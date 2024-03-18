Monday Morning Coffee Opinion Column

By Billy Rainford

I need to start this Monday Morning Coffee on a really scary note. As racing began Saturday at the Motoplayground Spring a Ding Ding at Oak Hill MX in Texas, the first race of the day was on the track, 250 B.

#305 Alistair Dickert had something happen to him that we all brush of as an impossibility – he was actually struck by lightning while racing.

As we were sitting in the Photo Den at the Supercross, announcer Jeff Hines was messaging me with updates about the situation there in Texas and it sounded like it was something right out of a movie.

Here’s the last message from Motoplayground from their Stories:

They canceled the racing for the rest of the day and we’ll let you know how Alistair is doing as soon as we hear anything more. All the best from up here in Canada, Alistair.

Racing continued on Sunday and they handed out championships.

Canadian Results:

CobraJR GIONETTE BLIND RIVER, ON
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 51CC (7-8) LTD  #123 COB   12th  10th  12th   
 65CC 7-9  #123 GAS   15th  27th  27th   
 65CC 7-9 LTD  #123x GAS    19th      
 E BIKE MINI 4-8 LTD  #123 COB   4th  8th  8th 
GasGasBAILEE BANCARZ CANADA
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 WMX  #24 GAS   21st  20th  21st   
 450 C  #24/ GAS    21st      
         
 
SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 WOMEN (16+)  #24 GAS   6th  6th  6th 
GasGasEVAN THALMAN WEST ST PAUL, CANADA
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 85CC C 9-15  #99 GAS   7th  24th  18th   
 MINI SR 1 (12-14)  #99 GAS    25th      
 85CC 9-12 MOD  #99 GAS   14th  13th  14th   
 85CC OPEN  #99 GAS   20th  25th  27th
KTMTREY SCHMUCKI CANADA
Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 85 12-15  #315 KTM    17th      
         
 
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 85CC C 9-15  #315 KTM   3rd  30th  22nd   
 MINI SR 1 (12-14)  #315 KTM    19th      
 85CC 9-12 MOD  #315 KTM   19th  26th  26th 
KTMALEK GUADAGNO BROME LAKE, QU
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)  #27x KTM   11th  DNS  34th   
 SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)  #27x KTM   17th  DNS  39th   
 Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C  #27x KTM    23rd 
GasGasPRESTON MASCIANGELO WATERFORD, ON
SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 OPEN A/PRO  #800 GAS   6th  DNF  DNF   
         
 
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 PRO SPORT  #800 GAS   3rd  6th  5th   
 OPEN PRO SPORT  #800 GAS   6th  6th  6th
KTMPAYTON MORNINGSTAR CAIRO, GA (CANADA)
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 PRO SPORT  #292 KTM   DNS  DNS  DNS   
 OPEN PRO SPORT  #292 KTM   18th  DNS  33rd
KTMTEGAN KORTENBACH WOLF CREEK, AB
SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 OPEN C  #247 KTM    DNS      
         
 
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C  #247 KTM   1st  2nd  2nd   
 250 C LTD  #247 KTM   1st  1st  1st   
 250 C JR (12-17) LTD  #247 KTM   19th  DNS  38th
KTMCLAYTON SCHMUCKI CANADA
SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 OPEN B  #43 KTM   14th  26th  26th   
         
 
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 250 B LTD  #43 KTM    21st      
 250 B  #43 KTM   16th  25th  25th   
 450 B  #43x KTM   25th  20th  17th
KTMETHAN DARRACH MONCTON, NB

SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 125CC 12-17 B/C  #26/ KTM    DNS 
HusqvarnaPARKER HATT CALGARY, AB
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 85CC 9-11 LTD  #518 HSQ   6th  9th  10th   
 85CC 9-12 MOD  #518 HSQ   17th  DNF  29th   
 85CC OPEN  #518 HSQ   19th  22nd  23rd 
KTMMASON MURDY NORWOOD, ON
SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 65 10-11  #630 KTM   2nd  7th  7th   
 85 9-11  #630 KTM   6th  11th  11th   
         
 
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 85CC 9-11 LTD  #630 KTM   9th  14th  14th   
 65CC 10-11  #630 KTM   3rd  9th  6th   
 65CC 10-11 LTD  #630 KTM   5th  10th  9th   
 65CC OPEN  #630 KTM   3rd  7th  7th
KTMNIKO HOLMES CHATHAM, ON
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 B  #212 KTM   16th  29th  27th   
 450 B  #212 KTM   23rd  18th  13th
KTMCOLE GROVER MUIRKIRK, ON
SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 65 10-11  #33 KTM   8th  19th  19th   
         
 
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 65CC 10-11  #33 KTM   14th  DNS  33rd   
 65CC 10-11 LTD  #33 KTM   15th  DNS  37th   
 65CC OPEN  #33 KTM    13th 
CobraMALCOLM SIGVALDASON WARREN, MB
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 65CC 10-11  #322 COB    21st      
 65CC 10-11 LTD  #322 COB    22nd      
 65CC OPEN  #322 COB    27th
SuzukiCOLE DEKONINCK ST GENEVIEVE,
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 450 B  #157 SUZ   27th  16th  16th   
 450 B LTD  #157x SUZ   21st  19th  19th

If I missed anyone, I’m sorry.

