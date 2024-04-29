Monday Morning Coffee Opinion Column

It’s time for another Monday Morning Coffee column where we talk about some of what happened in the sport of motocross and usually a lot more

By Billy Rainford

It was another weekend where I wasn’t at the races myself. I’ll tell you what, it’s interesting and challenging to let go of the reins completely while someone else is representing Direct Motocross at the races. As we grow, it’ll happen more often and I’m sure get easier, but right now it’s an interesting psychological study for me.

We had Jordan Wilsey from RussOgraphy on site at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this week. He was there on Friday for Press Day as well as all day on Saturday.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series made it’s first stop in Philly since 1980. That’s 44 years ago! I know that my Reflex video game stopped in Philly, so it didn’t feel like it was that long ago to me, but wow.

The winners at the 1980 double-header were (Huge thank you to the Racer X Vault):

If you’re like me, you’ll find yourself completely side-tracked looking at those names up there. It’s funny how it works: I got my first bike in 1981, so these names on this list were the superstars of the sport when I was a little kid and they mean a lot to me.

That’s just how it goes. The stars from your childhood stay with you forever. While I still enjoy the names of riders before this era, they just don’t hit me the same way. I’m sure if you’re younger than I am and reading this you would likely rather look at names like Damon Bradshaw, Doug Henry, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, or maybe even Jett Lawrence. Nah, we all know kids today don’t read anything that is presented to them in PARAGRAPHS!

I feel lucky to have entered the sport back in these days. Bikes were changing so quickly that it was a thrill to see what new technology would appear every year in the fall (Yes, I said FALL unlike seeing next year’s bikes in April). In 1980, you’d see bikes with 2 shocks, 1 shock, no disc brakes, disc brakes up front, liquid cooled, air cooled, seat that went up the tank to the top, DG, DMC, JT (if it rhymed with E, it was there!)… it was such a time of change. You’d even hear someone out on the track on a 4-stroke! Sure, we’d laugh because we had no idea what was coming. Hugo Mascaant (sp), anyone?

If you’re young and sometimes catch yourself watching the Dunlop Track Walk with Broc Glover…ya, it’s this guy! I was tempted to just keep copy/pasting the overall standings because the familiar names just kept coming!

Big thanks to Jordan for getting the shots and the interview with #3 Eli Tomac on Friday where he says, “So far, I don’t see the end in sight.”

Here’s the interview:

Eli gets whisked away to hit the track in the end, but thanks for grabbing him for a chat and getting him to say what everyone was wondering!

I feel like this is a set-up for a Jimmy Kimmel montage gag, but can you believe we only have 2 rounds of Supercross to go?! Denver and Salt Lake City and then it’s done.

I picked Tom Vialle to be the one to beat this summer, but didn’t think he’d catch on to SX quite this fast. Did you notice #511 Nick Romano and #38 Haiden Deegan lined up around him in the 250 Main and come together to box him out? Haiden will need some help in SLC to leapfrog Tom in 250 East points.

And did you hear James Stewart in the highlight video say that it was just the media saying things like that and not Haiden himself?

He’s right. I’ve had nothing but positive interactions with Haiden over the years. He’s always ben very respectful and polite that I’ve seen. His YouTube fame can either get people on board or rub them the wrong way. I think it’s pretty safe to say that it’s the older generation that finds it all a little off-putting while the younger crowd is all in on Haiden.

I always pay attention to who gets the biggest cheer during opening ceremonies and the top 3 are always Haiden and Eli Tomac, then Aaron Plessinger, with Ken Roczen a very close 4th.

And looking at the 450 class, I’m sure you’ve all noticed just how subdued #18 Jett Lawrence is now in his interviews? He’s not the same kid as he was just last season. It all proves the old adage that “It’s lonely at the top.” If he acts too excited or says too much about how he’s doing, there will be backlash and fallout, so he’s got to settle down and stick a bit more to a script.

I know that’s not what most people want to hear, but he and his team are trying to manage his “likability” at the races.

In the film industry, likeability is something they always test. That’s why you’ll normally only see an irritating character for a couple episodes (unless they’re supposed to be that way) or for one season before they get “killed off.”

Anyway, it seems like they’ve got Jett acting differently in his interviews. He seems like he’s aged about 5 years when you listen to him now.

Here’s a look at the results and standings as we head to Denver:

And in Off-Road news…

TRYSTAN HART BACK ON TOP AS U.S. HARD ENDURO RESUMES AT BATTLE OF THE GOATS

It was a weekend filled with offroad podium results for FMF KTM Factory Racing riders, headlined by defending U.S. Hard Enduro Series Champion Trystan Hart‘s return to the top step of the podium at the Battle of the Goats event in North Carolina.

U.S. HARD ENDURO SERIES – ROUND 3

The U.S. Hard Enduro Series continued with Round 3 of the 2024 season at the Battle of the Goats in North Carolina, where FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart took his first victory of the year.

Defending champion Hart was supremely strong on his KTM 300 XC-W, winning the Prologue on Saturday and then going on to control Sunday’s proceedings from the front of the pack in drier conditions than usually experienced at the Taylorsville race.

Following a consistent start to the season, Hart’s Battle of the Goats win has now enabled him to move to within five points of the Pro Class series lead behind Cody Webb.

Trystan Hart: “It was a long race, despite how dry it was, and we did an extra lap than normal – around four hours in duration this weekend. I had some sick battles on lap one, and made some mistakes as well, but cleaned it up on lap two and was able to get my first win of the year. It’s a good feeling, so I want to keep moving forward from here!

Full results HERE.

Next Round:

RD 7 – POWERLINE PARK

Powerline Park – St Clairsville, OH

May 11, 2024 – May 12, 2024

OK, I see that my noon Eastern deadline has come and gone, so let’s end things here. I’ll get to work on a report from Philadelphia, so watch for that later this afternoon.

Oh, and we’ll wait for the official announcement from Kevin Tyler over at MX101 before we say anything more about his new 450 rider…

See you at the races…” (IFKYK) 😉