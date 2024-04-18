Phil Nicoletti Has Announced His Retirement

2019 450 Canadian Triple Crown Champion Phil Nicoletti has announced his retirement.

Phil Nicoletti Has Announced His Retirement

Club MX Yamaha rider #36 Phil Nicoletti has announced his retirement at the end of the 2024 SMX racing season. He made the announcement on his Instagram page below:

“I actually made this decision at Anaheim 1. I rode press day, then I called my dad and told him, ‘It’s over.’ Just a feeling I had. Main thing, I just don’t have it in me anymore to take the chances I need to during the week. It’s not even a results thing, really. On race day adrenaline takes over and I feel like I can continue to be a fifth-to-seventh guy. But this sport is so freaking gnarly, you have to push to your limit every day even in practice. I don’t want to go search for tenths [of a second] on a random Tuesday. It used to piss me off when one of the kids went faster than me but lately, I’ve found myself not giving…a care about it on some days. I’ve loved the grind, but I always said as soon as I don’t want to do that anymore, I’m outta here.”