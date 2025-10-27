Monday Morning Coffee

We’ll start this week’s MMC with a little story about the final MTB race of the season here in Southwestern Ontario. I did this race with a couple friends last year and really enjoyed it. If you’ve never ridden at Turkey Point over on Lake Erie, you should give it a try. This Substance Turkey Point Marathon 60K must hit almost all of the trails and it’s a blast…for a while…

This year it was only two of us in the DMX Van. My old buddy from the 1990’s triathlon days, Shawn Reeder, and I loaded up nice and early and were on the road at 7:30 from his place to make the 1 1/2 hour drive to Turkey Point for the race that was set to start at 11:00am. Both of us like to get to these things with time to relax and get ready.

Here’s the funny part of this story.

Shawn didn’t make it through a complete lap last year because he crashed and popped his shoulder. Because of this, he wasn’t planning on doing the race again this year and I pestered him about that all summer long. Seriously, I laid into him hard for not wanting to take the risk.

Then I went to the MXON in Indiana and the weather took a turn for the worse here in the London area. I wasn’t able to get on the bike enough the 3 weeks before the race, so I was on the fence about signing up myself and then I was satisfied with not bothering to go. I had come to peace with my season being over for the year.

Then, on the Friday before the Sunday race, Shawn sends over a photo of his completed registration for the 2-lap event! What a guy, he called my bluff and signed up! Next thing you know, there I was signing up too.

We both went into this one thinking we’d either be totally out of shape for it or perhaps it would just mean we were well rested? We were about to find out.

Just a couple old guys heading out for a ride. (Yes, Shawn could use a new phone)

We got lucky with the weather as the sun was out in full force. Unfortunately, it was only going to reach a maximum of 8C. What do you wear for a plus-3-hour MTB race in 8C? That was our first problem to sort out. Fortunately, we both brought enough gear to ensure we had ample choices.

I went with tights under my baggy shorts with a long-sleeve under my Direct Motocross cycling jersey. The first thing that gets cold in these temperatures are your hands so I went with some thicker Fox gloves. Shawn went with leg and arm warmers and also some Fox thicker gloves. We were set.

We headed to the start line early enough to get a decent position in the crowd and then I started to second guess this idea. I decided to move a little farther toward the back to avoid the temptation to rocket off the front and have nothing left for the second lap. Last year, every muscle in both legs cramped with about 1/3 of a lap left to go and it was a struggle. I was hoping to avoid that this time.

The gun went off and we were “racing.” I quote that because my attitude for this was to just go out and have a long ride and see what happened. Of course, I regretted my decision right away as I was back with people who rolled slowly up to short climbs and then stalled halfway up. It was torture. One lady actually fell to her right and into me and my bike. She had hit the slower rider in front, so I have to blame the leader of our very slow foursome. Sure, I wanted to conserve my legs but this was a little ridiculous.

I got past this little group and could see Shawn appearing up the trail. I thought it would be fun to ride together for a while, so we did that until he seemed to fall back just a bit. This is where his race got interesting.

The course hits a road for a short stint before turning left and back into the trails. Shawn had decided to take advantage of the smooth road to get some calories in. He was sitting up no-handed, eating and drinking. Next thing he knew he was alone. Then he was concerned.

When he showed me his Strava map at the end of the day, there was a long line going out and back down to the lake. He’d probably done about 4K off the course. No, he didn’t break his shoulder like last year, but this was a pretty brutal setback for him.

To his credit, he didn’t give up and used it as motivation to push the rest of the race. Kudos to him for that. Not only that, it makes for a funny story to tell. Much better than my boring race story, actually.

For me, I was being careful to get enough Ryno Power drink and gels in. I’d already taken the Motivation capsules and had some of the Electrolyte capsules in my pocket that I took along the way.

I’ll also add that I smiled the entire way. I love those trails! I asked Greg Poisson, who was the third with us last year, about the leg cramping situation last year and he said it was likely because there are so many tight turns on the course that all the accelerating out of them takes a toll on the legs. With that in mind, I made sure to not go crazy and instead concentrated more on my rolling speed and laying off the brakes as much as I could.

It worked!

I crossed the line 2 minutes slower than last year but didn’t have my legs completely give out on me like they did in 2024.

I ended up 33rd overall and 10th in my age group. I was happy with that, given I didn’t think I’d done nearly enough riding in the weeks leading up to it. The top 4 in my “old guy” class were in the top 15 overall! It never seems to get easier!

