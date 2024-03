PODCAST | Cole Thompson Talks about His 10th at the 2024 Seattle Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Canadian Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire Supercross rider #71 Cole Thompson after his 250 West 10th place at the 2024 Seattle Supercross at Lumen Field.

Monday, March 25, 2024.

Lead Photo by Tree Three Media

