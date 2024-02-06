Motopark Hiring for Several Key Positions

Motopark Hiring for Several Key Positions

Motopark is Hiring

I hope this message finds you well. We are excited to announce that Motopark is expanding its team and we are currently looking for passionate, dynamic, and skilled individuals to fill several key positions within our organization. Whether you have a knack for operating heavy machinery, a flair for media and communications, culinary expertise, or a passion for motocross, we have an opportunity for you!

Open Positions:

Bulldozer Operator (Track Groom): We are seeking a skilled operator to maintain and groom our tracks, ensuring they are safe and competitive for our events and practice days. View job listing. Motopark Media Specialist: Join our media team to help elevate our brand and engage our community through compelling content creation, social media management, and public relations. View job listing. Café Cook and Cashier: If you have a passion for food and customer service, our café is looking for someone to prepare delicious meals and manage day-to-day transactions. View job listing. Motocross Instructor: Share your love and expertise of motocross with others as an instructor, helping students of all levels improve their skills and safety on the track. View job listing.

Why Join Motopark?

At Motopark, we’re more than just a team; we’re a family that shares a deep passion for motocross and excellence. We offer a dynamic work environment, opportunities for professional growth, and the chance to be part of exciting events and activities.

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your experience and why you’re a great fit for the position to info@motoparkracing.com. Specify the job title you are applying for in the subject line of your email. You can also apply on the website by viewing the job listing