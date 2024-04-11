Moto Energy bringing Indoor Enduro X to Chilliwack Heritage Park

Moto Energy bringing Indoor Enduro X to Chilliwack Heritage Park

Moto Energy announces the first-ever Chilliwack EnduroX Indoor Dirt Bike Racing event at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

For Immediate Release

Chilliwack, BC

April 6, 2024

Moto Energy, a new company spearheaded by former Future West Promotions and Productions, event manager and co-owner Jamie Hellam are very excited to announce the first ever Chilliwack Enduro X Indoor Dirt Bike Racing event at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Friday September 20th and 21st, 2024.

“It is with much excitement and anticipation that I announce my return to promoting motorcycle racing events in British Columbia, Canada. I started racing at the age of four. After high school graduation, I spent almost 20 years producing many great motorcycle racing events along side my father and many other fantastic individuals. Racing and promotions are part of my identity and I can’t wait to return to promoting events at a very unique and familiar venue.” (Jamie Hellam)

Hellam has a history with indoor enduro racing, staging the first ever indoor enduro in the UK at Sheffield Arena back in 2009 with Future West Promotions. The event was an FIM Indoor Enduro World Championship event and attracted the very best riders in the sport including then KTM Superstars Mike Brown, Taddy Blazusiak, Ivan Cervantes and British Off-road superstars, David Knight, Dougie Lampkin, Graham Jarvis and many more.

Moto Energy intends to attract the best available riders to come to beautiful British Columbia and compete at the home of indoor motorcycle racing in Canada at Chilliwack Heritage Park. The event will feature eight different racing categories including Supermini, Trials, Junior, Intermediate, Ladies, Expert, Plus 30, Plus 40 and an exciting Electric only class. The event will consist of two practice sessions, qualifiers and a main event evening program. Only 30 entries will be available per category. Full details of registration, entertainment and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the very near future on the official website and Facebook page listed below.

“Indoor Enduro is a fantastic sport we can’t wait for people to see. Positions can change in an instant with the challenging obstacles placed around the track, one slip up and the next rider is by you; you can almost just watch one section of the course and be entertained all evening. We can’t wait for all of you to see this unique sport for the first time.” (Jamie Hellam)

Motoenergy.ca in combination of our social media pages (Instagram), will be the homes for all things Chilliwack Enduro X. Day passes will be available for $30 with evening ticket prices set at $25 for adults and Under 12 $10. Stay tuned to motoenergy.ca for all the latest information.