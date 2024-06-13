Photo Report | WMX West | Round 3 – Raymond

Here’s a look at the racing action from Round 3 of the Canadian WMX West Motocross Series at Temple Hill in Raymond, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian WMX West Series took place on Saturday on the final day of the WCAN. It was a 1-moto format. Here, we’re going to concentrate on Round 3 that took place on Sunday with a standard 2-moto format.

Here are the results from Saturday:

We were at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta, a track most on the line had never seen before this week. It was a rough and demanding track that really brought out the best in the riders.

Here’s a look at how everyone did:

Missing from action was #4 Lexi Pechout who aggravated an already injured knee that requires surgery.

Also missing were #13 Kate Lees and #15 Danika White. They decided to step away in protest. If interested, you can look into the matter further on their Instagram pages.

#32 is Aisha Picotte from Langley, BC. She finished 12-14 for 14th overall.

7E is Ciel Ferguson. She was in a good battle with her sister #11 Ani Ferguson and 6E Brook Greenlaw in the first moto. She was way at the back early in the 2nd and finished 13th, and that’s where she ended up overall.

For starters, #24 Bailee Bancarz has the greatest cycling name ever. She was in some battles early in the motos and ended up 11-12 for 12th.

#333 Lauren Puhlmann got out to a great start in moto 1 and ran up in 4th place. I didn’t see her fall but she slowed down and looked to be in pain as she cruised to 13th. She came back for 8th in moto 2 and was 11th overall.

After some trouble, #8W Destiny Slingerland came back in moto 2 for a solid 6th place finish. 14-6 put her 10th.

#11 Ani Ferguson was in that nice battle in moto 1. She ended up on her own in moto 2 and finished 8-11 for 9th.

I want to see #6E Brook Greenlaw grab a big holeshot on that 250 2-stroke! She was fighting off Fergusons all day and finished 9-10 for 8th.

#9W Tea Ferguson ended up on her own in moto 1 but was in some good fights in moto 2. She ended up 7-9 for 7th.

#5W Sienna Brown was alone in moto 1 but was also in some good battles with #9W Ferguson and #333 Puhlmann in moto 2. She finished 6-7 for 6th.

#7W Katrine Ferguson didn’t make things easy for herself but she rode well. She got herself up into 3rd in moto 1 and held off #6W Annalyse Lopushinsky. She was having another battle with Lopushinsky in moto 2 for 4th but crashed. She came back and still finished 5th for 5th on the day.

#6W Annalyse Lopushinsky has the speed but she’s going to need a holeshot to see if she can run the pace with the top couple riders. She finished 4-3 to tie for 3rd.

#3W Kaylie Kayer was up in 3rd place in moto 1 until she fell and dropped back to 5th. She was alone in 3rd late in moto 2 but benefitted from a mistake ahead of her on the last lap to snag 2nd and take 3rd on the day.

#50 Viviana Contreras and Eve Brodeur seem to be the exact same speed, just like when Jamie Astudillo came up last summer. I’m pretty sure she thinks she can beat Eve but she’ll need to get out front early or at least keep the mistakes to a minimum. She and Eve went at it in both motos. They were 50 seconds ahead of 3rd in moto 1. She gave it everything she had in moto 2 to make a move on Brodeur but ended up crashing spectacularly heading into the final lap. She managed to get up and cross the line 4th for runner-up spot.

If you wanna be the champ, you gotta beat the champ! #1 Eve Brodeur is so used to being out front that it just seems to be second nature to her, no matter what’s happening behind her. Viviana can definitely run with her but Eve is rock solid at the front and it will take something special for Contreras to rip this title out of Eve’s hands.

Eve is now 7 points up with just 2 motos remaining in Manitoba this weekend.

WMX podium: Eve brodeur, Viviana Contreras, Kaylie Kayer.

Next Round:

Prairie Hill MX

Pilot Mound, MB

Sunday, June 16