I walked over to the final corner to grab a little video of Shawn. I was still in my race gear and there was a pretty good wind making it a bit unpleasant. I waited for a while then decided to “rip” back to the van to grab my toque and a coat and then head back to the corner to see if I’d missed him. I hadn’t.

As I waited, I didn’t know about his off-course excursion and started to get a little nervous about how long it was taking him.

I asked a lady to wake me up if she saw someone in black with yellow leg and arm-warmers coming because I was fading fast.

I managed to stay awake and captured his finish and then he told me about his adventures on the course. Of course, we had to joke that he surely would have won the overall had he not gotten lost.

It was a great day and it’s a race I would suggest everyone give a try. You can also choose the 1-lap, 30K option. The actual trail is fantastic; not crazy challenging and perfect for a longer race like this. See you next year!

Next up for Emily and me is a cruise out of Miami next weekend. We’ve never been on a cruise before and neither of us has ever wanted to. We finally decide on one and Hurricane Melissa shows up set to rip Jamaica then Cuba apart. Perfect timing…

We’ve checked what cruises have been doing in this situation and it looks like most are altering their course and heading to places like Grand Cayman and Roatan off the coast of Honduras. It seems ridiculous to be worried about our little vacation when so many are in danger. We’ll see how the week progresses…

Now let’s get to some real racing.

Vancouver Supercross November 15

The WSX series is hyping up the Noah Viney vs. Cole Thompson Canadian battle nicely on their social media.

I’ll pick Cole’s experience over Noah’s youth, but he’s been putting in the laps so this could be good! The battle within the battle for us to pay attention to. See you there.

And we should really talk about Cole’s journeyman tour this fall. He’s been on like 4 different teams and bikes!

He was going to race the SMX Playoffs on his Budd Racing Kawasaki and then AEO Motorsports KTM came calling so he was on orange. Then he went back to training on his Kawasaki when Empire Kawasaki picked him up for last week’s Australian Supercross. Oh, don’t forget he raced the first round of the AMA FIM Arenacross on his Team Solitaire Yamaha in there too! And now he’s back on the Kawasaki getting ready for World Supercross again. This has got to be some rare stuff. What a season it’s been for him.

2025 Australian Supercross | Round 3 Results and Points

Result sheets from Round 3 of the 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship Presented by Monster at Sharks Stadium, Cronulla in Sydney.

Round 4:

Melbourne, VIC

Date: 22nd November, 2025

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Victoria

Classes: SX1, SX2, SX3, 85CC & 65 Cup

Ironman MX GNCC

Next up is a 3-night cruise?

AMA Endurocross Idaho Falls

Fast forward to the 30:50 mark to watch Canadian #24 Bobby Prochnau in the Expert Vet class! 👍 It was a big nights for the Canadians! Go scroll the full results like I did HERE (Round 2) and HERE (Round 3).

Round 2:

EX PRO Overall PositionsGo to PointsGo to Laptimes 1st#1 TRYSTAN HART INVERMERE, BC Moto 1:2nd

Moto 2:1st

Moto 3:1st 2nd#22 JONNY WALKER GREAT BRITAIN, NA Moto 1:1st

Moto 2:2nd

Moto 3:2nd 3rd#12 COOPER ABBOTT SURPRISE, AZ Moto 1:3rd

Moto 2:4th

Moto 3:4th 4th#513 RYDER LEBLOND NEW FLORENCE, PA Moto 1:5th

Moto 2:7th

Moto 3:3rd 5th#10 COLTON HAAKER COEUR D ALENE, ID Moto 1:4th

Moto 2:3rd

Moto 3:9th 6th#2 CODY WEBB INDIAN HILLS, CA Moto 1:6th

Moto 2:5th

Moto 3:7th 7th#96 TIM APOLLE FINNE, NA Moto 1:10th

Moto 2:6th

Moto 3:6th 8th#15 MAX GERSTON NEW RIVER, AZ Moto 1:9th

Moto 2:9th

Moto 3:8th 9th#53 BRAXTON HINTZE NEPHI, UT Moto 1:8th

Moto 2:14th

Moto 3:5th 10th#575 NICK THOMPSON GOSHEN, UT Moto 1:7th

Moto 2:11th

Moto 3:10th 11th#99 BRANDEN PETRIE TOMAHAWK, AB Moto 1:12th

Moto 2:8th

Moto 3:12th 12th#521 ANTHONY JOHNSON RATHDRUM, ID Moto 1:11th

Moto 2:12th

Moto 3:11th 13th#55 JAMES FLYNN POST FALLS, ID Moto 1:14th

Moto 2:10th

Moto 3:14th 14th#56 MARC FERNANDEZ BARCELONA, NA Moto 1:13th

Moto 2:13th

Moto 3:13th 15th#10x NIKO PIAZZA DALTON GARDENS, ID Moto 1:15th

Moto 2:16th

Moto 3:15th 16th#127 COLEMAN JOHNSON RATHDRUM, ID Moto 1:16th

Moto 2:15th

Moto 3:16th

Round 3:

