By Billy Rainford
I need to start this Monday Morning Coffee on a really scary note. As racing began Saturday at the Motoplayground Spring a Ding Ding at Oak Hill MX in Texas, the first race of the day was on the track, 250 B.
#305 Alistair Dickert had something happen to him that we all brush of as an impossibility – he was actually struck by lightning while racing.
As we were sitting in the Photo Den at the Supercross, announcer Jeff Hines was messaging me with updates about the situation there in Texas and it sounded like it was something right out of a movie.
Here’s the last message from Motoplayground from their Stories:
They canceled the racing for the rest of the day and we’ll let you know how Alistair is doing as soon as we hear anything more. All the best from up here in Canada, Alistair.
Racing continued on Sunday and they handed out championships.
Canadian Results:
|JR GIONETTE BLIND RIVER, ON
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|51CC (7-8) LTD
|#123
|COB
|12th
|10th
|12th
|65CC 7-9
|#123
|GAS
|15th
|27th
|27th
|65CC 7-9 LTD
|#123x
|GAS
|19th
|E BIKE MINI 4-8 LTD
|#123
|COB
|4th
|8th
|8th
|BAILEE BANCARZ CANADA
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|WMX
|#24
|GAS
|21st
|20th
|21st
|450 C
|#24/
|GAS
|21st
|SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|WOMEN (16+)
|#24
|GAS
|6th
|6th
|6th
|EVAN THALMAN WEST ST PAUL, CANADA
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC C 9-15
|#99
|GAS
|7th
|24th
|18th
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|#99
|GAS
|25th
|85CC 9-12 MOD
|#99
|GAS
|14th
|13th
|14th
|85CC OPEN
|#99
|GAS
|20th
|25th
|27th
|TREY SCHMUCKI CANADA
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|85 12-15
|#315
|KTM
|17th
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC C 9-15
|#315
|KTM
|3rd
|30th
|22nd
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|#315
|KTM
|19th
|85CC 9-12 MOD
|#315
|KTM
|19th
|26th
|26th
|ALEK GUADAGNO BROME LAKE, QU
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)
|#27x
|KTM
|11th
|DNS
|34th
|SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)
|#27x
|KTM
|17th
|DNS
|39th
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|#27x
|KTM
|23rd
|PRESTON MASCIANGELO WATERFORD, ON
|SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|OPEN A/PRO
|#800
|GAS
|6th
|DNF
|DNF
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 PRO SPORT
|#800
|GAS
|3rd
|6th
|5th
|OPEN PRO SPORT
|#800
|GAS
|6th
|6th
|6th
|PAYTON MORNINGSTAR CAIRO, GA (CANADA)
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 PRO SPORT
|#292
|KTM
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|OPEN PRO SPORT
|#292
|KTM
|18th
|DNS
|33rd
|TEGAN KORTENBACH WOLF CREEK, AB
|SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|OPEN C
|#247
|KTM
|DNS
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#247
|KTM
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|250 C LTD
|#247
|KTM
|1st
|1st
|1st
|250 C JR (12-17) LTD
|#247
|KTM
|19th
|DNS
|38th
|CLAYTON SCHMUCKI CANADA
|SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|OPEN B
|#43
|KTM
|14th
|26th
|26th
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|250 B LTD
|#43
|KTM
|21st
|250 B
|#43
|KTM
|16th
|25th
|25th
|450 B
|#43x
|KTM
|25th
|20th
|17th
|ETHAN DARRACH MONCTON, NB
SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|125CC 12-17 B/C
|#26/
|KTM
|DNS
|PARKER HATT CALGARY, AB
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC 9-11 LTD
|#518
|HSQ
|6th
|9th
|10th
|85CC 9-12 MOD
|#518
|HSQ
|17th
|DNF
|29th
|85CC OPEN
|#518
|HSQ
|19th
|22nd
|23rd
|MASON MURDY NORWOOD, ON
|SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|65 10-11
|#630
|KTM
|2nd
|7th
|7th
|85 9-11
|#630
|KTM
|6th
|11th
|11th
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC 9-11 LTD
|#630
|KTM
|9th
|14th
|14th
|65CC 10-11
|#630
|KTM
|3rd
|9th
|6th
|65CC 10-11 LTD
|#630
|KTM
|5th
|10th
|9th
|65CC OPEN
|#630
|KTM
|3rd
|7th
|7th
|NIKO HOLMES CHATHAM, ON
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#212
|KTM
|16th
|29th
|27th
|450 B
|#212
|KTM
|23rd
|18th
|13th
|COLE GROVER MUIRKIRK, ON
|SPRING A DING DING SX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|65 10-11
|#33
|KTM
|8th
|19th
|19th
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|65CC 10-11
|#33
|KTM
|14th
|DNS
|33rd
|65CC 10-11 LTD
|#33
|KTM
|15th
|DNS
|37th
|65CC OPEN
|#33
|KTM
|13th
|MALCOLM SIGVALDASON WARREN, MB
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|65CC 10-11
|#322
|COB
|21st
|65CC 10-11 LTD
|#322
|COB
|22nd
|65CC OPEN
|#322
|COB
|27th
|COLE DEKONINCK ST GENEVIEVE,
|SPRING A DING DING MX 2024 – 3/12/2024 – OAKHILL MX PARK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|450 B
|#157
|SUZ
|27th
|16th
|16th
|450 B LTD
|#157x
|SUZ
|21st
|19th
|19th
If I missed anyone, I’m sorry.
