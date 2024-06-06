Photo Report | 2024 WMX West – Calgary Round 1

A look at the racing from Round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX West at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

Let’s have a look at the first round of WMX West racing action from Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. It seems every year someone shows up to challenge our WMX GOAT, Eve Brodeur. 2024 appears to be no different.

#14 is Alivia Werezac from High River, AB. She’s scored a 22-DNF for 23rd but is also the rider who dropped her bike and ran up a hill to check on a downed rider in the first moto. She may be last on the score sheet, but…
#719 Reyna Tiebs from Cranbrook, BC finished 23-22 for 22nd.
#365 Hayley Fayant is from Saskatchewan. 21-21 put her 21st.
#267 Jorrdyn Brennan is from just south of Calgary in Okotoks. She finished 20-19 to crack the top 20 in 19th.
I’m just now realizing that #61 was none other than Amber Giroux! We haven’t seen her in a while. 18-18 put her 18th. #32 Aisha Picotte finished just ahead of her with 17-17 motos.
#24 Bailee Bancarz has the greatest cycling name ever. 16-15 put her 16th.
#13 Kate Lees is always smiling, even when she’s racing PreMix and WMX back to back. She finished 15th (14-16).
#7E is Ciel Ferguson. She’s one of 4 Ferguson sisters from Manitoba and finished 14th (15-14).
#15 Danika White is a staple at the races and with her Surfin Berms WMX. Her 10-13 motos put her 13th and I bet she loved every minute of it.
You can see #11 Ani Ferguson just in front of Daniika in a moto. She finished one spot ahead in 12th with 11-12 motos.
#6E Brook Greenlaw from Burnt River, Ontario, was in a good battle with Danika in moto 2 and finished 11th (12-11). (Brook, Ani, and Danika all scored 19 points.)
#9W Tea Ferguson is coming back from that nasty crash and injury last season. SHe was still able to race hard and was cracked the top 10 with 13-8 motos.
#5W Sienna Brown was in some good battles in both motos. She ended up 9th with 9-9 motos.
#333 Lauren Puhlmann from Saskatchewan had a solid 7th in moto 1 and then had a nice battle late in moto 2 for 10. She was 8th.
#8W Destiny Slingerland from Alberta finished 8-7 for 7th.
Destiny in close quarters.
#6W Annalyse Lopushinsky won’t be happy with her 6th overall but she came from dead last in the first moto to 6th. She was 6th early in the 2nd and that’s where she finished.
5th place and top finishing Ferguson was #7W Katrine Ferguson with 4-5 motos.
I’m always impressed with how fast #4 Lexi Pechout can roll through corners. If the off-road specialist was a little more comfortable on the big jumps she’d likely be an MX champ. She traded finishes with 7W (5-4) and took 4th place.
#3 Kaylie Kayer has gotten herself so close to the speed of Eve Brodeur that she’s almost ready to start winning these things. It’s coming. 3-3 put her 3rd.
It looks like it’s going to be another one of these series.
#1 Eve Brodeur traded wins and left Calgary tied for the points lead. She got out front early and had pressure at the end and then had a poor start in moto 2 and had to work her way up to 2nd.
#50 Viviana Contreras is from Wildomar, California, and is going to make this series exciting. She can toss the bike around with the best of them and showed that she can run Eve’s pace. It will be interesting to see this battle unfold on the different track types. 2-1 gave her the overall and the share of the red plate heading to Raymond this week.
WMX podium: Viviana Contreras (2-1), Eve Brodeur (1-2), Kaylie Kayer (3-3).
THOR WMX   View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #50  KTM  VIVIANA CONTRERAS
 Wildomar, Calif 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #1  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 St-Joseph-de-Beauce, Qu 		 1st 2nd 47
 3rd   #3w  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 Savona, BC 		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #4  Husqvarna  LEXI PECHOUT
 Calgary, AB		 5th 4th 34
 5th   #7W  Husqvarna  KATRINE FERGUSON
 Ile des Chenes, MAN 		 4th 5th 34
 6th   #6  Yamaha  ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
 Williams Lake, BC 		 6th 6th 30
 7th   #8W  Yamaha  DESTINY SLINGERLAND
 Cowley, AB 		 8th 7th 27
 8th   #333  Gas Gas  LAUREN PUHLMANN
 Gladmar, SK 		 7th 10th 25
 9th   #5W  Kawasaki  SIENNA BROWN
 Boise, ID 		 9th 9th 24
 10th   #9W  Husqvarna  TÉA FERGUSON
 Ile des Chenes, MAN 		 13th 8th 21
 11th   #6E  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 Burnt River, ON 		 12th 11th 19
 12th   #11  Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
 Grande Pointe, BC 		 11th 12th 19
 13th   #15  Husqvarna  DANIKA WHITE
 Calgary, AB 		 10th 13th 19
 14th   #7E  Husqvarna  CIEL FERGUSON
 Ile Des Chenes, MAN 		 15th 14th 13
 15th   #13  Kawasaki  KATE LEES
 Carlyle, SK 		 14th 16th 12
 16th   #24  GasGas  BAILEE BANCARZ
 Leduc County, AB 		 16th 15th 11
 17th   #32  KTM  AISHA PICOTTE
 Langley, BC 		 17th 17th 8
 18th   #61  Yamaha  AMBER GIROUX
 Sylvan Lake, AB 		 18th 18th 6
 19th   #267  Husqvarna  JORRDYN BRENNAN
 Okotoks, AB 		 20th 19th 3
 20th   #12w  KTM  JANELLE BARTLETT
 Edmonton, AB 		 19th 20th 3
 21st   #365  Yamaha  HAYLEY FAYANT
 Yorkton, SK 		 21st 21st 0
 22nd   #719  Kawasaki  REYNA TIEBS
 Cranbrook, BC		 23rd 22nd 0
 23rd   #14  Yamaha  ALIVIA WEREZAK
 High River, AB 		 22nd DNF 0

Next Round:

Temple Hill MX

Raymond, AB

Sunday, June 9