Podcast Interview | Tyler Gibbs Talks about the 2024 GT Arena Motocross Series and Heading to Supercross

Brought to you by KTM Canada

We talk to CREO KTM rider #22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC at the end of the 2024 GT Arena Motocross series where he finished 7th in Pro points.

Tyler will now pick up the 250 West Supercross Series starting in Arlington, Texas.