Full results HERE

Just when we thought we were in the middle of an early spring, winter has at least one more week in store for us here in Southwestern Ontario. In fact, we woke up to barely seeing the blades of grass poking through a new, light layer of snow this morning. When I was down south in Florida, we hit 20C here and now this. It’s pretty amazing what the Great Lakes can do to the weather.

I made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, this past weekend for Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series and Round 5 of the 250 East.

I spent a few days at home after driving back from Alabama the Sunday before, so the 6:20 drive from London to Indy (according to Google Maps at the time) seemed like a walk in the park and the DMX Van was ready for yet another trip.

We had too much going on around here for me to make it to the stadium for Friday’s Press Day, so Saturday orning was my first actual look at the track. It’s notoriously soft and rutted and this year was no different. I’d like to say that riders are likely looking forward to getting back out west to some hard pack, but we’re going to Seattle next and we’re pretty much guaranteed a soft or even muddy track in the Pacific Northwest in late March. Lumen Field is an open stadium, you say? Makes sense…

We’ll have some more Canadians to cheer for in Seattle: Cole Thompson, Guillaume St Cyr, and Julien Benek, (Parker Eales?) will be on the line as 250 West goes again for 2 weeks in a row.

Benek is coming off that thumb surgery that only seemed to keep him off the bike for an afternoon! The kid is tough as nails. Hopefully, he’s ready for a string of good health because it’s hard to find anyone else who wants it as badly as he does.

On a side note, can we get Julien Benek, Daniel Elmore, and Tyler Gibbs together with some support to do the Canadian series this summer? That’s a team of top 5-8 riders with the potential for some holeshots and threats of a podium every week. These are 3 riders who are too close to the front of the field to be on their own as professionals.

Interestingly, Tyler told me that for the following week in St Louis (another West round) he’ll move up to the 450 and they’ll have former CREO KTM rider Guillaume St Cyr under their tent for the 250 West round at the Dome at America’s Center in St Louis.

#221 Tyler Gibbs at Round 5 of 250 East:

7th for #4 Jack Robidoux from Quebec in the KJSX Main.

I’ll do a separate article on the actual racing from Indianapolis, so watch for that.

I also realize that I still have to do an extended ‘Faces at the Races’ column from my time down in Florida, so watch for that, too. It must be nice to fly in and out of the races and have time to get things done! 🤣

Oh, so after leaving the stadium late Saturday night, I hopped in the van and made my way out of the downtown core and onto the highway heading north. As soon as I got up to highway speed, I heard a “ding!” and the Check Engine light shone brightly on the dash. Dammit!

Fortunately, it wasn’t flashing and is likely just the replacement gas cap that I had to use when the left emergency brake stuck and the rear end blew up on the way home from Quebec last summer and I had to spend a few days in Cornwall. It blew out all the plastic lining under the wheel well, so the filler tube is just exposed underneath. You can’t see it until you open up the gas filler latch. I’m hoping it’s just that.

We’ll have Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media covering the action in Seattle this coming week.