EX PROOverall PositionsGo to PointsGo to Laptimes 1st#1 TRYSTAN HART INVERMERE, BC Moto 1:2nd

Moto 2:2nd

Moto 3:1st 2nd#22 JONNY WALKER GREAT BRITAIN, NA Moto 1:1st

Moto 2:3rd

Moto 3:3rd 3rd#10 COLTON HAAKER COEUR D ALENE, ID Moto 1:3rd

Moto 2:4th

Moto 3:2nd 4th#513 RYDER LEBLOND NEW FLORENCE, PA Moto 1:4th

Moto 2:1st

Moto 3:4th 5th#2 CODY WEBB INDIAN HILLS, CA Moto 1:7th

Moto 2:5th

Moto 3:5th 6th#12 COOPER ABBOTT SURPRISE, AZ Moto 1:6th

Moto 2:9th

Moto 3:7th 7th#15 MAX GERSTON NEW RIVER, AZ Moto 1:5th

Moto 2:6th

Moto 3:11th 8th#53 BRAXTON HINTZE NEPHI, UT Moto 1:10th

Moto 2:7th

Moto 3:6th 9th#96 TIM APOLLE FINNE, NA Moto 1:8th

Moto 2:8th

Moto 3:9th 10th#575 NICK THOMPSON GOSHEN, UT Moto 1:11th

Moto 2:10th

Moto 3:8th 11th#99 BRANDEN PETRIE TOMAHAWK, AB Moto 1:9th

Moto 2:11th

Moto 3:10th 12th#521 ANTHONY JOHNSON RATHDRUM, ID Moto 1:12th

Moto 2:12th

Moto 3:12th 13th#6 TY CULLINS PHOENIX, AZ Moto 1:13th

Moto 2:13th

Moto 3:14th 14th#56 MARC FERNANDEZ BARCELONA, NA Moto 1:14th

Moto 2:14th

Moto 3:13th 15th#101 BLAKE NEVILLE QUESNEL, BC Moto 1:15th

Moto 2:16th

Moto 3:15th 16th#492 DUSTIN MCCARTHY EL CAJON, CA Moto 1:16th

Moto 2:15th

Moto 3:16th

EX PRO Series Points

Pos Racer Total 1st #1 TRYSTAN HART INVERMERE, BC 72 2nd #22 JONNY WALKER GREAT BRITAIN, NA 69 3rd #513 RYDER LEBLOND NEW FLORENCE, PA 56 4th #10 COLTON HAAKER COEUR D ALENE, ID 55 5th #12 COOPER ABBOTT SURPRISE, AZ 51 6th #2 CODY WEBB INDIAN HILLS, CA 49 7th #15 MAX GERSTON NEW RIVER, AZ 46 8th #96 TIM APOLLE FINNE, NA 41 8th #53 BRAXTON HINTZE NEPHI, UT 41 10th #575 NICK THOMPSON GOSHEN, UT 31 11th #99 BRANDEN PETRIE TOMAHAWK, AB 30

Schedule:

08novRd. 4: Redmond, OR – 11.8.257:00 PM First Interstate Bank Center

15novRd. 5: Reno, NV – 11.15.257:00 PM Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

22novRd. 6: Everett, WA – 11.22.2511:00 AM Angel of the Winds Arena

Julien Benek Racing West Coast Arenacross Series

Great to see Julien Benek back on the bike after going through such tough post-concussion symptoms. It should be an exciting series this season under the new ownership of Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton. With Tyler Gibbs returning to defend his title, these guys should make it a real “barn” burner.

Check out more on the series HERE. And go follow them on their socials.

Daniel Elmore is heading to Costa Rica! | Bigwave 2020 photo

This coming weekend we have Daniel Elmore racing Round 8 of the Costa Rican Motocross Championship to keep an eye on.

And this past weekend it was the annual Monster Mash at Baja Acres in Millington, Michigan. We had a whole slew of Canadians racing and Andy Kerr was good enough to grab a bunch of photos of them for us. I’ll hold off on this for a column dedicated to them and their results a little later here on the site, so be sure to check that out. And a huge THANK YOU to Andy for being so diligent about getting as many of them as he did.