Out of the Blue | Brynlee Garant-Arthur | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Brynlee Garant-Arthur | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Brynlee Garant-Arthur

Date of Birth: September 22, 2015

Hometown: Woodstock, Ontario

Grade: Grade 3

Race Number: 100

Bike: Cobra 50

Race Club: Thames Valley Riders

Classes: Tyke B and Open

This week, we feature #100 Brynlee Garant-Arthur from Woodstock, Ontario. | R4 photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My mom and dad met at the dirt bike track and have been riding before I was born and brought me with them and got me a bike when I was 2 years old and threw me on it.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

They do not have a girls’ class on the little track I wish there was one. I wish they had a women’s Supercross class as well.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I didn’t think I could race or keep up with the boys, but I am.

Top step for Brynlee. | R4 photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My mom because she still rides and may even race again if I’m lucky.

What is your favourite track and why?

Gopher Dunes. It’s close to my house and we can go swimming when we get hot and still ride after.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad because he works hard to work on our bikes and teaches me how to ride and is racing Pro class still and I hope I can ride like him one day.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I am hoping to do well in my classes and go up a class for the following season.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I just started racing Tyke B and Open class for TVR and did not do Beginner class and I got a couple firsts in my classes.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Moto has taught me never to give up if you fall, you can get up and keep going. I am very shy but once I put my helmet on I feel invincible, so it has made me a lot more confident.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I will be in grade 8 so I hope I am still riding with my family every weekend.

Brynlee takes inspiration from her mom and dad who are also racers. | R4 photo

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

Kassie Boone went from racing moto to freestyle and grew up not far from me, giving other girls the confidence to do what they love.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Sand tracks. I live 35 minutes from Gopher Dunes and train there when I’m not racing. It’s the hardest terrain and I find other tracks easier when I ride them.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, moto will always be in my family I hope.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

I would tell them to try and just have fun it doesn’t matter if you fall everyone learns and falls you got this!

Watch for Brynlee in the future as she continues to move up through the ranks. | Mom photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

100. It’s my favourite number.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad

Electric mx

24 graphics and design

Cobra Racing

Orion Canada

R4 Photography