebec.

Do you have any plans to race in the USA if time allows?

Not too sure yet, I’m just focused on the Canadian series as of now.

Dylan hopes to get back to more Supercross one day but is focussed on the outdoor season first. | Bigwave Foxborough photo

It might be a touchy subject with KTM after Jess Pettis got hurt, but do you guys talk about Supercross at all?

Not much but I would love to do it again.

Is SX where you want to be?

Yes, but for now I am focused on outdoors.

Were you at all tempted to try that quad in Cold Lake? Did you know Noah Viney and Dylan Walsh tried it?

I knew Walsh was doing it but honestly didn’t seem much faster to just land on top and I don’t know if it was possible to make the whole thing on a 250.

Will Dylan be able to be the 3rd place rider consistently in the 250 class? We’ll see! | Bigwave photo

Do you think you’ll be stronger in the east? Did you like the 2 western tracks?

Usually I ride better on east coast because it’s just where I ride and live, but yeah the west coast tracks are decent I just struggle more on that type of soil.

What’s your favourite off-bike training you do? What’s your least favourite?

Don’t really got an opinion. I just do whatever I gotta do.

That sort of sounds like you hate all of it! Lol OK, maybe I’ll see you on the bike somewhere on the break. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy, sounds good. I’d like to thank the whole KTM Canada Red Bull Fly Racing Team, Guenther trucking, Dunlop, Renthal, Alpinestars, Oakley, M7 Desings, my mechanic Nico, my family, and everyone else, thank you, I appreciate it!

Team Canada ISDE Announced for Italy

AMA Pro Motocross Heads to High Point

#800 Preston Masciangelo from Brantford, Ontario, will, once again, be on the line. | Luc Caouette photo

Canadian Triple Crown Series on Break until June 28-29

Here’s our recap video from Round 2:

Here’s the MTB loop at the end of the day:

And here are all the interviews at the end of the day included in the Race Tech Walk and Talk:

Ryno Power Privateer Performances of the Week | Cold Lake – Round 2

WMX West – #10 Hannah Cole.

250 Pro Am – #35 Clayton Schmucki.

450 – #31 Gavin Brough.

Danny Robertson Wins Dirt Care Award for Cold Lake

For being the only rider to hit the big, 150-foot quad on Amateur Day at Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals, Danny Robertson from Calgary, Alberta, wins our Dirt Care Award for the weekend.

Unfortunately, he broke the frame of his 450 and when he lined up on his 250 the wind had picked up and he mis-judged a triple on the track with a backwind and flat-landed it. The result was a fracture in one of his ankles that will take a few weeks to mend before we see him again.

Good luck to Preston at High Point and to everyone else racing a local series somewhere.

We didn’t see some of our faster riders in Cold Lake because they were down at Washougal for the Loretta Lynn’s Regional Qualifier there.

You can scan through the results of the event HERE.

I had some work done at Hatt Automotive between rounds 1 and 2 and didn’t see Brad or Parker Hatt because they were at that race. Thank you for taking care of me and getting the DMX Van through yet another drive to Alberta and all the way back! And it looks like Parker has punched his ticket to The Ranch in 85 (10-12) Ltd..

Have a great weekend, everyone. And good luck getting through this Friday the 13th safely! I fell way behind in my coverage of the Cold Lake races as I made my way back home, so I’ll sprinkle new stuff over the next few days.

Alberta has the ability to throw every season’s weather at you all within 24 hours. We’ll let #975 Corentin Dietz say it this week: “See you at the races…“