Only Top 30 Riders Qualify for 450 Pro Motos in 2024

Only Top 30 Riders Qualify for 450 Pro Motos in 2024

From the 2024 Pro Package in the Canadian Triple Crown Series:

“The top 40 riders in 250 class & The top 30 riders in 450 class with fastest times will

be seeded into the motos and will be staged according to their times.“