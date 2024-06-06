Photo Report | 2024 WMX West – Calgary Round 1

A look at the racing from Round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX West at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

Let’s have a look at the first round of WMX West racing action from Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. It seems every year someone shows up to challenge our WMX GOAT, Eve Brodeur. 2024 appears to be no different.

#14 is Alivia Werezac from High River, AB. She’s scored a 22-DNF for 23rd but is also the rider who dropped her bike and ran up a hill to check on a downed rider in the first moto. She may be last on the score sheet, but…

#719 Reyna Tiebs from Cranbrook, BC finished 23-22 for 22nd.

#365 Hayley Fayant is from Saskatchewan. 21-21 put her 21st.

#267 Jorrdyn Brennan is from just south of Calgary in Okotoks. She finished 20-19 to crack the top 20 in 19th.

I’m just now realizing that #61 was none other than Amber Giroux! We haven’t seen her in a while. 18-18 put her 18th. #32 Aisha Picotte finished just ahead of her with 17-17 motos.

#24 Bailee Bancarz has the greatest cycling name ever. 16-15 put her 16th.

#13 Kate Lees is always smiling, even when she’s racing PreMix and WMX back to back. She finished 15th (14-16).

#7E is Ciel Ferguson. She’s one of 4 Ferguson sisters from Manitoba and finished 14th (15-14).

#15 Danika White is a staple at the races and with her Surfin Berms WMX. Her 10-13 motos put her 13th and I bet she loved every minute of it.

You can see #11 Ani Ferguson just in front of Daniika in a moto. She finished one spot ahead in 12th with 11-12 motos.

#6E Brook Greenlaw from Burnt River, Ontario, was in a good battle with Danika in moto 2 and finished 11th (12-11). (Brook, Ani, and Danika all scored 19 points.)

#9W Tea Ferguson is coming back from that nasty crash and injury last season. SHe was still able to race hard and was cracked the top 10 with 13-8 motos.

#5W Sienna Brown was in some good battles in both motos. She ended up 9th with 9-9 motos.

#333 Lauren Puhlmann from Saskatchewan had a solid 7th in moto 1 and then had a nice battle late in moto 2 for 10. She was 8th.

#8W Destiny Slingerland from Alberta finished 8-7 for 7th.

Destiny in close quarters.

#6W Annalyse Lopushinsky won’t be happy with her 6th overall but she came from dead last in the first moto to 6th. She was 6th early in the 2nd and that’s where she finished.

5th place and top finishing Ferguson was #7W Katrine Ferguson with 4-5 motos.

I’m always impressed with how fast #4 Lexi Pechout can roll through corners. If the off-road specialist was a little more comfortable on the big jumps she’d likely be an MX champ. She traded finishes with 7W (5-4) and took 4th place.

#3 Kaylie Kayer has gotten herself so close to the speed of Eve Brodeur that she’s almost ready to start winning these things. It’s coming. 3-3 put her 3rd.

It looks like it’s going to be another one of these series.

#1 Eve Brodeur traded wins and left Calgary tied for the points lead. She got out front early and had pressure at the end and then had a poor start in moto 2 and had to work her way up to 2nd.

#50 Viviana Contreras is from Wildomar, California, and is going to make this series exciting. She can toss the bike around with the best of them and showed that she can run Eve’s pace. It will be interesting to see this battle unfold on the different track types. 2-1 gave her the overall and the share of the red plate heading to Raymond this week.

WMX podium: Viviana Contreras (2-1), Eve Brodeur (1-2), Kaylie Kayer (3-3).

Next Round:

Temple Hill MX

Raymond, AB

Sunday, June 9