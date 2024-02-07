Out of the Blue | Lacie Liska | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Lacie Liska

Date of Birth: March 21, 2005

Hometown: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Race Number: 21

Bike: 2022 YZ250f

Classes: Women

This week, we feature #21 Lacie Liska from Lake Havasu City, AZ.| Eric Ashley mxfotos photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

So, my family friend actually got me into riding when we started going on trips to the desert. She taught me how to ride a dirt bike, and I loved it! I started off with a TTR125 for riding in the desert, and then I upgraded to a CRF150R for some backyard fun. But it didn’t stop there! About 2 years ago, I got myself a brand new 2022 YZ250F and started hitting the tracks. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’ve learned so much along the way. I’m really proud of how far I’ve come. I can’t wait to see where my motocross journey takes me next!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not shredding it on a dirt bike, you’ll find me having a blast doing other rad activities. I absolutely love snowboarding, during those super cold weeks that’s where I’ll be. And let’s not forget about jet skiing, one of my favorite summer activities. Oh, and riding horses? It’s such a beautiful and peaceful way to connect with nature. So yeah, when I’m not on a dirt bike, I’m all about embracing those thrilling adventures!

Eli Tomac and Sue fish are Lacie’s all-time favourite riders. | Eric Ashely mxfotos photo

Who are your all-time favourite riders and why?

My all-time favorite riders are Eli Tomac and Sue Fish. Tomac’s dedication, determination, and unwavering focus make him a true inspiration in the motocross industry. Sue Fish is a true trailblazer for women in a male-dominated industry. She has shattered stereotypes and shown that women can excel and dominate in any field they choose. Sue’s achievements and determination inspire females everywhere to chase their dreams and break barriers. She’s a true inspiration and a symbol of empowerment.

What is your favourite track and why?

Glen Helen is my favorite track because it’s tough, but it helps me improve as a rider. Embracing the challenge makes me stronger. I love pushing myself to become an even better rider!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The biggest lessons that motocross racing has taught me so far is the importance of perseverance. It’s not always smooth sailing on the track or the trails. There will be challenges, falls, and setbacks along the way. But it’s through those tough moments that we learn and grow the most. It’s about picking yourself up, dusting off, and getting back on that bike with determination and resilience. Motocross has taught me to never give up, to keep pushing forward, and to always believe in myself. It’s a lesson that applies not only to racing but to life as well.

Advice? “Don’t let any doubts or stereotypes hold you back. Believe in yourself, trust your abilities, and go for it!” | Bob Prichard photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

If I could give one piece of advice to any female, of any age, who wants to start riding dirt bikes, it would be to embrace your passion fearlessly. Don’t let any doubts or stereotypes hold you back. Believe in yourself, trust your abilities, and go for it! Surround yourself with supportive people who can guide and encourage you along the way. Remember, the most important thing is to have fun and enjoy the thrill of riding dirt bikes. So, gear up, hit the track/trails, and let your passion for riding shine!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 21. It’s always brought me good luck so I decided to stick with it! The number 21 came from my birthday March 21st!

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

With the right experience and opportunity, I can totally see myself competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

It’s super exciting to see WMX alive. The competition is intense, and I’m always amazed by their talent and determination.

Lacie hopes to be a helicopter pilot one day. | Ashely Sayers photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be a helicopter pilot. My passion for flying has been burning bright since my childhood days. The desire to become a helicopter pilot is truly captivating. Just imagine the thrill of taking off, the sense of freedom as you navigate the skies, and the breathtaking views from above.

Who would you like to thank?

God, Brandilee, Mom, Dad, George, Tim, Tevin, the Bui family, my family, BC Goggles, Motoclubb Jerky, Fasthouse, Dirtbikekidz, Acerbis, ASV, ODI, ASV, She Rides, and absolutely everyone else who has ever helped me out! I am forever grateful for all of you!