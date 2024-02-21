Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | Life is Made Up of Moments – February 2024

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans,

Just the other day, at the end of a training session with my lil homies, I brought out a cake! Of course everyone’s immediate reaction was excitement followed by the response, “Whose birthday is it?!” To which I answered, “Why does it need to be someone’s birthday in order to have a celebration?” I then grabbed party hats out of my bag, and now everyone was really thrown for a loop! “Coach J-Ro, are you okay? What in the world is going on!?”

I’ve come to realize life is made up of moments.

Perhaps we think some are more important than others, when in fact that’s not the case. Each moment is crucial and leads us to the next. Rarely do we take the time to appreciate and celebrate the little moments. You know, the in-between’s. The small steps that we take that lead up to the jog. The jog that leads to a run. The 5K that leads to a marathon. I’m sure when we were all babies our parents celebrated us crawling and then notified the entire family and called out to the ancestors when we took our first steps to walking.

Are those small steps only important when we are little?

It seems that in this day and age we get so caught up in the pursuit and the ‘end result’ that we bypass the little and in-between moments that were necessary along the way. What a shame it would be to not appreciate and celebrate the small moments in time along our journeys.

With that being said, and to answer the last question in the opening paragraph, a lot is going on in this world and on that given day I wanted the boys to know how proud I am of them, to celebrate how far they have come, and the climb ahead!

See you on the mountain,

Jacqueline