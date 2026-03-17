Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about Racing Round 1 of the 2026 MXGB Championship at Hawkstone Park

Tanner Ward at Hawkstone Park. | jhmxofficial photo

Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about Racing Round 1 of the 2026 MXGB Championship at Hawkstone Park

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

Priority MX GasGas rider Tanner Ward from Woodstock, Ontario, got the opportunity to race Round 1 of the 2026 Motul ACU British Motocross Championship at the famed track Hawkstone Park on a 450 for the SC Sportshomes Husqvarna team. We grabbed him to talk about it when he returned to North America afterward.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

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