Preston Masciangelo with AJE Motorsports in Salt Lake City

#800 Preston Masciangelo from Brantford, Ontario, is set to race the final round of the 2024 Supercross Futures series at RIce-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This time, he’ll be pitting out of the AJE Motorsports semi for some real Pro Supercross treatment.

I gave Preston a call and he and his family were just heading out for dinner in Salt Lake. He said that as of 2 1/2 weeks ago he wasn’t even sure he was racing this week! He’s been talking with the gang at AJE over the season and this opportunity came up to fly in and race their bike at the final round alongside #177 Kaden Lewis.

As for the future, right now Preston is going to concentrate on getting through his Loretta Lynn’s Regionals and hopes to race the Gopher Dunes National in July and then the Red Bud Moto Combine.

Good luck this weekend, Preston.

Here’s his post on Instagram: