Monday Morning Coffee | 2024 Indy Supercross

By Billy Rainford

I need to start this Monday Morning Coffee on a really scary note. As racing began Saturday at the Motoplayground Spring a Ding Ding at Oak Hill MX in Texas, the first race of the day was on the track, 250 B.

#305 Alistair Dickert had something happen to him that we all brush of as an impossibility – he was actually struck by lightning while racing.

As we were sitting in the Photo Den at the Supercross, announcer Jeff Hines was messaging me with updates about the situation there in Texas and it sounded like it was something right out of a movie.

Here’s the last message from Motoplayground from their Stories:

They canceled the racing for the rest of the day and we’ll let you know how Alistair is doing as soon as we hear anything more. All the best from up here in Canada, Alistair.

Racing continued on Sunday and they handed out championships.

Canadian Results:

JR GIONETTE BLIND RIVER, ON

BAILEE BANCARZ CANADA

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish WMX #24 GAS 21st 20th 21st 450 C #24/ GAS 21st SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish WOMEN (16+) #24 GAS 6th 6th 6th

EVAN THALMAN WEST ST PAUL, CANADA

TREY SCHMUCKI CANADA

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85 12-15 #315 KTM 17th SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC C 9-15 #315 KTM 3rd 30th 22nd MINI SR 1 (12-14) #315 KTM 19th 85CC 9-12 MOD #315 KTM 19th 26th 26th

ALEK GUADAGNO BROME LAKE, QU

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish SUPERMINI 1 (12-15) #27x KTM 11th DNS 34th SUPERMINI 2 (13-16) #27x KTM 17th DNS 39th Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C #27x KTM 23rd

PRESTON MASCIANGELO WATERFORD, ON

SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish OPEN A/PRO #800 GAS 6th DNF DNF SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 PRO SPORT #800 GAS 3rd 6th 5th OPEN PRO SPORT #800 GAS 6th 6th 6th

PAYTON MORNINGSTAR CAIRO, GA (CANADA)

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 PRO SPORT #292 KTM DNS DNS DNS OPEN PRO SPORT #292 KTM 18th DNS 33rd

TEGAN KORTENBACH WOLF CREEK, AB

SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish OPEN C #247 KTM DNS SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C #247 KTM 1st 2nd 2nd 250 C LTD #247 KTM 1st 1st 1st 250 C JR (12-17) LTD #247 KTM 19th DNS 38th

CLAYTON SCHMUCKI CANADA

SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish OPEN B #43 KTM 14th 26th 26th SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 250 B LTD #43 KTM 21st 250 B #43 KTM 16th 25th 25th 450 B #43x KTM 25th 20th 17th

ETHAN DARRACH MONCTON, NB



SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 125CC 12-17 B/C #26/ KTM DNS

PARKER HATT CALGARY, AB

SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC 9-11 LTD #518 HSQ 6th 9th 10th 85CC 9-12 MOD #518 HSQ 17th DNF 29th 85CC OPEN #518 HSQ 19th 22nd 23rd

MASON MURDY NORWOOD, ON

SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65 10-11 #630 KTM 2nd 7th 7th 85 9-11 #630 KTM 6th 11th 11th SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC 9-11 LTD #630 KTM 9th 14th 14th 65CC 10-11 #630 KTM 3rd 9th 6th 65CC 10-11 LTD #630 KTM 5th 10th 9th 65CC OPEN #630 KTM 3rd 7th 7th

NIKO HOLMES CHATHAM, ON

SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B #212 KTM 16th 29th 27th 450 B #212 KTM 23rd 18th 13th

COLE GROVER MUIRKIRK, ON

SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65 10-11 #33 KTM 8th 19th 19th SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65CC 10-11 #33 KTM 14th DNS 33rd 65CC 10-11 LTD #33 KTM 15th DNS 37th 65CC OPEN #33 KTM 13th

MALCOLM SIGVALDASON WARREN, MB

SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 65CC 10-11 #322 COB 21st 65CC 10-11 LTD #322 COB 22nd 65CC OPEN #322 COB 27th

COLE DEKONINCK ST GENEVIEVE,

SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 450 B #157 SUZ 27th 16th 16th 450 B LTD #157x SUZ 21st 19th 19th

If I missed anyone, I’m sorry.

Full results HERE

Just when we thought we were in the middle of an early spring, winter has at least one more week in store for us here in Southwestern Ontario. In fact, we woke up to barely seeing the blades of grass poking through a new, light layer of snow this morning. When I was down south in Florida, we hit 20C here and now this. It’s pretty amazing what the Great Lakes can do to the weather.

I made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, this past weekend for Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series and Round 5 of the 250 East.

I spent a few days at home after driving back from Alabama the Sunday before, so the 6:20 drive from London to Indy (according to Google Maps at the time) seemed like a walk in the park and the DMX Van was ready for yet another trip.

We had too much going on around here for me to make it to the stadium for Friday’s Press Day, so Saturday orning was my first actual look at the track. It’s notoriously soft and rutted and this year was no different. I’d like to say that riders are likely looking forward to getting back out west to some hard pack, but we’re going to Seattle next and we’re pretty much guaranteed a soft or even muddy track in the Pacific Northwest in late March. Lumen Field is an open stadium, you say? Makes sense…

We’ll have some more Canadians to cheer for in Seattle: Cole Thompson, Guillaume St Cyr, and Julien Benek, (Parker Eales?) will be on the line as 250 West goes again for 2 weeks in a row.

Benek is coming off that thumb surgery that only seemed to keep him off the bike for an afternoon! The kid is tough as nails. Hopefully, he’s ready for a string of good health because it’s hard to find anyone else who wants it as badly as he does.

On a side note, can we get Julien Benek, Daniel Elmore, and Tyler Gibbs together with some support to do the Canadian series this summer? That’s a team of top 5-8 riders with the potential for some holeshots and threats of a podium every week. These are 3 riders who are too close to the front of the field to be on their own as professionals.

Interestingly, Tyler told me that for the following week in St Louis (another West round) he’ll move up to the 450 and they’ll have former CREO KTM rider Guillaume St Cyr under their tent for the 250 West round at the Dome at America’s Center in St Louis.

#221 Tyler Gibbs at Round 5 of 250 East:

7th for #4 Jack Robidoux from Quebec in the KJSX Main.

I’ll do a separate article on the actual racing from Indianapolis, so watch for that.

I also realize that I still have to do an extended ‘Faces at the Races’ column from my time down in Florida, so watch for that, too. It must be nice to fly in and out of the races and have time to get things done! 🤣

Oh, so after leaving the stadium late Saturday night, I hopped in the van and made my way out of the downtown core and onto the highway heading north. As soon as I got up to highway speed, I heard a “ding!” and the Check Engine light shone brightly on the dash. Dammit!

Fortunately, it wasn’t flashing and is likely just the replacement gas cap that I had to use when the left emergency brake stuck and the rear end blew up on the way home from Quebec last summer and I had to spend a few days in Cornwall. It blew out all the plastic lining under the wheel well, so the filler tube is just exposed underneath. You can’t see it until you open up the gas filler latch. I’m hoping it’s just that.

We’ll have Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media covering the action in Seattle this coming week.

Loretta Lynn Area NE Qualifier Sun 3/16-17/24 – Budds Creek

Open Pro Sport Overall Positions 1st#831 JACOB GLENN KING WILLIAM, VA Moto 1:2ndMoto 2:1st 2nd#1 AIDAN DICKENS SKIPPERS, VA Moto 1:1stMoto 2:2nd 3rd #12 SEBASTIEN RACINE CASSELMAN, ON Moto 1:3rd Moto 2:3rd 4th#809 BRAYDEN EHLERMANN WESTTOWN, NY Moto 1:4thMoto 2:4th 5th#661 NOAH CHAMBERS OXFORD, PA Moto 1:5thMoto 2:6th 6th #104 KYLE KEAST CAVAN, ON Moto 1:7th Moto 2:5th 7th#88 TYLER MYERS WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ Moto 1:6thMoto 2:8th 8th#49 CODY WAGNER WALLKILL, NY Moto 1:8thMoto 2:7th 9th#74 AIDEN LABRECK OSWEGO, NY Moto 1:10thMoto 2:9th 10th#178 MIKE GESSO MONTGOMERY, NY Moto 1:9thMoto 2:10th

College (18-24) (SportsmanOverall Positions 1st#831x JACOB GLENN KING WILLIAM, VA Moto 1:1stMoto 2:1st 2nd #12 SEBASTIEN RACINE CASSELMAN, ON Moto 1:2ndMoto 2:2nd 3rd#82 CLAYTON STOCKSTILL MILLERSVILLE, MD Moto 1:3rdMoto 2:3rd 4th#661 NOAH CHAMBERS OXFORD, PA Moto 1:4thMoto 2:5th 5th#116 WILLIAM RUNION DURHAM, NC Moto 1:6thMoto 2:4th 6th#22 BRENT BURROUGHS ST MARY’S COUNTY, MD Moto 1:8thMoto 2:6th 7th#57 LOGAN FORWARD BOUCKVILLE, NY Moto 1:7thMoto 2:7th 8th #199 TRAVIS BYROM Moto 1:5thMoto 2:9th

250 Pro SportOverall Positions 1st#12 SEBASTIEN RACINE CASSELMAN, ON Moto 1:1st Moto 2:1st 2nd#921 JAMES MCNEILL WASHINGTONVILLE, NY Moto 1:3rdMoto 2:2nd 3rd#1 AIDAN DICKENS SKIPPERS, VA Moto 1:7thMoto 2:3rd 4th#49 CODY WAGNER WALLKILL, NY Moto 1:6thMoto 2:4th 5th#809 BRAYDEN EHLERMANN WESTTOWN, NY Moto 1:5thMoto 2:5th 6th#22 BRENT BURROUGHS ST MARY’S COUNTY, MD Moto 1:4thMoto 2:7th 7th#74 AIDEN LABRECK OSWEGO, NY Moto 1:8thMoto 2:6th 8th#831 JACOB GLENN KING WILLIAM, VA Moto 1:2ndMoto 2:DNS

#12 SEBASTIEN RACINE

CASSELMAN, ON

#199 TRAVIS BYROM:

#104 KYLE KEAST

CAVAN, ON

#161 JAMIESON MACDONALD

GRAFTON, ON

#72 JAMEY KEAST

LINDSAY, ON

#372 CONNOR ETCHES

COBOURG, ON

#226 JONATHAN BERGERON

CUMBERLAND, ON

#273 EVERETT MCDONALD

GARSON, ON

#891 ELLIOTT MCDONALD

GARSON, ON

#361 JAKE MACDONALD

GRAFTON, ON

Full results HERE.

I hope that got you through another cup to get this week started. I know I can scour race results for way too long…

I’ll leave you with this slightly surprising factoid: There were more Suzukis in the 450 races in Indianapolis than there were Hondas, KTMs, GasGas, Husqvarnas, and Betas.

Kawasaki: 5

Suzuki: 4

Yamaha: 4

Honda: 3

Beta: 2

KTM: 2

GasGas: 1

Husqvarna: 1