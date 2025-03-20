Out of the Blue | Isabella Grace | Brought to You by Schrader’s

This week, we feature Isabella Grace from Durham Region, ON in our Out of the Blue WMX column brought to you by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Isabella Grace

Date of Birth: Oct 6th, 2013

Hometown: Durham Region, Ontario

Grade: Grade 6

Race Number: 111

Bike: Honda CRF 150R

Race Club: OCMC

Classes: Intermediate B, Girls (7-11)

This week, we feature #111 Isabella Grace from Durham Region, Ontario. | Dad photo

Who/what inspired you to get onto a dirt bike and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to start riding when I was 3 and I started racing right away in the training-wheel class at OCMC and MMRS.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I like to stay busy with swimming, dance, karting and Taekwondo.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Most definitely not, girls rule1 Lol

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought I would be able to ride in muddy conditions or use a clutch.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Jett Lawrence because he has won so much in such a short time.

What is your favourite track and why?

If I had to pick one I would say Gopher Dunes kids’ track, but also really like The 15 practice track.

Isabella’s favourite track is Gopher Dunes. | Dad photo

What event do you look forward to most every year?

Even though it’s super hard, I look forward to the OCMC 6-hour race.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad has definitely been my biggest inspiration on and off the track.

Do you have any pre-race rituals?

Not really other than breathing properly on the line.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I’m not really sure what my plans are for this upcoming season as I’ve moved up to a bigger bike and need some practice before racing on it. But I would like to do the OCMC 1-hour and do as many practice days as possible.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Learning to ride with a clutch and getting a 5th place in the OCMC 6-hour race and red stripe in Taekwondo.

What is the biggest lesson that racing has taught you so far?

Racing has taught me to take things as they come and try your hardest until the end of the race because you never know what the next laps will bring.

Isabella also likes swimming, dance, karting and Taekwondo. | Nick Shearman photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself still riding dirt bikes, working, and driving.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off-road?

Eve Brodeur, for sure. She has so many accomplishments.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

100% and I know my dad wouldn’t have it any other way.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Never give up, try hard and practice as much as possible.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I always feared falling and getting hit by another bike. I wouldn’t say I completely overcame it but having really good riding gear and my dad’s encouragement definitely helped.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 106. My dad picked it because I was so young when I started. It represented my birthday: 10th month, 6th day. I picked my current race number 111 when I was 6.

Isabella has to be the first rider to say she wants to be a judge. Let’s keep an eye on her progress. | Dad photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series? What are your thoughts on the series?

Hard to say right now but I love going and watching the Triple Crown Series at Gopher Dunes.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up I would like to be a judge.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Direct Motocross for this opportunity, Jensen Amyotte for the interview, No Limit Powersports, Esticky Graphics, GP bikes, full factory, A1 Contracting and my Dad for all the help with my bikes.