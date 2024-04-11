PODCAST | Michael DaSilva Talks about the Crash that Broke His Back at SOBMX

PODCAST | Michael DaSilva Talks about the Crash that Broke His Back at SOBMX

Podcast interview with Michael DaSilva about the crash and injury at SOBMX that left him with 6 compression fractures.

By Billy Rainford

Quebec rider Michael DaSilva was about to make his full-time comeback to Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals racing in 2024. He had put in the work and was down at SOBMX in South Carolina to finish his preparations before heading west to Alberta for the western swing in June.

Unfortunately, he had a crash that resulted in 6 compression fractures in his thoracic spine. He’s on the road to recovery but his plans to start the season at Round 1 will have to wait until the series heads east in July.

We caught him on the phone to talk about it all.

Thursday, April 11, 2024.

APPLE PODCASTS

I HEART

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.