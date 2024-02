Popkum Motor Park Opening Day this Weekend!

Depending on where you live, this news seems almost unbelievable, but Popkum Motor Park near Chilliwack, BC is set to open for the season this coming weekend.

Opening Day FEBRUARY 9th!

Friday – Monday 10am – 5pm weekly

See you soon!!!

