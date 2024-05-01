Out of the Blue | Kandreya Szusz | Brought to You by Schrader’s

This week, we feature #159 Kandreya Szusz from Kingsville, ON in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column brought to you by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Kandreya Szusz

Date of Birth: March 18, 2010

Hometown: Kingsville, Ontario

Grade: Grade 8

Race Number: 159

Bike: KTM Supermini and KTM 250

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Girls (9-16), Ladies A, Supermini

This week, we feature Kandreya Szusz from Kingsville, Ontario. | Leith Ness photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

This one goes out to Kenzie Hennessy! I grew up going to the track and around moto with him and my sister and I was bound, bet and determined to be a moto kid too! He bought me an old Honda 50 from a friend of his when I was 7 and I started racing it not long after. He would run the races with me (Gauldy, remember announcing those motos???) and that same summer I got a KTM 50 race bike and haven’t stopped since!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not on a bike you can usually always find me at a hockey rink or on a volleyball court!

This past off season I played on 4 different hockey teams: A girls U15 Tier 1 team winning the championship, A boys U15 Tier 1 team winning the championship, and I played up for two different girls U22 teams. I also played local league volleyball all fall/winter too and I’m just about to start beach volleyball!

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

When I started riding I never thought I would be where I am now. I never thought I would be racing in the front of the pack, pulling off good starts and being within the top girls, let alone winning races or championships.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Mike Alessi! I’ve always been a huge fan. He raced in Canada when I was on 50’s and always took time to hang out with the kids and give away swag! He’s an incredibly hard-working guy and he’s so humble. I just rode with him down south when we rented Okefenokee and he hasn’t changed one bit!

Kandreya will move up to a 250 for the 2024 season. | Leith Ness photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Walton Raceway is hands down my favourite track because it gets super rutty and technical! I love a good tough track! Brett and Mel (Lee) do a 10/10 job and I always look forward to going there!

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

I love TransCan! It’s held on my favourite track and it brings everyone together. I love that we’re there for the week and make so many memories and get to ride a sick track!

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Definitely! I always say a practice pray or a race pray! A little word with the big man upstairs to keep me and everyone around me safe! I’ve been doing it since 50’s. P.S If anyone ever wants to join, just head to our pits before heading out on the track. It only takes a quick second.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

My plans for this season are to keep training with HMX on non-race weekends and get comfy on the 250; it’s my first season on a big bike. I know it’s a big adjustment and I’m pumped to see how the season goes. I also plan on working on my jumping technique, starts and speed on my Supermini. I’m of course looking forward to TransCan but I’m looking forward to a great safe, fun season with our moto fam!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment would definitely be winning the Girls (9-16) championship last season! I raced against some extremely talented girls and had to work my butt off, but I pulled it off and was so proud of myself.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Motocross has definitely taught me to work hard and shrug off the bad motos. You can race your best friends, win against them, lose against them and once the checkered flag comes out you’re back hanging out together in the pits. I play a ton of other sports and Moto is so unique in that way. It’s easy to pass the blame in a team sport but Moto is all on you!

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in Motocross?

I definitely have to give it to my girl Brandy! Brandy McLarty and I have been friends since the beginning and she still amazes me to this day. She’s always ready to give me the best tips or make me feel better after a bad moto. She’s so fast, has unreal talent, and is the most humble person you’ll ever meet. I love watching her ride and have a blast training with her on weekends. She’s always been an inspiration and an even better friend.

Kandreya took her #159 from Kenzie Hennessey of HMX Moto Co.. | Leith Ness photo

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Anything that isn’t flat, dry, and super hard-pack. I love a good, technical, muddy, rutty track and I love deep sand, like Sand Del Lee!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

My one piece of advice would be to just go for it! Moto can be very overwhelming, especially lining up against really fast riders, but you’ll get there. Get proper training(Kenzie from HMX is amazing ;)), learn positioning and style and speed will come.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Gopher Dunes!

I look back and laugh now because I love the place, but there was definitely a time when I was PETRIFIED of Gopher. The deep sand and my little wheels didn’t get along and I hated falling. I learned pretty quick that the faster you go the less you get stuck, but there was a time when it was my arch nemesis.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

I’ve always been 159! Kenzie Hennessy got me into moto and he was 159 and I wanted to be just like him. We have an on-going joke that I’m “the real 159” because I’m still racing and he’s not … but 159 will always belong to him, I’m honoured to rock it on the track though.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown Series?

WMX has always been a huge goal of mine. I’d love the opportunity to race with Canada’s best. Getting to do the WMX rounds and potentially lock in a pro number would be an unreal experience that I would never forget.

Watch for Kandreya this summer as she works her way towards the TransCan at Walton raceway. | Leith Ness photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up I want to get into law enforcement. I’ve always wanted to be a police officer or do something with forensics.

Who would you like to thank?

I’ve got a list!

I’d like to thank my family, friends and the big guy upstairs! Kenzie and Shai Hennessy for absolutely everything they do for me, I wouldn’t be in moto without them. I’d also like to thank HMX Moto Co for all the training, OG’s, D&D Moto, Forma Boots, MD Distribution, 6D helmets, Inglis Cycle Centre, Hudson’s Motorcycles, Ryan Fox (Gulf Fuels), Ryno Power Canada, Gourlay Performance Products, Different Breed, Mika Metals, Leith Ness Photography, KMoffat Photography and last but not least, The Guenther’s, The Rempel’s, The Judge’s, Brett and Mel Lee, and The Murray’s for letting us train on your tracks! Moto takes a village and my village is filled with the best!