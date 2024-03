Philippe Chaine 2nd Place GNCC Podium Speech

Philippe Chaine raced a 125 in the XC3 class at round 2 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida, at the Wild Boar event. Here’s his podium speech after placing 2nd.

Sunday, March 3. 2024.