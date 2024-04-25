Out of the Blue | Sophie Leuenberger | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Sophie Leuenberger | Brought to You by Schrader’s

This week, we feature #95 Sophie Leuenberger from Calgary, AB in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column brought to you by Schrader’s.

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Since 1974 because we treat you right!

Honda, Yamaha, Polaris and Suzuki

Motorcycles, ATV’s, Side by Sides, Snowmobiles

Plus Tracker and Mercury

Name: Sophie Leuenberger

Date of birth: March 28,2008

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Grade: 10

Race Number: 95

Bikes: Gas Gas MC 85 and 105

Classes: Girls, Women, 85cc

This week, we feature Grade 10 racer #95 Sopie Leuenberger from Calgary, Alberta. | Photo supplied

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

Growing up I spent my summers on our family farm. We played and ripped around all day long on anything with wheels and a motor, from golf carts to dirt bikes. I really got into it when I was 12 and started riding at the track. After a few months at the track I entered my first race and loved it.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am not on a dirt bike I also enjoy skiing and mountain biking. This year I was also on the high school swim team and rugby team.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As female racers, I feel that our biggest challenge is filling the gates. Getting more of us out there would help with more classes for us and more opportunities for us to race at higher levels.

What is your favourite track and why?

I have to say that my favourite track is Wild Rose MX in Calgary. I especially like the East Track because it’s more technical, with lots of corners and deep ruts.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one event you don’t ever want to miss?

My favourite events are the Spring and Fall Series at Wild Rose. I love these races because they open and close the season. They are at my home track, and I get to race and hang out with all of my friends. These races draw riders from all over Alberta and Canada and are so much fun.

Watch for the #95 this summer! | Photo supplied

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I like to walk the track and look at lines. I’ll watch other faster riders to see what lines they are taking. I also like to listen to music.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Moto has taught me so much about perseverance, facing your fears, and pushing yourself to do things that you never thought you could do. This sport teaches you discipline and throws challenges at you every time you go out riding. The friends you make through moto are as close as family.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

I definitely feel that Danika White and Lexi Pechout have helped pave the way for female riders. Not only are they super good riders, but they are always willing to help you out on the track with encouragement and tips. The Surfin Berms organization that they started has encouraged so many females to get out riding and support each other.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents, Blaine Rasmussen for all of the coaching and mechanical help, Charlie from CJR Suspension for the bike work and the help at the track, The Surfin Berms crew for the support, and all of my friends and their families.