Full results HERE
Just when we thought we were in the middle of an early spring, winter has at least one more week in store for us here in Southwestern Ontario. In fact, we woke up to barely seeing the blades of grass poking through a new, light layer of snow this morning. When I was down south in Florida, we hit 20C here and now this. It’s pretty amazing what the Great Lakes can do to the weather.
I made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, this past weekend for Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series and Round 5 of the 250 East.
I spent a few days at home after driving back from Alabama the Sunday before, so the 6:20 drive from London to Indy (according to Google Maps at the time) seemed like a walk in the park and the DMX Van was ready for yet another trip.
We had too much going on around here for me to make it to the stadium for Friday’s Press Day, so Saturday orning was my first actual look at the track. It’s notoriously soft and rutted and this year was no different. I’d like to say that riders are likely looking forward to getting back out west to some hard pack, but we’re going to Seattle next and we’re pretty much guaranteed a soft or even muddy track in the Pacific Northwest in late March. Lumen Field is an open stadium, you say? Makes sense…
We’ll have some more Canadians to cheer for in Seattle: Cole Thompson, Guillaume St Cyr, and Julien Benek, (Parker Eales?) will be on the line as 250 West goes again for 2 weeks in a row.
Benek is coming off that thumb surgery that only seemed to keep him off the bike for an afternoon! The kid is tough as nails. Hopefully, he’s ready for a string of good health because it’s hard to find anyone else who wants it as badly as he does.
On a side note, can we get Julien Benek, Daniel Elmore, and Tyler Gibbs together with some support to do the Canadian series this summer? That’s a team of top 5-8 riders with the potential for some holeshots and threats of a podium every week. These are 3 riders who are too close to the front of the field to be on their own as professionals.
Interestingly, Tyler told me that for the following week in St Louis (another West round) he’ll move up to the 450 and they’ll have former CREO KTM rider Guillaume St Cyr under their tent for the 250 West round at the Dome at America’s Center in St Louis.
#221 Tyler Gibbs at Round 5 of 250 East:
I’ll do a separate article on the actual racing from Indianapolis, so watch for that.
I also realize that I still have to do an extended ‘Faces at the Races’ column from my time down in Florida, so watch for that, too. It must be nice to fly in and out of the races and have time to get things done! 🤣
Oh, so after leaving the stadium late Saturday night, I hopped in the van and made my way out of the downtown core and onto the highway heading north. As soon as I got up to highway speed, I heard a “ding!” and the Check Engine light shone brightly on the dash. Dammit!
Fortunately, it wasn’t flashing and is likely just the replacement gas cap that I had to use when the left emergency brake stuck and the rear end blew up on the way home from Quebec last summer and I had to spend a few days in Cornwall. It blew out all the plastic lining under the wheel well, so the filler tube is just exposed underneath. You can’t see it until you open up the gas filler latch. I’m hoping it’s just that.
We’ll have Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media covering the action in Seattle this coming week.
Loretta Lynn Area NE Qualifier Sun 3/16-17/24 – Budds Creek
#12 SEBASTIEN RACINE
CASSELMAN, ON
|3rd#12
|1. Open Pro Sport
|M1: 3rdM2: 3rd
|2nd#12
|14. College (18-24) (Sportsman
|M1: 2ndM2: 2nd
|1st#12
|2. 250 Pro Sport
|M1: 1stM2: 1st
#199 TRAVIS BYROM:
|8th#199
|14. College (18-24) (Sportsman
|M1: 5thM2: 9th
|3rd#199
|9. 450 B
|M1: 4thM2: 3rd
#104 KYLE KEAST
CAVAN, ON
|6th#104
|1. Open Pro Sport
|M1: 7thM2: 5th
|3rd#104
|15. Junior (25+)
|M1: 3rdM2: 3rd
#161 JAMIESON MACDONALD
GRAFTON, ON
#72 JAMEY KEAST
LINDSAY, ON
|8th#72
|18. Senior (45+) (Sportsman)
|M1: 9thM2: 8th
|9th#72
|19. Masters (50+)
|M1: 10thM2: 7th
#372 CONNOR ETCHES
COBOURG, ON
|9th#327
|25. 65cc (7-9)
|M1: 11thM2: 8th
|8th#327
|24. 65cc (7-9) Limited
|M1: 8thM2: 9th
#226 JONATHAN BERGERON
CUMBERLAND, ON
|3rd#226
|34. 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C
|M1: 3rdM2: 4th
|7th#226
|35. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|M1: 5thM2: 9th
#273 EVERETT MCDONALD
GARSON, ON
|12th#273
|5. 250 B Limited
|M1: 13thM2: 13th
#891 ELLIOTT MCDONALD
GARSON, ON
|28th#891
|6. 250 C
|M1: 10thM2: 31st
|30th#891
|7. 250 C Limited
|M1: 16thM2: 29th
|21st#891
|8. 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|M1: 24thM2: 20th
#361 JAKE MACDONALD
GRAFTON, ON
|36th#361
|6. 250 C
|M1: 14thM2: DNS
|14th#361
|12. 125 C
|M1: 15thM2: 12th
|12th#361
|35. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|M1: 14thM2: 12th
Full results HERE.
I hope that got you through another cup to get this week started. I know I can scour race results for way too long…
I’ll leave you with this slightly surprising factoid: There were more Suzukis in the 450 races in Indianapolis than there were Hondas, KTMs, GasGas, Husqvarnas, and Betas.
Kawasaki: 5
Suzuki: 4
Yamaha: 4
Honda: 3
Beta: 2
KTM: 2
GasGas: 1
Husqvarna: 1
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.