Loretta Lynn Area NE Qualifier Sun 3/16-17/24 – Budds Creek

Open Pro Sport Overall Positions
1st#831KTMJACOB GLENNKING WILLIAM, VAMoto 1:2ndMoto 2:1st
2nd#1YamahaAIDAN DICKENSSKIPPERS, VAMoto 1:1stMoto 2:2nd
3rd #12YamahaSEBASTIEN RACINE CASSELMAN, ONMoto 1:3rd Moto 2:3rd
4th#809YamahaBRAYDEN EHLERMANNWESTTOWN, NYMoto 1:4thMoto 2:4th
5th#661HusqvarnaNOAH CHAMBERSOXFORD, PAMoto 1:5thMoto 2:6th
6th #104HondaKYLE KEAST CAVAN, ONMoto 1:7th Moto 2:5th
7th#88YamahaTYLER MYERSWILLIAMSTOWN, NJMoto 1:6thMoto 2:8th
8th#49KTMCODY WAGNERWALLKILL, NYMoto 1:8thMoto 2:7th
9th#74KTMAIDEN LABRECKOSWEGO, NYMoto 1:10thMoto 2:9th
10th#178KTMMIKE GESSOMONTGOMERY, NYMoto 1:9thMoto 2:10th
College (18-24) (SportsmanOverall Positions
1st#831xKTMJACOB GLENNKING WILLIAM, VAMoto 1:1stMoto 2:1st
2nd #12YamahaSEBASTIEN RACINECASSELMAN, ONMoto 1:2ndMoto 2:2nd
3rd#82KTMCLAYTON STOCKSTILLMILLERSVILLE, MDMoto 1:3rdMoto 2:3rd
4th#661HusqvarnaNOAH CHAMBERSOXFORD, PAMoto 1:4thMoto 2:5th
5th#116YamahaWILLIAM RUNIONDURHAM, NCMoto 1:6thMoto 2:4th
6th#22HondaBRENT BURROUGHSST MARY’S COUNTY, MDMoto 1:8thMoto 2:6th
7th#57KTMLOGAN FORWARDBOUCKVILLE, NYMoto 1:7thMoto 2:7th
8th #199YamahaTRAVIS BYROMMoto 1:5thMoto 2:9th
250 Pro SportOverall Positions
1st#12YamahaSEBASTIEN RACINE CASSELMAN, ONMoto 1:1st Moto 2:1st
2nd#921YamahaJAMES MCNEILLWASHINGTONVILLE, NYMoto 1:3rdMoto 2:2nd
3rd#1YamahaAIDAN DICKENSSKIPPERS, VAMoto 1:7thMoto 2:3rd
4th#49KTMCODY WAGNERWALLKILL, NYMoto 1:6thMoto 2:4th
5th#809YamahaBRAYDEN EHLERMANNWESTTOWN, NYMoto 1:5thMoto 2:5th
6th#22HondaBRENT BURROUGHSST MARY’S COUNTY, MDMoto 1:4thMoto 2:7th
7th#74KTMAIDEN LABRECKOSWEGO, NYMoto 1:8thMoto 2:6th
8th#831KTMJACOB GLENNKING WILLIAM, VAMoto 1:2ndMoto 2:DNS

#12 SEBASTIEN RACINE

CASSELMAN, ON

3rd#12Yamaha1. Open Pro SportM1: 3rdM2: 3rd
2nd#12Yamaha14. College (18-24) (SportsmanM1: 2ndM2: 2nd
1st#12Yamaha2. 250 Pro SportM1: 1stM2: 1st

#199 TRAVIS BYROM:

8th#199Yamaha14. College (18-24) (SportsmanM1: 5thM2: 9th
3rd#199Yamaha9. 450 BM1: 4thM2: 3rd

#104 KYLE KEAST

CAVAN, ON

6th#104Honda1. Open Pro SportM1: 7thM2: 5th
3rd#104Honda15. Junior (25+)M1: 3rdM2: 3rd

#161 JAMIESON MACDONALD

GRAFTON, ON

5th#161KTM11. 450 CM1: 7thM2: 4th
1st#161KTM6. 250 CM1: 1stM2: 3rd

#72 JAMEY KEAST

LINDSAY, ON

8th#72Husqvarna18. Senior (45+) (Sportsman)M1: 9thM2: 8th
9th#72Husqvarna19. Masters (50+)M1: 10thM2: 7th

#372 CONNOR ETCHES

COBOURG, ON

9th#327Other25. 65cc (7-9)M1: 11thM2: 8th
8th#327Gas Gas24. 65cc (7-9) LimitedM1: 8thM2: 9th

#226 JONATHAN BERGERON

CUMBERLAND, ON

3rd#226Yamaha34. 125 Jr. (12-17) B/CM1: 3rdM2: 4th
7th#226Yamaha35. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/CM1: 5thM2: 9th

#273 EVERETT MCDONALD

GARSON, ON

23rd#273Kawasaki4. 250 BM1: 14thM2: DNS
14th#273Kawasaki9. 450 BM1: 12thM2: 14th
12th#273Kawasaki5. 250 B LimitedM1: 13thM2: 13th

#891 ELLIOTT MCDONALD

GARSON, ON

28th#891Kawasaki6. 250 CM1: 10thM2: 31st
30th#891Kawasaki7. 250 C LimitedM1: 16thM2: 29th
21st#891Kawasaki8. 250 C Jr. (12-17) LimitedM1: 24thM2: 20th

#361 JAKE MACDONALD

GRAFTON, ON

36th#361KTM6. 250 CM1: 14thM2: DNS
14th#361KTM12. 125 CM1: 15thM2: 12th
12th#361KTM35. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/CM1: 14thM2: 12th

Full results HERE.

I hope that got you through another cup to get this week started. I know I can scour race results for way too long…

I’ll leave you with this slightly surprising factoid: There were more Suzukis in the 450 races in Indianapolis than there were Hondas, KTMs, GasGas, Husqvarnas, and Betas.

Kawasaki: 5

Suzuki: 4

Yamaha: 4

Honda: 3

Beta: 2

KTM: 2

GasGas: 1

Husqvarna: 1

Hey, Kenny, “See you at the races…