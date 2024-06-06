Photo Report | 2024 WMX West – Calgary Round 1

|
|
| 1st
| #50
|
| VIVIANA CONTRERAS
Wildomar, Calif
|2nd
|1st
|47
| 2nd
| #1
|
| EVE BRODEUR
St-Joseph-de-Beauce, Qu
|1st
|2nd
|47
| 3rd
| #3w
|
| KAYLIE KAYER
Savona, BC
|3rd
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #4
|
| LEXI PECHOUT
Calgary, AB
|5th
|4th
|34
| 5th
| #7W
|
| KATRINE FERGUSON
Ile des Chenes, MAN
|4th
|5th
|34
| 6th
| #6
|
| ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
Williams Lake, BC
|6th
|6th
|30
| 7th
| #8W
|
| DESTINY SLINGERLAND
Cowley, AB
|8th
|7th
|27
| 8th
| #333
|
| LAUREN PUHLMANN
Gladmar, SK
|7th
|10th
|25
| 9th
| #5W
|
| SIENNA BROWN
Boise, ID
|9th
|9th
|24
| 10th
| #9W
|
| TÉA FERGUSON
Ile des Chenes, MAN
|13th
|8th
|21
| 11th
| #6E
|
| BROOK GREENLAW
Burnt River, ON
|12th
|11th
|19
| 12th
| #11
|
| ANI FERGUSON
Grande Pointe, BC
|11th
|12th
|19
| 13th
| #15
|
| DANIKA WHITE
Calgary, AB
|10th
|13th
|19
| 14th
| #7E
|
| CIEL FERGUSON
Ile Des Chenes, MAN
|15th
|14th
|13
| 15th
| #13
|
| KATE LEES
Carlyle, SK
|14th
|16th
|12
| 16th
| #24
|
| BAILEE BANCARZ
Leduc County, AB
|16th
|15th
|11
| 17th
| #32
|
| AISHA PICOTTE
Langley, BC
|17th
|17th
|8
| 18th
| #61
|
| AMBER GIROUX
Sylvan Lake, AB
|18th
|18th
|6
| 19th
| #267
|
| JORRDYN BRENNAN
Okotoks, AB
|20th
|19th
|3
| 20th
| #12w
|
| JANELLE BARTLETT
Edmonton, AB
|19th
|20th
|3
| 21st
| #365
|
| HAYLEY FAYANT
Yorkton, SK
|21st
|21st
|0
| 22nd
| #719
|
| REYNA TIEBS
Cranbrook, BC
|23rd
|22nd
|0
| 23rd
| #14
|
| ALIVIA WEREZAK
High River, AB
|22nd
|DNF
|0
