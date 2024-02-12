Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

The Monday after a rather interesting weekend in my hometown area. It was 15 degrees Celsius on Friday in London, ON. That’s not exactly how mid-February normally goes in these parts and it meant Gopher Dunes was open for riding.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to leave the house for much after picking up a bug and being down for the count the last few days. Not a bad flu or anything, but a nice cold that kept me from getting out and mingling.

Among many others, WLTN Kawasaki rider #84 Tanner Ward was on the track and looking good from what I hear. Team Owner Brett Lee sent over a shot of Tanner getting refuelled with new Team Manager Steve Simms.

Tanner Ward and Steve Simms | Brett Lee photo

I spoke to Gopher Dunes owner Derek Schuster this morning and he was happy with the turnout over the 3 days they opened over the weekend. He said there were 100 riders both Thursday and Friday and then around 200 on Saturday. That’s a solid February weekend in these parts, that’s for sure!

Like I said, I would have liked to have been there and riding the Jeff McConkey YZ250 2-stroke and shooting photos and video, but it just wasn’t in the cards. And of course, the weather is supposed to get back to “seasonal” later this week, so I don’t think we’ll be able to ride in the next little while. Oh well, it’s almost time to head south to Florida!

Monster Energy AMA Supercross made its stop for Round 6 at one of my favourite venues – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You park in the grass and the stadium is just so easy to get around from a photographer’s perspective. Plus, you’re pretty much guaranteed a sunny and warm experience.

The big news for us north of the border was #551 Guillaume St Cyr making his first-ever 250 Supercross Main!

Qualifying: 27th

Heat 2: 16th

LCQ: 3rd

250 Main: 20th (earned 2 points)

250 West point standings: 29th (2)

He looked really strong and confident heading into the first turn each time and did very well, considering he was coming from out on the outside. It looks like the influence of one of the best starters in the history of the game – Kyle Lewis – is rubbing off on Guac.

I grabbed him for a podcast interview as soon as he got back to Lake Elsinore on Sunday. Listen to it here, if you haven’t already heard it:

Cole Thompson in Glendale. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

Cole Thompson was also back in action on his Heartbeat Hot Sauce Solitaire Yamaha.

Qualifying: 13th

Heat 2: 7th

250 Main: 13th

250 West point standings: 13th (43)

The series will take a week off before resuming again in Arlington, Texas, for Round 2 of the 250 East series, where we’ll get our first look at CREO KTM rider Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC. Tyler just finished 7th in the GT Arena Motocross series which overlapped the Detroit round of 250 East so he’ll pick it up at round 2.

Shelby Turner’s First Race Back after Double ACL Surgery

Shelby raced Round 1 of the 2024 National Enduro Series in Sumter, NC over the weekend and finished 3rd.

Ryder McNabb Injury Update

Preston Masciangelo Lines Up in Georgia

OK, I’ve got a couple new Scott Spark MTB’s in the garage to put together! Of course, as soon as I’m ready the weather is going to take a nose-dive around here. Have a great week, everyone. Supercross takes a week off this weekend.