Logan Leitzel to Pit with Partzilla PRMX and Race the 450 Class

#208 Logan Leitzel will race the 450 class in Seattle and St Louis. | Bigwave photo

#208 Logan Leitzel has announced on his Instagram page that he will get the chance to pit with the Canadian-owned Partzilla PRMX Supercross team in Seattle and St Louis. Logan will ride his 250 in the 450 class the next two weeks before dropping back down to his regular 250 East when the series heads back to Foxborough, MA on April 13th.

Although Logan will bring his own bike under the awning, the team will be extending him a lot of assistance and perks throughout the 2-week period.

450 rider #109 Aaron Tanti is out for the team with injury.

Good luck, Logan.

Here’s his post from Instagram: