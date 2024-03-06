Out of the Blue | Kadyn Gillooly | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos by Mom

Name: Kadyn Gillooly

Date of Birth: December 16th, 2011

Hometown: Algonquin Highlands, Ontario

Grade: Grade 7

Race Number: 179

Bike: Husqvarna 85 & KTM 112

Race Club: UNITED MX race team

Classes: Girls (9-16)

This week, we feature #179 Kadyn Gillooly from Algonquin Highliands, ON.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I would have to say my brother because when he raced I thought it was cool and inspired me to race. My entire family rides dirt bikes. I started out when I was 6 or 7 but didn’t start racing until I was 10.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am a big fan of volleyball and baseball. My volleyball team just became the intermediate county girl’s volleyball champions where I live. I also actively go to the gym and work with my trainer Owen once a week .

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Motocross is a male dominated sport. I hear boys say girls can’t ride and they won’t be able to ride like boys. I think girls just need to prove that we can beat them at their own game

Kadyn wants to race some Route 62 AX this season, too.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Bella Morgan #92. She has always been there to push me to my limits, to go faster, to train harder, and she’s a young female rider paving the way. She’s also my biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track.

What is your favourite track and why?

I would have to say Gopher Dunes or Walton Raceway. Gopher is a complete sand track and I like the thrill of the track.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship. Being a part of such a big championship is my highlight of the season.

Kadyn’s favourite rider is #92 Bella Morgan.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t be scared or intimidated. The friends you make in the moto community will be one of the best parts about ridding.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I would like to continue doing race circuits in the USA including Area 51 and more Route 62 Arenacross in the winter. This season I plan on racing the Ontario amateur circuit, hoping to get a top 5 placement and getting to nationals and be in the top 10.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I think racing was my biggest fear. Once I saw my brother take to the gate drop I knew I could do it too, but I would feel sick to my stomach from nerves when I first started, but now I love the rush of the gate drop.

Kadyn hopes to race the Triple Crown Series one day, but watch for her at the TransCan this year, first.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I really hope my moto career takes me to the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series. In this sport anything can happen, but my goal would be to get to Triple Crown.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad and my race team, United MX, and all my sponsors for making my moto journey happen.